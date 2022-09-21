In the NFL’s 102-year history, 26 Black men have served as head coaches. Two have died. Twenty-four remain.

Black Out This football season, The Washington Post is examining the NFL’s decades-long failure to equitably promote Black coaches to top jobs, despite the multibillion-dollar league being fueled by Black players. Loading...

This summer, 16 of those 24 sat down with The Washington Post to tell their stories and share their perspective on why the NFL’s inclusion problem persists. They have grounds for grievance, but their stories reflect the pride in the paths they took, the pressure they felt, the value of their contributions and the legacy they leave behind.

There was hesitance, even fatigue, among those who spoke with The Post — and some who didn’t — about why Black coaches are deserving of more opportunities in the NFL. Most had to be convinced to participate, expressing doubt that this time their words would be heeded.

“Sometimes I wonder, ‘Just how much progress have we made?’ ” asked Anthony Lynn, the former Los Angeles Chargers coach.

Those who spoke did so, they said, mostly for those who never got the chance and for those who continue to be ignored. There is a determination among the ones who made it that they are no longer anomalies — and that this small fraternity of Black coaches no longer remains so exclusive.

Story continues below advertisement Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement Advertisement

We interviewed 16 current and former Black head coaches. These are their stories.

Tony Dungy Herm Edwards Marvin Lewis Leslie Frazier Jim Caldwell Romeo Crennel Terry Robiskie Lovie Smith David Culley Mike Singletary Hue Jackson Raheem Morris Mel Tucker Anthony Lynn Todd Bowles Vance Joseph

THE PATH How Black coaches worked their way to the top — and what they endured along the way. Watch All Press Enter to skip to end of carousel ArrowLeft ArrowRight Jim Caldwell 0:37 Lovie Smith 0:53 David Culley 0:58 Romeo Crennel 0:20 Mel Tucker 0:39 Leslie Frazier 0:43 Terry Robiskie 0:51 Todd Bowles 0:39 Mike Singletary 0:52 Herm Edwards 0:21 Hue Jackson 0:33 Vance Joseph 0:53 Tony Dungy 0:48 Raheem Morris 0:30 Anthony Lynn 0:55 Marvin Lewis 0:52 End of carousel

THE PRESSURE Getting there is hard. For Black coaches, staying there is even harder. Watch All Press Enter to skip to end of carousel ArrowLeft ArrowRight Lovie Smith 0:37 David Culley 0:34 Tony Dungy 0:36 Jim Caldwell 0:43 Romeo Crennel 0:58 Anthony Lynn 1:00 Mike Singletary 1:11 Hue Jackson 0:45 Todd Bowles 0:25 Leslie Frazier 0:25 Mel Tucker 0:57 Marvin Lewis 0:25 Herm Edwards 0:36 Terry Robiskie 0:59 Raheem Morris 0:27 End of carousel

THE VALUE The Rooney Rule isn’t working. Here’s what Black coaches say needs to happen for team owners to see them as leaders. Watch All Press Enter to skip to end of carousel ArrowLeft ArrowRight Tony Dungy 0:47 Terry Robiskie 0:52 Herm Edwards 0:44 Hue Jackson 0:24 Mike Singletary 0:58 Anthony Lynn 0:57 Leslie Frazier 0:36 Romeo Crennel 0:25 Lovie Smith 0:55 Marvin Lewis 0:28 Raheem Morris 0:25 Jim Caldwell 0:38 Vance Joseph 1:02 David Culley 1:01 Mel Tucker 0:44 Todd Bowles 0:27 End of carousel

THE LEGACY For all the pain they’ve endured, Black coaches — even those who never got a fair shake — take pride in making it to the mountaintop. Watch All Press Enter to skip to end of carousel ArrowLeft ArrowRight Anthony Lynn 0:57 Raheem Morris 0:43 Herm Edwards 0:30 Lovie Smith 0:50 David Culley 0:25 Terry Robiskie 0:56 Tony Dungy 0:41 Mike Singletary 0:37 Marvin Lewis 0:48 Hue Jackson 0:34 Romeo Crennel 0:21 Todd Bowles 0:26 Mel Tucker 0:33 Vance Joseph 0:59 Leslie Frazier 0:55 Jim Caldwell 0:51 End of carousel

Press Enter to skip to end of carousel Thomas Simonetti for The Washington Post Todd Bowles Miami Dolphins (interim), 2011 New York Jets, 2015-18 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2022- Bowles, 58, was promoted to head coach of the Buccaneers in March after Bruce Arians shifted to a consulting role. In his previous job as defensive coordinator, Bowles devised a scheme that held the high-scoring Kansas City Chiefs without a touchdown in Super Bowl LV. He also led the Jets to their only winning season in the past decade. Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post Jim Caldwell Indianapolis Colts, 2009-11 Detroit Lions, 2014-17 Caldwell, 67, is one of four Black coaches to reach the Super Bowl, doing so in his first season leading the Colts. Under Caldwell’s tutelage, Peyton Manning had the best seasons of his career, Joe Flacco won the Super Bowl, and Matthew Stafford made his lone Pro Bowl appearance. Caldwell also was the first Black coach in ACC history at Wake Forest University. Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post Romeo Crennel Cleveland Browns, 2005-08 Kansas City Chiefs, 2011 (interim), 2012 Houston Texans (interim), 2020 Crennel, 75, retired from coaching in June after 52 years, including 39 in the NFL. After serving on staffs that reached six Super Bowls (and won five), Crennel landed in Cleveland, where he led the Browns to one of their three winning seasons since they were revived in 1999. When he took over the Texans in 2020, he became the oldest head coach in NFL history. Michael Starghill, Jr. for The Washington Post David Culley Houston Texans, 2021 The first African American to play quarterback at Vanderbilt, Culley, 67, took the longest pathway to an NFL head coaching job at 43 years — with 27 of those spent as an NFL position coach. Culley was 65 when the Texans hired him. The long wait ended with a short sip: He was fired after going 4-13 in his lone season. Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post Tony Dungy Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1996-2001 Indianapolis Colts, 2002-08 Dungy, 66, became the first Black coach to win a Super Bowl when the Colts prevailed in February 2007. A Hall of Famer, he made the playoffs in each of his last 10 seasons. Since Dungy debuted, half of the 16 Black full-time coaches hired in the NFL coached under him or coached under someone from his coaching tree. Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post Herm Edwards New York Jets, 2001-05 Kansas City Chiefs, 2006-08 Edwards, 68, was the head coach at Arizona State University from 2018 until he was let go this September. He spent nearly 30 years in the NFL as a player and coach. “You play to win the game,” he once famously quipped, and he often did, reaching the playoffs in half of his eight seasons as an NFL head coach. Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post Leslie Frazier Minnesota Vikings, 2010 (interim), 2011-13 Frazier, 63, is now assistant head coach/defensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills. A knee injury suffered during the Chicago Bears’ victory in Super Bowl XX ended his career as a defensive back and pushed him into coaching. When he was hired by the Vikings, he became one of only three Black coaches since 1990, out of 14, to be elevated from an interim role to the full-time job. Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post Hue Jackson Oakland Raiders, 2011 Cleveland Browns, 2016-18 Jackson, 56, is now the head coach at Grambling. The last coach Raiders owner Al Davis hired before he died, Jackson was fired after his lone season with the franchise that made Art Shell the first Black head coach of the NFL’s modern era. Jackson later took over the rebuilding Browns, whom he would accuse of not prioritizing winning. Takashi Sato for The Washington Post Vance Joseph Denver Broncos, 2017-18 Joseph, 50, is now defensive coordinator of the Arizona Cardinals. After spending 12 seasons as a defensive assistant, he became the first full-time Black head coach in the history of the Broncos. He was fired after two years and is among three Black coaches (out of five) hired since 2017 who were given two or fewer seasons. Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post Marvin Lewis Cincinnati Bengals, 2003-18 Lewis, 63, is the winningest coach in Bengals history with 131 victories, and he ranks third in wins among Black coaches. He was the coordinator of the dominant Baltimore defense that helped the Ravens win Super Bowl XXXV. Five former Lewis assistants have become NFL head coaches, including three Black coaches, giving him the largest coaching tree among Black coaches not named Tony Dungy. Paul Kuroda for The Washington Post Anthony Lynn Buffalo Bills (interim), 2016 Los Angeles Chargers, 2017-20 Lynn, 53, is now the assistant head coach and running backs coach for the San Francisco 49ers. A two-time Super Bowl champion as a running back with the Denver Broncos, Lynn was an assistant for 16 years before taking over as an interim in Buffalo. He reached the playoffs once and finished with a winning record over four seasons with the Chargers. Alisha Jucevic for The Washington Post Raheem Morris Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2009-11 Atlanta Falcons (interim), 2020 Morris, 46, is now the defensive coordinator for the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. The Buccaneers made him the youngest Black head coach of the NFL’s modern era when they hired him at 32. His second of three seasons with Tampa Bay resulted in 10 wins and a seven-game turnaround, the largest in franchise history. He also reached the Super Bowl as an assistant with Tampa Bay and Atlanta. Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post Terry Robiskie Washington (interim), 2000 Cleveland Browns (interim), 2004 Robiskie, 67, coached in the NFL for nearly 40 years, winning the Super Bowl after the 1983 season as a special teams assistant with the Los Angeles Raiders. He served as head coach for a total of eight games with Washington and Cleveland but retired in 2020 as one of five Black interim coaches who never ascended to the full-time role. Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post Mike Singletary San Francisco 49ers, 2008-10 Singletary, 63, helped shatter a long-held myth about Black players’ ability to play middle linebacker when he became the heart and soul of the Chicago Bears’ Super Bowl XX-winning defense. Among Black coaches, Singletary is the only Pro Football Hall of Fame player to land a full-time job in the NFL. Michael Starghill, Jr. for The Washington Post Lovie Smith Chicago Bears, 2004-12 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2014-15 Houston Texans, 2022- When he took over the Texans in February, Smith became the first Black head coach to be hired for a full-time job by three franchises. Smith, 64, reached the postseason three times with the Bears and became the first Black coach to secure a trip to the Super Bowl before losing to his mentor, Tony Dungy of the Indianapolis Colts. Smith also reached the Super Bowl as defensive coordinator of the 2001 St. Louis Rams. Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post Mel Tucker Jacksonville Jaguars (interim), 2011 Tucker, 50, was an assistant for 10 NFL seasons. After his only shot as a head coach came on an interim basis (and lasted five games), he moved on to the college ranks — first at Colorado, then at Michigan State, where he is among the highest-paid coaches in the nation after winning Big Ten Coach of the Year honors in 2021. End of carousel

Loading...