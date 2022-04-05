10 players to watch in the 2022 MLB season

MLB
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Freddie Freeman, Dodgers: The 2020 National League MVP will be wearing a new uniform after spending his first 12 major league seasons with the Atlanta Braves. Freeman signed a six-year, $162 million deal with Los Angeles in March. The Dodgers’ new slugger, the NL runs leader a year ago, joins a formidable roster that already included three former MVPs (Clayton Kershaw, Mookie Betts and Cody Bellinger).
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Aaron Doster/AP
Willy Adames, Brewers: Adames was traded from Tampa Bay in May and looked like a different player in Milwaukee. In 99 games for the Brewers, he hit .285 with 20 home runs and 58 RBI — after batting .197 in 41 games for the Rays. He was one of the Brewers’ best hitters as they marched to the NL Central title, and his offensive production could boost the front-runner’s postseason aspirations in 2022.
Aaron Doster/AP
Derrick Tuskan/AP
Jacob deGrom, Mets: The two-time Cy Young Award winner was on his way to earning a third when he was sidelined July 7 with an ulnar collateral ligament sprain that cost him the rest of the season. He had posted a 1.08 ERA and a ridiculous 146 strikeouts in 92 innings. Late in spring training, an MRI exam revealed a stress reaction in his shoulder, shutting him down for at least a month. If he can ever get healthy, he would head a rotation that added Max Scherzer and Chris Bassitt.
Derrick Tuskan/AP
Matt York/AP
Kris Bryant, Rockies: Colorado’s addition of Bryant on a seven-year, $162 million deal was one of the surprises of the offseason, especially after the Rockies traded Nolan Arenado last year and let Trevor Story walk in free agency this year. Bryant isn’t the same force he was during his 2016 MVP season with the Chicago Cubs, but he should find plenty of success in Colorado given its hitter-friendly atmosphere and his defensive versatility.
Matt York/AP
Gregory Bull
Yu Darvish, Padres: San Diego had high expectations for 2021 but struggled down the stretch — as did Darvish. The Padres acquired him in a trade with the Cubs in December 2020 after he posted a 2.01 ERA in the pandemic-shortened season. He started strong, earning an all-star nod with a 2.44 ERA through June. But in his final 14 starts, his ERA skyrocketed to 6.65. His performance could determine what kind of season the Padres have.
Gregory Bull
Lynne Sladky/AP
Josh Donaldson, Yankees: It was an unusually quiet offseason in the Bronx, but New York did trade Gary Sánchez and Gio Urshela to Minnesota for Donaldson and Isiah Kiner-Falefa in March. Donaldson is on his sixth team and joins a lineup already chock full of power hitters, including Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Joey Gallo, as the Yankees try to find a winning postseason formula.
Lynne Sladky/AP
Lynne Sladky/AP
Bo Bichette, Blue Jays: Bichette is one of Toronto’s many young hitters who are producing lofty expectations for the club north of the border. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. finished second in American League MVP voting last year. George Springer remains one of the game’s most consistent hitters. But in his first full season, Bichette led the AL in hits (191), earning his first all-star appearance while also racking up 102 RBI and 121 runs.
Lynne Sladky/AP
Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Robbie Ray, Mariners: Ray put it all together last season to win the AL Cy Young Award for Toronto, and Seattle signed the southpaw to a five-year, $115 million contract. The Mariners are still looking for their first playoff appearance since 2001. If Ray can pitch as the ace he was last year and not as he did in previous seasons — his career ERA is 4.00 — Seattle could have a top-of-the-rotation stud.
Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
Michael Kopech, White Sox: Kopech, a 2014 first-round pick by Boston and a highly touted piece of the Chris Sale trade, slowly worked his way back after Tommy John surgery in 2018. He didn’t pitch in 2019 and opted out of the 2020 pandemic season before mostly appearing out of the bullpen last year. He is expected to be in the rotation this season and will be fascinating to watch if he can meet expectations.
Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
Matt York/AP
Noah Syndergaard, Angels: The former Mets all-star is looking to prove himself with a new team after missing nearly two years following Tommy John surgery and a bout with elbow inflammation. He made just two appearances last year for New York before signing a one-year, $21 million deal with Los Angeles, which has been looking for answers in its rotation for years.
Matt York/AP
