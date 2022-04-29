2022 NFL draft top 10

NFL
Ted S. Warren/AP
1. Jacksonville Jaguars
Travon Walker, EDGE, Georgia
JR • 6′5″ / 272 lbs
Ted S. Warren/AP
Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Walker started every game last year for the Bulldogs, recording six sacks. He becomes one of the centerpieces of the Jaguars defense, as the team attempts to turn things around under new coach, Doug Pederson.
Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
David Becker/Getty Images
2. Detroit Lions
Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE
Michigan, SR • 6′7″ / 260 LBS
David Becker/Getty Images
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
Hutchinson, a Heisman Trophy runner-up, had a program-record 14 sacks for Michigan last season.
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
3. Houston Texans
Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
JR • 6′ 0″ / 190 lbs
Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
John Bazemore/AP
Stingley was one of the best players in the country as a freshman on LSU’s dominant national title team three years ago, but injuries limited him the past two seasons.
John Bazemore/AP
Gregory Payan/AP
4. New York Jets
Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
JR • 6′3″ / 190 LBS
Gregory Payan/AP
Jeff Dean/AP
Gardner was a consensus All-American last season, and he didn’t give up a touchdown in his 1,000-plus career coverage snaps.
Jeff Dean/AP
Jae C. Hong/AP
5. New York Giants
Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon
SOPH • 6′4″ / 254 LBS
Jae C. Hong/AP
Steph Chambers/Getty Images
Thibodeaux entered the draft after his third year at Oregon, where he was named unanimous All-American in 2021.
Steph Chambers/Getty Images
John Locher/AP
6. Carolina Panthers
Ikem “Ickey” Ekwonu, T, N.C. State
SOPH • 6′4″ / 310 LB
John Locher/AP
Mark Brown/Getty Images
A unanimous All-American in 2021, Ekwonu was also awarded the Jacobs Blocking Trophy as the best blocker in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
Mark Brown/Getty Images
Steve Luciano/AP
7. New York Giants
Evan Neal, T, Alabama
JR • 6′7″ / 337 LBS
Steve Luciano/AP
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
With over 40 starts in three years, Neal played three positions along the Alabama offensive line: left guard, right tackle and left tackle.
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
David Becker/Getty Images
8. Atlanta Falcons
Drake London, WR, USC
JR • 6′4″ / 219 LBS
David Becker/Getty Images
Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
London, the first of six receivers taken Thursday night, had nine 100-yard receiving games at USC. He’s 6-foot-5 and also played on USC’s basketball team.
Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
John Locher/AP
9. Seattle Seahawks
Charles Cross, T, Mississippi State
SOPH • 6′5″ / 307 LBS
John Locher/AP
Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Cross, the third offensive tackle selected in the top-10, started 12 games at left tackle and did not allow a quarterback hit all season.
Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
David Becker/Getty Images
10. New York Jets
Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
JR • 6′0″ / 183 LBS
David Becker/Getty Images
Jay Laprete/AP
Wilson caught 70 passes for 1,054 yards and 12 touchdowns last season — including four scores in a game against No. 19 Purdue.
Jay Laprete/AP
More from the Post
NFL draft live updates: Jaguars pick Travon Walker at No. 1; wide receivers take over first round
Commanders trade down in first round, draft WR Jahan Dotson at No. 16
The latest from The Washington Post
Credits
Photo editing by Toni L. Sandys