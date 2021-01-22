Photos: The life and career of Hank Aaron

Sports
Hank Aaron broke Babe Ruth’s home run record in 1974 and finished his major league career with 755, a mark that stood for 33 years until it was eclipsed by Barry Bonds. Nicknamed Hammerin’ Hank, Henry Louis Aaron was born Feb. 5, 1934, in Mobile, Ala. He started his professional career at 17 with the Indianapolis Clowns of the Negro American League. He played 23 years in the majors, starting in 1954 with the Milwaukee (later Atlanta) Braves and retiring in 1976 after two years with the Milwaukee Brewers.
Among his many awards and accolades: National League MVP (1957); NL batting champion (1956, 1959); NL home run leader (1957, 1963, 1966, 1967); NL RBI leader (1957, 1960, 1963, 1966); NL Gold Glove (1958, 1959, 1960); Hall of Fame (1982); Presidential Medal of Freedom (2002).
Aaron remains baseball’s career leader in RBI (2,297), extra-base hits (1,477) and total bases (6,856). He was a 25-time all-star.
Aaron was the first player to reach 500 homers and 3,000 hits; never struck out 100 times in a season; and became the third player in baseball history (after Ken Williams and Willie Mays) with at least 30 homers and 30 stolen bases in one season (1963).
Aaron was in the top 10 of NL MVP balloting 13 times, finished with a career batting average of .305 and was honored in 1999 with the Hank Aaron Award, which goes to baseball’s top hitter each season as voted on by Aaron, Hall of Famers and fans.
Aaron never hit 50 homers in a season; his career high was 47 in 1971.
Aaron had 20 straight seasons with at least 20 homers, eight 40-homer seasons and six seasons with more than 20 stolen bases.
