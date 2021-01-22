Photos: The life and career of Hank Aaron

Hank Aaron broke Babe Ruth’s home run record in 1974 and finished his major league career with 755, a mark that stood for 33 years until it was eclipsed by Barry Bonds. Nicknamed Hammerin’ Hank, Henry Louis Aaron was born Feb. 5, 1934, in Mobile, Ala. He started his professional career at 17 with the Indianapolis Clowns of the Negro American League. He played 23 years in the majors, starting in 1954 with the Milwaukee (later Atlanta) Braves and retiring in 1976 after two years with the Milwaukee Brewers.