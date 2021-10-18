The top 100 NBA players of the 2021-22 season

The Washington Post’s Top 100 list projects the premier NBA talents for the 2021-22 season. The rankings, compiled by national NBA writer Ben Golliver, are meant to assess each player’s relative value without regard to his specific role or teammates. Among the factors considered: last year’s performance (as judged by traditional per-game statistics and advanced metrics), current health, injury history, age, consistency, contributions to winning, ability to make teammates better, off-court concerns, postseason performance and offensive and defensive impact.

Salary, expected earning power and projected growth or decline beyond the 2021-22 season were not considered. All rookies were excluded. Veterans who have been unavailable due to injuries or other concerns — Kawhi Leonard, Zion Williamson, Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons and Jamal Murray, among others — were included because they have not been ruled out for the entire 2021-22 season, but their rankings were adjusted to reflect their situations. Stats shown are from the 2020-21 season (or the last season played by Klay Thompson and Jonathan Isaac) and the smaller circles indicate changes from last season’s rankings. Rankings were set on Oct. 17.

