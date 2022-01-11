Novak Djokovic is far from the only elite athlete with an extreme view of training and diet

Tennis
Novak Djokovic’s extreme workout and diet regimen have helped propel him to 20 Grand Slam championships, tied for the most all-time among men’s tennis players. But Djokovic has yet to receive a coronavirus vaccination, explaining over the years that he is against forced vaccination and hopes to always have “an option to choose what’s best for my body.”
Djokovic may be something of an outlier when it comes to vaccination, but he is one of several elite athletes who have an extreme view of training and diet. Here are a few other examples.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is so strident about his diet and exercise regime that he has written a handbook, “The TB12 Method: How to Do What You Love, Better and for Longer,” and a limited-edition cookbook filled with recipes that are mostly free of processed foods, sugar, refined carbohydrates, gluten, dairy, fungus, tomatoes, salt, caffeine and alcohol. His personal chef once claimed Brady didn’t eat nightshades or tomatoes because they cause inflammation — though nutritionists have challenged that claim — and also said Brady does not eat any fruit except for the occasional banana in his smoothies.
Woods’s training regimen as a young golfer was a change of pace in a sport not known for its athleticism: He would wake up and run four miles, then lift weights, hit golf balls for two to three hours, take the course for practice rounds, practice his short game, run another four miles and then finish with some basketball or tennis. But after the death of his father, a Vietnam War veteran, Woods began to strenuously train with U.S. Navy SEALs in 2006 and 2007, to his eventual detriment: According to Hank Haney, his former coach, Woods tore his ACL in the summer of 2007 because of the training. (Woods claims he suffered the injury while jogging near his home.)
Already an established NBA veteran, Paul adopted a vegan diet in the summer of 2019 after a season in which he set a career low in points per game. He credits the diet with helping him recover faster from workouts and with helping him keep up with players who can be 15 years younger than he is. In his first season under the new diet, he increased his scoring average by two points per game.
The four-time NBA champion, now 37, reportedly spends $1.5 million on his body each year, paying for trainers, home gyms, chefs and massage therapists in an attempt to prolong his career and keep up with the game’s younger players. James also has talked about sleeping in a hyperbaric chamber, which can be used to get more air into a person’s lungs and therefore more oxygen into the bloodstream.
Like LeBron James, the Seattle Seahawks’ quarterback also uses a hyperbaric chamber to increase his oxygen supply, only he told media personality Bill Simmons that he has two of them and spends around $1 million per year on “recovery.” Wilson also has said he works out 363 to 365 days per year, with Thanksgiving and sometimes Christmas his only days off.
Djokovic, whose 20 Grand Slam titles are tied for the all-time men’s record, is famous for his fanatical adherence to a strict gluten-free diet and a program of stretching and exercise, and it has helped someone who doesn’t necessarily have the greatest physique become one of the world’s greatest tennis players. But Djokovic’s training regimen also apparently does not allow for certain vaccines, such as the ones given to combat coronavirus infection: His decision set off a furor in Australia, which requires foreign visitors to be vaccinated.
Phelps underwent a strenuous workout and diet routine on his way to 23 Olympic gold medals, the most won by any one athlete. Ahead of the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, he had 55 practices across 23 days, plus daily strength workouts outside the pool, all done in the thin air of Colorado Springs. Phelps also ate 12,000 calories per day, describing in his autobiography breakfasts consisting of “three sandwiches of fried eggs, cheese, lettuce, tomato, fried onions and mayonnaise, add one omelet, a bowl of grits, and three slices of French toast with powdered sugar, then wash down with three chocolate chip pancakes.”
The tennis icon developed an exacting diet regimen during her playing days in the 1980s, also finding that nightshades — red peppers, tomatoes, eggplant and potatoes — “affect me in negative ways,” she told the New York Times in 1987. She also limited her intake of red meat and refined sugar while consuming large quantities of complex carbohydrates. (Pasta was a favorite.)
While Curry’s workouts are not the most physically demanding, he has incorporated data on shot accuracy into his preparation. For instance, scientists have found that three-pointers can be as much as three inches off center and still be accurate, so Curry tries to keep his shots within that margin. He also sometimes practices his shooting with an elevated heart rate to mimic game conditions.
