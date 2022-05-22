Horse Racing
Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post
Early Voting won the 147th running of the Preakness Stakes in front of the first full-capacity crowd at Pimlico Race Course since 2019.
Jockey Jose Ortiz captured his first win at the Preakness Stakes when Early Voting crossed the finish in 1:54.54.
