10 players to watch in the 2021 MLB postseason

Milwaukee Brewers: Willy Adames

Adames was dreadful in the playoffs for the Rays last season, hitting .136 with four extra-base hits and 25 strikeouts in 20 games, and the shortstop was hitting only .197 when Tampa Bay traded him to Milwaukee for a couple of relief pitchers May 21. The Brewers were 21-23 at the time but won 17 of their next 21 games and cruised to the NL Central title. Adames finished with 25 home runs and an on-base-plus-slugging percentage of .818. If he can overcome the strained left quadriceps that has bothered him since August, Adames, who has claimed he never saw the ball well at Tropicana Field, could lead the Brewers on a deep playoff run.