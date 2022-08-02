Juan Soto’s career with the Washington Nationals

How impressive was Soto as a rookie? Because of a scheduling quirk, he was credited with hitting a home run five days before his major league debut. The Nationals’ May 15 game against the New York Yankees was suspended because of rain in the sixth inning and completed June 18, with Soto’s two-run homer providing the winning margin in Washington’s 5-3 victory. Soto finished his rookie season with 22 home runs, 70 RBI and 77 runs in 116 games while hitting .292 with a .406 on-base percentage and a .517 slugging percentage. The home run he hit May 21 is still considered the first of his career.