Novak Djokovic is far from the only elite athlete with an extreme view of training and diet

Tiger Woods, golf

Woods’s training regimen as a young golfer was a change of pace in a sport not known for its athleticism: He would wake up and run four miles, then lift weights, hit golf balls for two to three hours, take the course for practice rounds, practice his short game, run another four miles and then finish with some basketball or tennis. But after the death of his father, a Vietnam War veteran, Woods began to strenuously train with U.S. Navy SEALs in 2006 and 2007, to his eventual detriment: According to Hank Haney, his former coach, Woods tore his ACL in the summer of 2007 because of the training. (Woods claims he suffered the injury while jogging near his home.)