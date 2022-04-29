NFL

2022 NFL draft top 10

By Washington Post Staff | Apr 29, 2022

1. Jacksonville Jaguars

Travon Walker, EDGE, Georgia

JR • 6′5″ / 272 lbs

Walker started every game last year for the Bulldogs, recording six sacks. He becomes one of the centerpieces of the Jaguars defense, as the team attempts to turn things around under new coach, Doug Pederson.

2. Detroit Lions

Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE

Michigan, SR • 6′7″ / 260 LBS

Hutchinson, a Heisman Trophy runner-up, had a program-record 14 sacks for Michigan last season.

3. Houston Texans

Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU

JR • 6′ 0″ / 190 lbs

Stingley was one of the best players in the country as a freshman on LSU’s dominant national title team three years ago, but injuries limited him the past two seasons.

4. New York Jets

Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

JR • 6′3″ / 190 LBS

Gardner was a consensus All-American last season, and he didn’t give up a touchdown in his 1,000-plus career coverage snaps.

5. New York Giants

Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon

SOPH • 6′4″ / 254 LBS

Thibodeaux entered the draft after his third year at Oregon, where he was named unanimous All-American in 2021.

6. Carolina Panthers

Ikem “Ickey” Ekwonu, T, N.C. State

SOPH • 6′4″ / 310 LB

A unanimous All-American in 2021, Ekwonu was also awarded the Jacobs Blocking Trophy as the best blocker in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

7. New York Giants

Evan Neal, T, Alabama

JR • 6′7″ / 337 LBS

With over 40 starts in three years, Neal played three positions along the Alabama offensive line: left guard, right tackle and left tackle.

8. Atlanta Falcons

Drake London, WR, USC

JR • 6′4″ / 219 LBS

London, the first of six receivers taken Thursday night, had nine 100-yard receiving games at USC. He’s 6-foot-5 and also played on USC’s basketball team.

9. Seattle Seahawks

Charles Cross, T, Mississippi State

SOPH • 6′5″ / 307 LBS

Cross, the third offensive tackle selected in the top-10, started 12 games at left tackle and did not allow a quarterback hit all season.

10. New York Jets

Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

JR • 6′0″ / 183 LBS

Wilson caught 70 passes for 1,054 yards and 12 touchdowns last season — including four scores in a game against No. 19 Purdue.

Credits

Photo editing by Toni L. Sandys