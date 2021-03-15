2021 NCAA women’s basketball tournament bracket

Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience.

The 2021 NCAA women’s tournament is headed to Texas for March Madness. Just like the men’s tournament, the women’s event will take place entirely in one area of the country because of the coronavirus pandemic, and the games will take place on a schedule slightly delayed from years past.

First-round games will be played Sunday and Monday (March 21-22) across San Antonio, Austin and San Marcos with all second-round games in San Antonio on Tuesday and Wednesday (March 23-24).

Follow along with The Washington Post’s interactive bracket with live scores once the games begin.