2022 NCAA men’s basketball tournament bracket

The NCAA men’s basketball tournament returns to its more familiar form for this year’s edition of March Madness. Unlike last year, when all games were played in and around Indianapolis with limited crowds because of the coronavirus pandemic, college basketball’s premier event will be spread across the country. The mascots, bands and cheerleaders will be on hand, and arenas can be filled to capacity.

The field of 68 teams was announced Sunday night, with 32 teams already in courtesy of automatic bids from winning conference tournaments. The 36 at-large teams were chosen by the NCAA selection committee. The last four at-large teams will play in the First Four games in Dayton, Ohio, along with the four No. 16 seeds. The winners of those games advance to the first round of the tournament.

The schedule this year will be back to normal with the First Four games played Tuesday and Wednesday. The first round will take place Thursday and Friday, and second-round games will be Saturday and Sunday. Those sets of games will be played in Buffalo; Indianapolis; Fort Worth; Portland, Ore.; Greenville, S.C.; Milwaukee; Pittsburgh and San Diego.

The Sweet 16 (March 24-25) and regional finals (March 26-27) will be played in San Antonio, San Francisco, Chicago and Philadelphia. The Final Four (April 2) and national championship game (April 4) will be played at the Superdome in New Orleans.

Bookmark this page and follow along with The Washington Post’s interactive bracket with live scores once the games begin.