Jordan vs. everybody Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls, with a little help from Dennis Rodman, were the team of the 1990s. (Mike Nelson/AFP/Getty Images)

Magic vs. Bird Magic Johnson of the Los Angeles Lakers and Larry Bird of the Boston Celtics ushered in the modern era of NBA basketball. (AP)

With the NBA’s 75th postseason underway, the focus has been on the many ways that it looks and feels different from years past. The coronavirus pandemic continues to limit the size of crowds at games, coaches are wearing masks and players are staying socially distant on the benches.

But the milestone anniversary is a reminder that basketball’s many adjustments to pandemic life are relatively minor when compared with the sweeping evolutions that have marked the NBA over the past 75 years.

The first Finals was held in 1947, when the league was still known as the Basketball Association of America (BAA). The 11-team league played a 60-game season, with six teams advancing to the playoffs. There were no Black players, and attendance during that first season averaged a few thousand fans. The Philadelphia Warriors, who later relocated to the Bay Area, claimed the first championship over the Chicago Stags, who folded in 1950.

From those humble beginnings grew a sport that, fueled by heated postseason rivalries and superstar players, has cultivated a global following. To set the stage for the playoff action to come over the next three months, let’s take a look back at the defining teams, players and moments of the past 75 years.

1950s

The BAA officially rebranded as the NBA in 1949, and the expanding league found its first star in George Mikan. The 6-foot-10 center established himself as a scoring and rebounding machine early in his career, utilizing a signature hook shot to score over smaller defenders. Later generations will remember Mikan for his round eyeglasses and for the “Mikan Drill,” a shooting warm-up that involves making layups while alternating hands.

Mikan was so adept at swatting away shots with his long arms that the NBA instituted a defensive goaltending rule, and the league also widened the lane to limit the impact of its first star center.

Continue scrolling arrow-down George Mikan was the NBA's first star. (AP) Defining team Minneapolis Lakers Mikan, an Illinois native, led pro basketball’s first dynasty. The Minneapolis Lakers won five titles over a six-year period from 1949 to 1954, and Mikan retired in 1956 with a 5-0 record in the Finals and an 18-2 record in playoff series. Although the Lakers moved to Los Angeles in 1960, a statue at Minneapolis’s Target Center pays homage to Mikan, who was named the greatest player of the first half-century in 1950 and selected to the NBA’s 25th anniversary team in 1971and its 50 greatest players list in 1996. The introduction of the 24-second shot clock was one of the first major rule changes in the NBA. (Steven Freeman/NBAE via Getty Images) Defining moment The shot clock era begins Some teams sought to counter top players like Mikan by dramatically slowing the pace, reaching an unwatchable low during the Fort Wayne Pistons’ 19-18 victory over the Minneapolis Lakers in 1950. The addition of a 24-second shot clock in 1954 helped the young NBA find its legs and deliver a more entertaining and competitive product. In the 1955 playoffs, teams regularly topped 100 points.

1960s

The modern NBA’s “superteam” era has drawn plenty of criticism for its lack of competitive balance, but LeBron James’s Miami “Heatles” and Stephen Curry’s Golden State Warriors had nothing on the 1960s Boston Celtics.

Coached by the legendary Red Auerbach, best known for chomping on cigars, and led by Hall of Famers like Bill Russell and Bob Cousy, the Celtics claimed 11 titles in the 13 years between 1957 and 1969. That stretch included eight straight championships, a mark that continues to stand alone in NBA history because no other team has won more than three consecutively.

By the end of the decade, the NBA had expanded its playoff format to eight teams and christened its Finals MVP trophy, which was renamed in Russell’s honor in 2009.

Continue scrolling arrow-down Bill Russell's teams often got the better of Wilt Chamberlain when the big men played. (AP) Defining player Bill Russell More than 50 years after his retirement, Russell is still regarded as basketball’s ultimate winner. A two-time NCAA champion at the University of San Francisco, an 11-time champion with the Celtics and an Olympic gold medalist with USA Basketball, Russell faced racist treatment throughout his career and became the league’s first Black coach. In 2011, President Barack Obama honored him with the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Russell, a defense and rebounding maestro, will always be linked with Wilt Chamberlain, his major rival and one of the most talented and prolific scorers in league history. The two big men were natural contrasts: Russell favored quiet dignity while Chamberlain was pure Hollywood. No matter what Chamberlain did on the court — score 100 points in a game, average 50 points over a season, make splashy move from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Los Angeles Lakers — he could rarely get the best of Russell and the Celtics. Head-to-head, Russell held a 57-37 regular season record and a 29-20 postseason record against Chamberlain, and Russell’s Celtics eliminated Chamberlain’s teams in seven of their eight playoff matchups. Chamberlain had his jersey retired by three NBA franchises and the Harlem Globetrotters, won seven scoring titles, retired as the league’s all-time scoring leader and won four MVP trophies, yet history has tended to smile more easily on Russell given his 11-2 ring advantage over his rival. Bill Russell's teams eliminated Wilt Chamberlain's teams in seven of their eight playoff meetings in the 1960s. (A.E. Maloof/AP) Defining team Boston Celtics Of course, Russell didn’t do it alone. The 1960s Celtics were coached by Auerbach and loaded with Hall of Fame players, including the creative Cousy at point guard, John Havlicek, Sam Jones, Tom Heinsohn, K.C. Jones and Frank Ramsey. John Havlicek's steal clinched Game 7 of the 1965 Eastern Division finals. (AP) Defining moment “Havlicek stole the ball!” In Game 7 of 1965 Eastern Division finals, Russell’s Celtics led Chamberlain’s 76ers 110-109. Five seconds left. As Philadelphia struggled to inbound the ball from the baseline for a potential game-winning shot, Boston forward John Havlicek leaped to intercept the pass, seal the dramatic series victory and send the Celtics to their ninth straight Finals. As the last seconds ticked off, fans raced onto the court and Celtics broadcaster Johnny Most delivered an iconic line that has stood the test of time: “Havlicek stole the ball! It’s all over! It’s all over!” “I think that the good players see the game in slow motion,” Havlicek explained years later. “Actually, they see what’s going to happen before it actually happens.”

1970s

The NBA matured in the 1970s, both in terms of competitiveness and credibility. Boston’s utter dominance throughout the previous decade couldn’t last forever, and it was better for the league that it didn’t. Eight different franchises won a title in the 1970s, including the Washington Bullets, who claimed the franchise’s only championship in 1978.

Meanwhile, the NBA was formalizing in important ways, including a 1976 merger with the rival American Basketball Association (ABA) that brought top talents like Julius Erving under the big tent. In 1977, the NBA expanded its playoff format to 12 teams and began handing out the trophy that would eventually be named for Larry O’Brien, the golden ball on a pedestal that teams vie for to this day.

Continue scrolling arrow-down Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's skyhook was one of the most unstoppable moves in NBA history. (AP) Defining player Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Even if parity now reigned, the NBA remained a superstar-driven league. Bill Russell and Wilt Chamberlain had taken the baton from George Mikan, and now it was Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s turn. The highly touted New York City high-schooler and three-time champion at UCLA led the Milwaukee Bucks to the 1971 title before a 1975 blockbuster trade sent him to the Los Angeles Lakers. Abdul-Jabbar was an unstoppable force thanks to his timeless skyhook, and his intellectual curiosity helped make him one of the NBA’s most prominent early activists. Perhaps his chief virtue was his longevity: Abdul-Jabbar played 20 seasons and retired at age 42 as the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, a milestone he holds to this day. While Abdul-Jabbar made cameos in feature films and wrote multiple books, he famously kept media members and fans at arm’s length. Nevertheless, his glittery resume includes six titles and a record six MVP awards from 1971 to 1980. Some observers still argue he should be regarded as the greatest player of all time, and the NBA announced in May that it would be naming its Social Justice Champion award in his honor. Willis Reed helped the New York Knicks win their only two titles in franchise history in the 1970s. (AP) Defining team New York Knicks The Knicks’ glory years were relatively short-lived, but they produced championships in 1970 and 1973 that brought an element of metropolitan swagger to the NBA. With his ostentatious fur coats and loud suits, Walt Frazier was an early forerunner to modern stars like Russell Westbrook who have sought to connect sport and fashion. But it was Willis Reed who delivered the Knicks’ most enduring moment when he came hobbling out of the tunnel during Game 7 of the 1970 Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers. Reed, who was battling an injured leg, finished with four points and three rebounds, but the roaring welcome he received from Madison Square Garden helped inspire the Knicks to the title. Even 50 years later, any gallant return to the court by an injured player conjures memories of Reed. Jerry West was one of the most clutch players in NBA history. (AP) Defining moment Jerry West’s half-court shot While the 1970s still belonged to big men like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bob McAdoo, Dave Cowens, Bill Walton, Wes Unseld and Moses Malone, perimeter players left their marks in new ways, too. The highflying Julius Erving turned dunking into an art form and Jerry West followed up his nine straight all-star selections in the 1960s with five more in the 1970s. West, who would later be dubbed “The Logo” because the NBA’s branding mark bears his resemblance, posted a career 1-8 record in the Finals and spent much of his career searching for championship validation. Yet his will remained undaunted, and West will long be remembered for drilling a running shot from beyond half-court to force overtime in Game 3 of the 1970 Finals. To this day, he is regarded as one of the game’s greatest players and most successful executives.

1980s

The 1980s are generally regarded as the beginning of the modern era. The league added a three-point line in 1979, instituted its 16-team postseason in 1984 and expanded from 18 teams in the mid-1970s to 27 by 1989. Meanwhile, the NBA expanded its television presence and influence on pop culture, as stars like Magic Johnson, Larry Bird and Michael Jordan established themselves as coveted pitchmen.

With a global takeover and a new dynasty set to dawn in the 1990s, the 1980s continued to be dominated by its two blue bloods. Johnson’s Los Angeles Lakers and Bird’s Boston Celtics combined to win eight titles during the decade, and the two longtime rivals and friends combined to win six MVPs over a seven-year span from 1984 to 1990.

Continue scrolling arrow-down Every NBA Finals series in the 1980s featured either Larry Bird's Celtics or Magic Johnson's Lakers. (AP) Defining players Magic Johnson and Larry Bird Forty years after they arrived in the NBA, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird remain linked as one of the greatest rivalries in sports history. In some ways, they were clear contrasts. Johnson was effervescent; Bird was stern. Johnson was a passing maestro; Bird was a deadeye shooter. Johnson was the face of the “Showtime”; Bird was remembered as the “Hick from French Lick” thanks to his small-town Indiana roots. Johnson’s Los Angeles Lakers reigned over the West; Bird’s Boston Celtics took on all challengers in the East. But both were intense competitors, skilled all-around players and exceptional leaders. Their rivalry first captured the national attention during the 1979 NCAA tournament, when Johnson’s Michigan State Spartans defeated Bird’s Indiana State Sycamores in a game that reportedly drew 35 million television viewers. Best of all, they were nearly evenly matched: both are remembered as top-10 all-time players, and both retired with three MVP trophies. Johnson got the last laugh, though, with his Lakers winning five titles to the Celtics’ three. Magic Johnson and the Lakers won five titles in the 1980s. (AP) Defining team The ‘Showtime’ Lakers The Lakers won five championships in the 1980s thanks to Johnson’s floor general skills, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s effortless scoring and well-balanced rosters featuring the likes of James Worthy, Michael Cooper and Byron Scott. Ultimately, they prevailed in this chapter of their rivalry with the Celtics, winning two of the three head-to-head Finals matchups during the 1980s, claiming back-to-back titles in 1987 and 1988 and enjoying a slightly longer run as a top contender. Despite the fierce competitions, the Lakers symbolized a fun electricity that was developing around a sport that had been overshadowed by football and baseball. Johnson’s charisma and the Lakers’ fast-paced style attracted celebrities to courtside seats, and longtime owner Jerry Buss was a pioneer when it came to refining and marketing the fan experience by adding the Laker Girls and other in-game entertainment. Soon enough, the Forum had a famed nightclub to host postgame parties. Magic Johnson won three MVP awards during his career. (Al Messerschmidt/AP) Defining moment Johnson leads Lakers to title Johnston wasted no time making his mark on the NBA, helping guide the Los Angeles Lakers to the 1980 title as a 20-year-old rookie. With Abdul-Jabbar out with an ankle injury for Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Philadelphia 76ers, Johnson filled in at center and turned in one of the most legendary performances in playoff history. Rather than play for Game 7 and hope Abdul-Jabbar could return, Johnson posted 42 points, 15 rebounds, 7 assists, 3 steals and 1 block in 47 minutes. That remarkable all-around performance made him the youngest Finals MVP in league history, and it launched the Lakers on a stretch of nine Finals appearances in 12 years. In the four decades since, no rookie has come close to matching Johnson’s instant impact at the sport’s highest level.

1990s

Basketball spread its wings in the 1990s, thanks to the legendary “Dream Team” that took gold at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics and to its signature star, Michael Jordan, who took the baton from Magic Johnson and Larry Bird to become the face of the game.

While Jordan was busy captivating audiences with highflying acts and clutch heroics, elsewhere the game took a sharp turn toward a brutish, defensive-minded style. The addition of numerous expansion franchises also altered the competitive landscape, bringing the NBA to Canada with the addition of Toronto and Vancouver (which later became Memphis) franchises in 1995. That brought the league to 29 teams, one shy of its current mark, and it took an influx of foreign players over the next 20 years to fill out the enlarged talent pool.

Continue scrolling arrow-down Michael Jordan took the mantle as the league's dominant player in the 1990s. (Beth A. Keiser/AP) Defining player Michael Jordan The NBA in the 1990s was synonymous with Michael Jordan, who won his first title in 1991 and his sixth in 1998. In between, he went a perfect 6-0 in the Finals, knocking off a host of future Hall of Famers, including Magic Johnson, Charles Barkley, Clyde Drexler, Gary Payton, John Stockton and Karl Malone. Jordan captured seven of his record 10 NBA scoring titles during the 1990s, although he was coaxed into a more team-friendly style by Coach Phil Jackson. A ruthless competitor, a voracious defender and an eager shooter in late-game situations, Jordan’s intensity and shot-making set a new standard for basketball excellence. Endorsement deals with Nike, Gatorade and Hanes and a headlining role in the movie “Space Jam” raised his profile even further, and his No. 23 jersey became ubiquitous across the globe. Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen teamed up to win six titles in the 1990s. (Tim Zielenbach/AFP/Getty Images) Defining team Chicago Bulls Jordan and the Bulls painstakingly climbed the ladder throughout the 1980s, taking their lumps from the Boston Celtics and the “Bad Boys” Detroit Pistons before finally reaching their first Finals in 1991. Flanked by longtime star sidekick Scottie Pippen and a host of role players, Jordan outdueled Magic Johnson to win his first title in his seventh season. Chicago went on to defeat the Portland Trail Blazers and Phoenix Suns in 1992 and 1993, becoming the first team since the 1960s Celtics to win three titles in a row. When Jordan decided to retire from the NBA in 1993 and play minor league baseball in the wake of his father’s murder, the league felt empty without him and Bulls were vulnerable once again. But his long-anticipated return in 1995 set the stage for Chicago’s second three-peat, cinching Jordan’s status as the “Greatest Of All Time” for most analysts and entrenching the Bulls’ dynasty as one of the greatest in NBA history. Not only did Chicago win six titles, which is tied for the third most behind the Lakers and Celtics, Jordan led the 1996 Bulls to a 72-10 record, which stood as the league’s best until 2016. Michael Jordan's shot over Bryon Russell in Utah sealed the Bulls' sixth title. (Scott Cunningham/NBAE/Getty Images) Defining moment ‘The Last Shot’ “The Last Shot” technically wasn’t Michael Jordan’s last shot, as he did come out of retirement for a second time to spend two seasons with the Washington Wizards. Even so, it was his final moment after a scintillating decade with the Bulls and it is arguably the most revered basket in NBA history. With less than 20 seconds remaining in Game 6 of the 1998 Finals against the Utah Jazz, Jordan stole the ball from Karl Malone and calmly brought it up the court with Chicago trailing, 86-85. As he milked the clock, Jordan set up one-on-one against Bryon Russell, using a light shove to free himself for a step-back jumper from just beyond the free throw line. The shot swished through with five seconds left, and Jordan held his follow-through as a packed stadium of Jazz fans around him held their heads in disbelief. The perfect 6-0 Finals record, which has become his trump card in arguments about who is the greatest player of all time, was complete.

2000s

The NBA struggled to find its footing after Michael Jordan’s second retirement, enduring a lockout that delayed the start of the 1998-99 season before entering a relatively low-scoring era dominated by defense. Commissioner David Stern pursued several fixes with varying degrees of success: outlawing hand-checking to enhance offensive creativity, shortening contracts to aid team-building efforts and instituting a controversial dress code in an attempt to increase the sport’s marketability.

When Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan were both officially inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame this month, it was a testament to their shared dominance throughout the 2000s. Bryant teamed with Shaquille O’Neal and, later, Pau Gasol to help the Los Angeles Lakers win five titles between 2000 and 2010, while Duncan’s San Antonio Spurs claimed five titles between 1999 and 2014. With Jordan gone and the Lakers and Spurs entrenched as powerhouses, the Western Conference won 10 of the 13 championships from 1999 to 2011.

Continue scrolling arrow-down Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal won three titles together before they split up after the 2003-04 season. (Mark J. Terrill/AP) Defining players Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant No player attempted to follow in Michael Jordan’s footsteps as relentlessly as Kobe Bryant, who grew up idolizing the Chicago Bulls star and mimicking his signature moves and mannerisms. Under Jordan’s former coach, Phil Jackson, the Lakers paired Shaquille O’Neal, a supersized and incredibly skilled center, with Bryant in an inside/outside pairing that won three straight titles from 2000 to 2002. Unfortunately, O’Neal and Bryant wound up being remembered for their divorce nearly as much as for their shared accomplishments. Following an extended power struggle and disappointing results in the 2003 and 2004 playoffs, the Lakers traded O’Neal to the Miami Heat and handed the keys to Bryant. Los Angeles took a step back in the short term, but Bryant eventually delivered by leading title teams in 2009 and 2010. San Antonio Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich and Tim Duncan combined for five titles. (Eric Gay/AP) Defining team San Antonio Spurs While the Lakers made headlines with their glitz and interpersonal drama, Tim Duncan’s Spurs became the NBA’s new standard for no-nonsense excellence. Under Coach Gregg Popovich, San Antonio won at least 50 games every season from 2000 to 2015, and its streak of consecutive postseason appearances stretched from 1998 — Duncan’s rookie season — to 2019. Duncan, nicknamed “The Big Fundamental” because he was one of the most complete superstars in league history, excelled as a scorer, passer, rebounder, shot-blocker, screen-setter and leader. Although he had his fair share of star sidekicks, including David Robinson, Tony Parker, Manu Ginóbili and Kawhi Leonard, Duncan was a consummate winner who made life easy for role players. Allen Iverson led the Philadelphia 76ers to the only win over the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2001 playoffs. (Jeff Gross/Allsport) Defining moment The Step Over Allen Iverson never won a championship, but his unforgettable “Step Over” on Tyronn Lue has lived on for more than 20 years. Leading the overmatched Philadelphia 76ers against Shaquille O’Neal, Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2001 Finals, Iverson scored 48 points in a Game 1 overtime victory. The signature moment came in the final minute of the extra period, when Iverson drove to his right along the right baseline, slammed on the brakes and drained a jumper in front of the Lakers’ bench. As Lue fell to the court, Iverson demonstratively stepped over him in a show of confidence that appealed to the legions of fans who prized his defiant and fearless style. Although the Lakers came back to win the series, the step over went on to spawn a million social media memes and reinforced Iverson’s legend among basketball die-hards.

2010s

Two major forces shaped the NBA in the 2010s: The rise of the player empowerment era and the three-point revolution. As top players like LeBron James and Kevin Durant became more aggressive about forming superteams, they set off an arms race of dueling dynasties.

In one corner, there was James, who reached the Finals every year from 2011 to 2018 with the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers. In the other, there were the Golden State Warriors, led by Stephen Curry and bolstered by Durant’s 2016 arrival. James’s Cavaliers and the Warriors faced off in every Finals from 2015 to 2019, becoming the first set of opponents to play each other for the championship in four straight years.

Curry’s rapid ascension as the greatest shooter in league history prompted a widespread strategic overhaul. Over the course of the decade, the game got faster, higher-scoring and more reliant upon the outside shot: Skill and versatility now trumped size and power.

Continue scrolling arrow-down LeBron James's moves from Cleveland to Miami and back to Cleveland kicked off the player empowerment movement in the 2010s. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Defining player LeBron James From constructing Big Three title cores to rewriting the record books to leading the charge on player activism to embracing social media, James was the NBA’s central force throughout the 2010s. A four-time MVP and a four-time champion, James has a physical and mental dominance of the sport that has prompted regular arguments about whether he has surpassed Michael Jordan as the “Greatest Of All Time.” But there are hints of many of the NBA’s all-time greats in James, who possesses Magic Johnson’s passing vision and business acumen, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s longevity, Shaquille O’Neal’s Hollywood appeal and Bill Russell’s interest in social justice. The Golden State Warriors won a title, added Kevin Durant and went on to win two more titles. (Tony Dejak/AP) Defining team Golden State Warriors Almost nobody saw the Warriors coming. From 1995 to 2012, Golden State made just one playoff appearance and endured extended periods of futility and irrelevance. Thanks to an ownership change, Stephen Curry’s growth into a two-time MVP and Kevin Durant’s polarizing decision to sign on as a free agent, the Warriors emerged as the most dominant franchise of the post-Michael Jordan era. Delighting audiences with their ball movement, supreme outside shooting and small-ball lineups, the Warriors became the first team since Bill Russell’s Boston Celtics to reach the Finals in five straight years and they surpassed the 1996 Bulls by winning a record 73 games in the 2015-16 season. Curry claimed his first title in 2015 and added two more with Durant in 2017 and 2018, triumphing over LeBron James’s Cavaliers all three times. Golden State’s superstar duo was surrounded by top-end talent, including perennial all-star Klay Thompson, Defensive Player of the Year Draymond Green and proven veterans like Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston. The Warriors’ reign, which was aided by an unprecedented salary cap spike that allowed them to add Durant to a core that included several future Hall of Famers, ended in heartbreaking fashion when Durant and Thompson both suffered season-ending injuries during the 2019 Finals. LeBron James's chase-down block of Andre Iguodala helped Cleveland break up Golden State's title run. (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) Defining moment The 3-1 comeback The extended rivalry between the Warriors and Cavaliers peaked during the 2016 NBA Finals. Fresh off its record-setting 73-win campaign, Golden State returned home to Oakland’s Oracle Arena with a commanding 3-1 lead in the series. But the NBA league office and fate both intervened, as Draymond Green was suspended for Game 5 for a below-the-belt shot to LeBron James. The Cavaliers stole Game 5 on the road, came back home to win Game 6 and then outlasted the defending champions in a hard-fought Game 7 to complete the first 3-1 comeback in NBA Finals history. The improbable comeback victory was sealed by James’s chasedown block of Andre Iguodala and Kyrie Irving’s last-minute three-pointer. James broke down in tears after claiming the Cavaliers’ first title in franchise history and ending the city of Cleveland’s 52-year championship curse.

2020s

An extended era of growth and prosperity came to an abrupt half in March 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic shut down the NBA for more than four months during the 2019-20 season. Facing both a public health crisis and a financial crisis that would cost the sport billions of dollars, the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association reached agreements to continue playing during the pandemic.

Those adjustments included: playing the 2020 playoffs inside a restricted bubble at Disney World and delaying and shortening the 2020-21 season as well as instituting strict health protocols for players and teams and drastically limiting fan attendance at games.