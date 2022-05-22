Horse Racing

The 147th running of the Preakness Stakes

By Washington Post Staff | May 22, 2022

Early Voting won the 147th running of the Preakness Stakes in front of the first full-capacity crowd at Pimlico Race Course since 2019.

BALTIMORE, MD - MAY 21: Bugler Jari Villanueva stands ready to make the call to the post ahead of the 7th race during the 147th running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course. Photo by Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

BALTIMORE, MD - MAY 21: Race fans poor over their racing forms prior to the start of the 11th race during the 147th running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course. Photo by Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

BALTIMORE, MD - MAY 21: Horses fly down the stretch in the 7th race, The Skirt Stakes, during the 147th running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course. Photo by Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

Jockey Jose Ortiz captured his first win at the Preakness Stakes when Early Voting crossed the finish in 1:54.54.

Credits

Photo editing by Toni L. Sandys