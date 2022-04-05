10 players to watch in the 2022 MLB season

Jacob deGrom, Mets: The two-time Cy Young Award winner was on his way to earning a third when he was sidelined July 7 with an ulnar collateral ligament sprain that cost him the rest of the season. He had posted a 1.08 ERA and a ridiculous 146 strikeouts in 92 innings. Late in spring training, an MRI exam revealed a stress reaction in his shoulder, shutting him down for at least a month. If he can ever get healthy, he would head a rotation that added Max Scherzer and Chris Bassitt.