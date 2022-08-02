Juan Soto’s career with the Washington Nationals

Sports
July 2, 2015: Nationals sign Soto
The Nationals made Juan Soto the biggest international signing in team history when they inked the 16-year-old Dominican to a $1.5 million deal. Baseball America listed the 6-foot-1, 175-pound outfielder as the No. 13 international prospect available.
“We think he’s the best left-handed hitter on the market,” said Johnny DiPuglia, the Nationals’ international scouting director. “He understands using the whole field. … And ultimately, we think he’s going to have some power.”
Soto progressed quickly, and in 2018 he hit seven home runs in 15 games with high Class A Potomac.
May 21, 2018: Soto homers in first start
After Howie Kendrick suffered a season-ending Achilles’ injury, the Nationals called up Soto, who was hitting .362 with 14 home runs and a 1.218 on-base-plus-slugging percentage in 39 games across three minor league levels. One day after striking out as a pinch hitter and becoming the first player born in 1998 to appear in a major league game, the 19-year-old Soto made his first start and became the first teenager to homer in the big leagues since Bryce Harper in 2012.
June 18, 2018: Bizarro home run
How impressive was Soto as a rookie? Because of a scheduling quirk, he was credited with hitting a home run five days before his major league debut. The Nationals’ May 15 game against the New York Yankees was suspended because of rain in the sixth inning and completed June 18, with Soto’s two-run homer providing the winning margin in Washington’s 5-3 victory. Soto finished his rookie season with 22 home runs, 70 RBI and 77 runs in 116 games while hitting .292 with a .406 on-base percentage and a .517 slugging percentage. The home run he hit May 21 is still considered the first of his career.
Aug. 19, 2019: 100th extra-base hit
Soto went 4 for 4 with a pair of doubles in a 13-0 win at Pittsburgh to join Mel Ott, Tony Conigliaro and Harper as the only players to record 100 extra-base hits before their 21st birthday.
Oct. 1, 2019: Wild-card hero
With two outs, the bases loaded and the Nationals trailing the Milwaukee Brewers 3-1 in the National League wild-card game, Soto laced a single off closer Josh Hader. The ball skipped under the glove of Brewers right fielder Trent Grisham, allowing three runs to score and Washington to take a 4-3 lead. Despite getting caught in a rundown between second and third and being tagged out to end the inning, Soto celebrated as the Nationals Park crowd went crazy. He shared a jubilant moment on the field with his dad after Washington hung on.
Oct. 9, 2019: Soto takes Clayton Kershaw deep
In the deciding Game 5 of the NL Division Series, Soto followed Anthony Rendon’s solo home run off Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw in the eighth inning with a home run of his own to tie the score. The Nationals went on to win, 7-3, on Kendrick’s grand slam in the 10th inning.
Oct. 22, 2019: Smashing World Series debut
After striking out in his first World Series at-bat, Soto deposited a Gerrit Cole fastball onto the train tracks above the left field seats at Houston’s Minute Maid Park, a 417-foot blast that tied the score. Soto went 3 for 4 with three RBI in Washington’s 5-4 Game 1 win over the Astros.
Oct. 29, 2019: The bat carry
Soto took Astros starter Justin Verlander deep to right field in the fifth inning of Game 6 — and then took a page out of Alex Bregman’s book. Just as Bregman had done after his first-inning homer, Soto carried his bat for the first 90 feet of his home run trot. “I was like, ‘That was pretty cool; I want to do that,’ ” Soto explained after the Nationals’ 7-2 win.
Aug. 4, 2020: Dancing on the dugout
Soto is well known for his “Soto shuffle,” the between-pitch routine involving squats and slides in the batter’s box he developed in the minor leagues. While missing the Nationals’ first seven games of the pandemic-shortened 2020 season after testing positive for the coronavirus ahead of Opening Day, Soto did a different sort of dancing atop the home dugout to celebrate home runs by Kendrick and Josh Harrison.
Sept. 27, 2020: NL batting champion
Soto walked and singled before being lifted for a pinch hitter in the third inning of the Nationals’ pandemic-shortened season finale. Soto finished the year batting .351, best in the NL, and surpassed the Brooklyn Dodgers’ Pete Reiser as the youngest player to win a batting title.
July 12, 2021: Home Run Derby sparks strong second half
Soto eliminated top-seeded Shohei Ohtani in the first round of the Home Run Derby, which included a derby record 520-foot shot by the Nationals slugger at Denver’s Coors Field. The performance helped jump-start Soto’s power numbers. He hit 18 of his 29 home runs after the break and finished runner-up to Harper in NL MVP voting, ending the year with a .313 batting average, a .465 on-base percentage and a .534 slugging percentage.
July 18, 2022: Home Run Derby champion
A few hours after answering questions about his future in Washington and the 15-year, $440 million contract offer he had rejected, Soto knocked off José Ramírez, Albert Pujols and Julio Rodríguez to win the Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium. “Can’t do anything about it. I have my hands tied. I’m just going to play as hard as I can and play baseball. Forget about everything else,” Soto told reporters. During the All-Star Game the next night, Soto was serenaded with chants of “Future Dodger!” while playing center field.
Aug. 2, 2022: Traded
Hours before Major League Baseball’s trade deadline, the Nationals dealt Soto and first baseman Josh Bell to the San Diego Padres for a package that included shortstop C.J. Abrams, left-handed pitcher MacKenzie Gore and multiple highly ranked prospects. Soto became the first player to receive multiple all-star nods and change teams before turning 24.
