Players to watch at the Australian Open beyond Novak Djokovic

Djokovic remains in limbo as the saga over his eligibility to remain in the country drags on, and all-time greats Serena Williams and Roger Federer are conspicuous absences as they recover from injuries. But Naomi Osaka and Rafael Nadal are returning to major competition, and plenty more big-name players are set to compete. Here’s a look at some of the players to watch in the tournament, which begins Monday (Sunday night in the United States) and runs through Jan. 30 in Melbourne.