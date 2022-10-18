The top 100 NBA players of the 2022-23 season

Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience.

The Washington Post’s Top 100 list projects the premier NBA talents for the 2022-23 season. The rankings, compiled by national NBA writer Ben Golliver, are meant to assess each player’s relative value without regard to his specific role or teammates.

Among the factors considered: last year’s performance (as judged by traditional per-game statistics and advanced metrics), current health, injury history, age, consistency, contributions to winning, ability to make teammates better, off-court concerns, postseason performance and offensive and defensive impact.

Salary, expected earning power and projected growth or decline beyond the 2022-23 season were not considered. All rookies were excluded, and players who are opening the season with significant injuries — such as Jaren Jackson Jr. and Robert Williams III — have had their rankings adjusted to account for their absences. Stats shown are from the 2021-22 season (or the most recent season played by Kawhi Leonard, Zion Williamson, Jamal Murray and Ben Simmons), and the smaller boxes indicate changes from last season’s rankings.

Rankings were set Oct. 17.

100 ↓ 57 Russell Westbrook PG , Los Angeles Lakers Age 33 PPG 18.5 RPG 7.4 APG 7.1 Westbrook's rapid fall from stardom has had destructive consequences for the Lakers, but he almost always finds a way to get his numbers. 99 ↓ 15 Collin Sexton PG , Utah Jazz Age 23 PPG 16 RPG 3.3 APG 2.1 Supplanted by Darius Garland as Cleveland's lead guard, Sexton should embrace the opportunity of running his own show in Utah free from expectations. 98 ↓ 17 Bojan Bogdanovic PF , Detroit Pistons Age 33 PPG 18.1 RPG 4.3 APG 1.7 Detroit didn't give up much in its trade for Bogdanovic, a sign that proven stretch fours are decidedly less valuable if they can't defend multiple positions. 97 NEW P.J. Tucker PF , Philadelphia 76ers Age 37 PPG 7.6 RPG 5.5 APG 2.1 The Bucks badly missed Tucker's aggressive on-ball defense when Celtics forward Jayson Tatum caught fire in the second round. 96 ↓ 11 Jusuf Nurkic C , Portland Trail Blazers Age 28 PPG 15 RPG 11.1 APG 2.8 Nurkic has had some thrilling moments in the Rose City, but he has missed 56 percent of Portland's games over the past three seasons with injuries. 95 ↓ 32 Christian Wood C , Dallas Mavericks Age 27 PPG 17.9 RPG 10.1 APG 2.3 After years of posting inflated numbers on bad teams, Wood will finally have the chance to contribute to a playoff hopeful. 94 NEW Bobby Portis PF , Milwaukee Bucks Age 27 PPG 14.6 RPG 9.1 APG 1.2 Portis, a fan favorite in Milwaukee thanks to his fiery demeanor, stepped up to deliver a career year with Brook Lopez sidelined. 93 NEW Josh Giddey PG , Oklahoma City Thunder Age 20 PPG 12.5 RPG 7.8 APG 6.4 Impossibly young and fearless, Giddey dazzles with his pace and passing ability despite a lack of proven talent around him. 92 NEW Saddiq Bey SF , Detroit Pistons Age 23 PPG 16.1 RPG 5.4 APG 2.8 As Detroit's young guards settle into lead scoring roles, Bey's value as a durable and imposing shooter and defender will shine through. 91 ↑ 3 Dillon Brooks SF , Memphis Grizzlies Age 26 PPG 18.4 RPG 3.2 APG 2.8 Brooks, a quintessential gunner who posted career highs in points and PER last season, became a playoff villain with his flagrant foul on Gary Payton II. 90 NEW Lu Dort SG , Oklahoma City Thunder Age 23 PPG 17.2 RPG 4.2 APG 1.7 A rock-solid perimeter defender with a nonstop motor, Dort will be a valuable playoff piece once the Thunder's core grows up. 89 ↓ 50 Mike Conley PG , Utah Jazz Age 35 PPG 13.7 RPG 3 APG 5.3 Conley has gotten more careful choosing his spots as he has aged, but he could still help a contender if his overly generous contract wasn't such an obstacle. 88 NEW Kyle Kuzma PF , Washington Wizards Age 27 PPG 17.1 RPG 8.5 APG 3.5 If only Kuzma's malleability on offense and improved technique on defense got as much attention as his goofy sweaters. 87 NEW Herb Jones SF , New Orleans Pelicans Age 24 PPG 9.5 RPG 3.8 APG 2.1 The unheralded 2021 second-round pick instantly became a coach's pet and fan favorite thanks to his lockdown defense and knack for making hustle plays. 86 NEW Anfernee Simons SG , Portland Trail Blazers Age 23 PPG 17.3 RPG 2.6 APG 3.9 Portland cleared out several veterans to make room for Simons, betting big on his off-the-dribble scoring and catch-and-shoot marksmanship. 85 NEW Wendell Carter Jr. C , Orlando Magic Age 23 PPG 15 RPG 10.5 APG 2.8 The 2018 lottery pick from Duke has established himself as a quality starting center in Orlando, even if it took him a few years to get his feet wet. 84 ↓ 8 Myles Turner C , Indiana Pacers Age 26 PPG 12.9 RPG 7.1 APG 1 Despite elite shot-blocking numbers, Turner lacks the interior presence needed to carry a top-flight defense. 83 NEW Dorian Finney-Smith SF , Dallas Mavericks Age 29 PPG 11 RPG 4.7 APG 1.9 The rangy Finney-Smith defends at an all-league level and has slowly transformed himself into a dependable three-point option. 82 NEW Jalen Green SG , Houston Rockets Age 20 PPG 17.3 RPG 3.4 APG 2.6 Green spent his rookie season looking completely lost on defense, so 2021's No. 2 pick must dramatically improve his scoring efficiency to live up to the pre-draft hype. 81 NEW Franz Wagner SF , Orlando Magic Age 21 PPG 15.2 RPG 4.5 APG 2.9 Every conversation about the loaded 2021 draft class must include Wagner, an agile two-way wing with star potential who flew under the radar in Orlando. 80 ↓ 5 Jonas Valanciunas C , New Orleans Pelicans Age 30 PPG 17.8 RPG 11.4 APG 2.6 The double-double machine brings crafty offense and sturdy rebounding every night, but he'll need to work through an awkward defensive fit alongside Zion Williamson. 79 ↓ 11 Terry Rozier SG , Charlotte Hornets Age 28 PPG 19.3 RPG 4.3 APG 4.5 If LaMelo Ball is lightning on the ball, Rozier adds a thunderous presence by attacking the paint and delights in raining down threes. 78 ↓ 20 D'Angelo Russell PG , Minnesota Timberwolves Age 26 PPG 18.1 RPG 3.3 APG 7.1 Russell's most complete season in years was spoiled by a poor and passive showing on both ends during a first-round playoff exit. 77 ↓ 31 Michael Porter Jr. SF , Denver Nuggets Age 24 PPG 9.9 RPG 6.6 APG 1.9 Injuries have limited Porter to one good season in the four years since he was drafted, but his shot is so pure that it's hard to give up on him just yet. 76 ↓ 25 Kristaps Porzingis C , Washington Wizards Age 27 PPG 20.2 RPG 8.1 APG 2.3 Unqualified to be a No. 1 option for a winner and a tricky fit as a No. 2, Porzingis could hit the journeyman stage before he turns 30. 75 ↓ 1 Harrison Barnes SF , Sacramento Kings Age 30 PPG 16.4 RPG 5.6 APG 2.4 Lacking the takeover mentality and pure handle to be a star, Barnes has settled into life as a productive stretch four who draws interest from contenders at seemingly every trade deadline. 74 ↓ 18 Jerami Grant PF , Portland Trail Blazers Age 28 PPG 19.2 RPG 4.1 APG 2.4 Grant's poorly conceived run as Detroit's alpha scorer has mercifully come to an end, and he will get back to being a useful third option in Portland. 73 ↓ 31 Kyle Lowry PG , Miami Heat Age 36 PPG 13.4 RPG 4.5 APG 7.5 Miami's gamble on Lowry's experience and savvy backfired when he couldn't get his body right for the playoffs. 72 ↓ 2 RJ Barrett SF , New York Knicks Age 22 PPG 20 RPG 5.8 APG 3 The major advanced statistics do not view Barrett as a rising star, but his durability and commitment are real pluses. 71 ↑ 9 Aaron Gordon PF , Denver Nuggets Age 27 PPG 15 RPG 5.9 APG 2.5 While he is best known for his flashy dunk contest fare, Gordon's game has aged well because he plays within himself and savors tough defensive assignments. 70 ↓ 32 Malcolm Brogdon PG , Boston Celtics Age 29 PPG 19.1 RPG 5.1 APG 5.9 Brogdon arrives in Boston as a major X-factor: Will he really be satisfied with his new life as a super-sub after four-plus years as a starter? 69 ↓ 17 John Collins PF , Atlanta Hawks Age 25 PPG 16.2 RPG 7.8 APG 1.8 Collins is a regular in trade rumors because his scoring ability is being wasted, or at least not optimized, on the guard-dominated Hawks. 68 NEW Al Horford C , Boston Celtics Age 36 PPG 10.2 RPG 7.7 APG 3.4 Even longtime appreciators of Horford's understated and well-rounded game had to be taken aback by his age-defying run to the Finals. 67 NEW Keldon Johnson SF , San Antonio Spurs Age 23 PPG 17 RPG 6.1 APG 2.1 The last man standing in San Antonio's teardown, Johnson should delight his fantasy owners during what will probably be a lost season. 66 ↓ 19 Tobias Harris SF , Philadelphia 76ers Age 30 PPG 17.2 RPG 6.8 APG 3.5 Philadelphia's backcourt upgrades have squeezed Harris's shot-creation opportunities and turned him into more of a spacing option. 65 NEW Robert Williams III C , Boston Celtics Age 25 PPG 10 RPG 9.6 APG 2 Williams contests shots with a middle linebacker's ferocity, but he could be out until the new year after undergoing two knee surgeries since March. 64 NEW Tyler Herro SG , Miami Heat Age 22 PPG 20.7 RPG 5 APG 4 Miami inked the reigning sixth man of the year to a $130 million extension, rewarding his natural scoring ability while still hoping for more assertive defense. 63 NEW Jalen Brunson PG , New York Knicks Age 26 PPG 16.3 RPG 3.9 APG 4.8 The former second-round pick became one of the summer's top free agents thanks to a subtle and smooth offensive game that often leaves defenders grasping at air. 62 ↑ 21 Jaren Jackson Jr. PF , Memphis Grizzlies Age 23 PPG 16.3 RPG 5.8 APG 1.1 Named to the all-defensive first team last year, Jackson will miss the start of the season after offseason foot surgery. 61 ↑ 39 Jordan Poole SG , Golden State Warriors Age 23 PPG 18.5 RPG 3.4 APG 4 Poole found ways to get buckets while playing with the Splash Brothers and when they were off the court last year, making him an early favorite for the Sixth Man of the Year award. 60 ↓ 11 Clint Capela C , Atlanta Hawks Age 28 PPG 11.1 RPG 11.9 APG 1.2 Last season, only Rudy Gobert outscored Capela in Defensive Real Plus-Minus, a metric that gauges defensive impact. 59 ↓ 14 Ben Simmons PF , Brooklyn Nets Age 26 PPG 14.3 RPG 7.2 APG 6.9 Though his ugly holdout in Philadelphia did permanent damage to his reputation, Simmons's drive-and-kick skills are a much cleaner fit with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn. 58 ↓ 29 Julius Randle PF , New York Knicks Age 27 PPG 20.1 RPG 9.9 APG 5.1 Randle's surliness did him no favors last season, but his strained relationship with fans can be repaired if he can rediscover his shooting stroke, especially in clutch situations. 57 NEW Tyrese Maxey PG , Philadelphia 76ers Age 21 PPG 17.5 RPG 3.2 APG 4.3 Maxey's breakthrough as a reliable scorer at the rim and from three-point range was the best thing to happen to the 76ers in years. 56 ↑ 3 OG Anunoby SF , Toronto Raptors Age 25 PPG 17.1 RPG 5.5 APG 2.6 The type of trusty shooter and defender sought by contenders, Anunoby hasn't blossomed into a star because of his narrow abilities as a playmaker. 55 ↓ 19 Nikola Vucevic C , Chicago Bulls Age 31 PPG 17.6 RPG 11 APG 3.2 The two-time all-star became a tertiary option in a perimeter-dominated attack, raising the question of whether the Bulls' playoff chances would improve with a defensive-minded center. 54 ↓ 20 CJ McCollum SG , New Orleans Pelicans Age 31 PPG 22.1 RPG 4.3 APG 5.1 While a midseason trade for McCollum brought much-needed veteran savvy to New Orleans, his lack of size defensively is a big challenge come playoff time. 53 ↑ 40 Tyrese Haliburton PG , Indiana Pacers Age 22 PPG 15.3 RPG 4 APG 8.2 There are flashier young point guards than Haliburton but few who possess his size, poise and ability to score without marginalizing his teammates. 52 ↑ 21 Jarrett Allen C , Cleveland Cavaliers Age 24 PPG 16.1 RPG 10.8 APG 1.6 Allen's dirty work as a rebounder and rim protector was crucial last season: Cleveland went 35-21 (.625) with him healthy and just 9-17 (.346) when he was out. 51 ↓ 11 Deandre Ayton C , Phoenix Suns Age 24 PPG 17.2 RPG 10.2 APG 1.4 Ayton appears to desire a larger offensive role, but his limited bag of moves and lack of perimeter shooting will prevent him from being an effective centerpiece. 50 NEW Desmond Bane SG , Memphis Grizzlies Age 24 PPG 18.2 RPG 4.4 APG 2.7 A stout defender and a knockdown perimeter shooter, Bane is the prototypical two guard to support a lead playmaker. 49 NEW Scottie Barnes SF , Toronto Raptors Age 21 PPG 15.3 RPG 7.5 APG 3.5 The reigning rookie of the year has emerged as one of the league's most tantalizing prospects because he's the total package, boasting a big and strong frame, comfort handling the ball and an infectious personality. 48 ↓ 16 Zach LaVine SG , Chicago Bulls Age 27 PPG 24.4 RPG 4.6 APG 4.5 Chicago swallowed hard and rewarded LaVine, a proven high-volume scorer, with a $215 million extension this summer despite his weak defense and balky knee. 47 ↑ 7 Marcus Smart PG , Boston Celtics Age 28 PPG 12.1 RPG 3.8 APG 5.9 Long a master of hustle plays, the tenacious Smart became the first guard since 1996 to be named defensive player of the year. 46 ↑ 2 Klay Thompson SG , Golden State Warriors Age 32 PPG 20.4 RPG 3.9 APG 2.8 Thompson put two lost seasons behind him in spectacular fashion by hitting 20 three-pointers in the Finals to win his fourth ring. 45 NEW Cade Cunningham PG , Detroit Pistons Age 21 PPG 17.4 RPG 5.5 APG 5.6 The 2021 top pick flashed all-defense potential as a rookie, and his scoring numbers improved dramatically after the all-star break. 44 ↑ 20 Andrew Wiggins SF , Golden State Warriors Age 27 PPG 17.2 RPG 4.5 APG 2.2 The polarizing 2014 No. 1 pick shocked the basketball world last season by starting in the All-Star Game and repeatedly rising to the occasion during Golden State's title run. 43 ↓ 15 Kyrie Irving PG , Brooklyn Nets Age 30 PPG 27.4 RPG 4.4 APG 5.8 Irving's well-earned reputation as an exquisite ball-handler and finisher must be balanced with his disruptive personality, unreliable health and shaky postseason play of late. 42 ↓ 7 De'Aaron Fox PG , Sacramento Kings Age 24 PPG 23.2 RPG 3.9 APG 5.6 To reach his all-star potential, Fox must put last season's storm of inattentive defense and bricked jumpers behind him. 41 ↑ 14 DeMar DeRozan SF , Chicago Bulls Age 33 PPG 27.9 RPG 5.2 APG 4.9 The five-time all-star is a strong regression candidate after shooting a career-high 51 percent from the mid-range last season. 40 ↓ 9 Draymond Green PF , Golden State Warriors Age 32 PPG 7.5 RPG 7.3 APG 7 Green remains an elite defensive leader thanks to his sky-high hoops IQ and understanding of opponent tendencies, which compensate for his diminishing physical tools. 39 ↑ 14 LaMelo Ball PG , Charlotte Hornets Age 21 PPG 20.1 RPG 6.7 APG 7.6 Selected as an all-star injury replacement in 2022, Ball should see his offensive role swell considerably with a weakened supporting cast and a new coach who has no choice but to trust him. 38 ↑ 19 Mikal Bridges SF , Phoenix Suns Age 26 PPG 14.2 RPG 4.2 APG 2.3 Bridges's key strengths — impeccable health, reliable outside shooting and all-league defensive versatility — are universally coveted in the modern NBA. 37 NEW Darius Garland PG , Cleveland Cavaliers Age 22 PPG 21.7 RPG 3.3 APG 8.6 Garland's third-year breakthrough paid off with an all-star selection, and his knack for balancing his scoring and distributing will be key to Donovan Mitchell's acclimation. 36 ↑ 29 Dejounte Murray SG , Atlanta Hawks Age 26 PPG 21.1 RPG 8.3 APG 9.2 The newly minted all-star guard welcomed a summer trade from San Antonio to Atlanta, where his dogged defensive presence will complement Trae Young's explosive scoring. 35 ↓ 5 Domantas Sabonis C , Sacramento Kings Age 26 PPG 18.9 RPG 12.1 APG 5.2 Sabonis's superpower is his consistent energy, as evidenced by his virtually identical averages in points, rebounds and assists before and after his midseason trade from Indiana to Sacramento. 34 ↑ 10 Jamal Murray PG , Denver Nuggets Age 25 PPG 21.2 RPG 4 APG 4.8 Murray proceeded cautiously through an 18-month recovery from an ACL injury, so he should be ready to hit the ground running as Nikola Jokic's sidekick. 33 NEW Evan Mobley PF , Cleveland Cavaliers Age 21 PPG 15 RPG 8.3 APG 2.5 While Mobley is arguably the NBA's best young defensive prospect, the 2022 rookie of the year runner-up must expand his scoring palette to live up to the Kevin Garnett comparisons. 32 ↑ 5 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander PG , Oklahoma City Thunder Age 24 PPG 24.5 RPG 5 APG 5.9 Sympathy is rising for Gilgeous-Alexander as the long and athletic guard approaches his third straight rebuilding season without an injured Chet Holmgren to dull the pain. 31 ↑ 19 Fred VanVleet SG , Toronto Raptors Age 28 PPG 20.3 RPG 4.4 APG 6.7 Thanks to his fearless scoring and tone-setting effort, VanVleet has been an ideal bridge between Toronto's 2019 title team and its Scottie Barnes-centric future. 30 ↑ 36 Anthony Edwards SG , Minnesota Timberwolves Age 21 PPG 21.3 RPG 4.8 APG 3.8 Though Edwards's discipline and efficiency don't yet match his off-the-charts moxie, the 2020 top pick is a strong candidate to earn his first all-star nod in 2023. 29 ↓ 10 Bradley Beal SG , Washington Wizards Age 29 PPG 23.2 RPG 4.7 APG 6.6 The Wizards so valued Beal's smooth scoring and stabilizing presence that they granted him an eye-popping $251 million contract this summer despite winning just three playoff games over the past five seasons. 28 ↑ 5 Brandon Ingram SF , New Orleans Pelicans Age 25 PPG 22.7 RPG 5.8 APG 5.6 A skilled scorer who butters his bread in the mid-range, Ingram finally got a taste of the playoffs in his sixth season. 27 ↓ 6 Donovan Mitchell SG , Cleveland Cavaliers Age 26 PPG 25.9 RPG 4.2 APG 5.3 Cleveland's surprising trade for Mitchell made sense because its talented young core needs his scoring prowess and can cover for his absent-minded defense. 26 ↑ 1 Zion Williamson PF , New Orleans Pelicans Age 22 PPG 27 RPG 7.2 APG 3.7 The 2019 No. 1 pick, who hasn't played a regular season game since May 2021 because of a foot injury, has trimmed down considerably for his much-anticipated comeback tour. 25 ↓ 2 Jrue Holiday PG , Milwaukee Bucks Age 32 PPG 18.3 RPG 4.5 APG 6.8 Holiday thrives when he can pair his hounding on-ball defense with life as a third scoring option, but his efficiency faltered when his offensive responsibilities increased in the 2022 playoffs. 24 ↓ 8 Khris Middleton SF , Milwaukee Bucks Age 31 PPG 20.1 RPG 5.4 APG 5.4 The three-time all-star forward proved to be irreplaceable on both ends when he missed out on Milwaukee's title defense with a wrist injury. 23 ↑ 18 Pascal Siakam PF , Toronto Raptors Age 28 PPG 22.8 RPG 8.5 APG 5.3 After regressing during the first two pandemic seasons, Siakam rebounded with an all-NBA campaign in which he led the league in minutes per game. 22 ↓ 8 Chris Paul PG , Phoenix Suns Age 37 PPG 14.7 RPG 4.4 APG 10.8 Though Paul is aging better than virtually any small point guard in NBA history, he has abruptly run out of gas each of the past two postseasons. 21 ↑ 3 Karl-Anthony Towns C , Minnesota Timberwolves Age 26 PPG 24.6 RPG 9.8 APG 3.6 Towns cashed in on a strong season with a $224 million extension in July, but Minnesota conceded his serious defensive limitations by trading for Rudy Gobert. 20 ↑ 5 Jaylen Brown SG , Boston Celtics Age 25 PPG 23.6 RPG 6.1 APG 3.5 Brown's turnover issues late in the Finals shouldn't overshadow his continual growth as a two-way wing who will break the bank during his next contract talks. 19 ↓ 1 Bam Adebayo C , Miami Heat Age 25 PPG 19.1 RPG 10.1 APG 3.4 Best known as the versatile fulcrum powering Miami's top-five defense, Adebayo also finished fifth among centers in scoring last season. 18 ↑ 4 Devin Booker SG , Phoenix Suns Age 25 PPG 26.8 RPG 5 APG 4.8 Booker has remained calm and steady throughout the Suns' off-court turbulence, averaging at least 24 points, four rebounds and four assists in five straight seasons. 17 ↓ 10 James Harden PG , Philadelphia 76ers Age 33 PPG 22 RPG 7.7 APG 10.3 He's still a brilliant playmaker, but Harden's assertiveness, stamina and focus left a lot to be desired during his first postseason run in Philadelphia. 16 ↑ 1 Rudy Gobert C , Minnesota Timberwolves Age 30 PPG 15.6 RPG 14.7 APG 1.1 Gobert's nine-year run in Utah ended with a July blockbuster trade to Minnesota, where the three-time defensive player of the year will chase the franchise's first playoff series win since 2004. 15 ↑ 5 Trae Young PG , Atlanta Hawks Age 24 PPG 28.4 RPG 3.7 APG 9.7 The next step for Young, a voluminous scorer, is to make his teammates' lives easier by becoming a more credible off-ball threat. 14 ↓ 2 Paul George SF , Los Angeles Clippers Age 32 PPG 24.3 RPG 6.9 APG 5.7 George is best cast as an elite secondary option; his scoring efficiency took a big hit with Kawhi Leonard out last season. 13 ↑ 13 Ja Morant PG , Memphis Grizzlies Age 23 PPG 27.4 RPG 5.7 APG 6.7 Morant became a household name thanks to a breakout season filled with jaw-dropping highlights, but he still must improve his outside shooting and defensive impact. 12 ↓ 7 Anthony Davis PF , Los Angeles Lakers Age 29 PPG 23.2 RPG 9.9 APG 3.1 LeBron James hasn't been able to pass the franchise-player baton because Davis's unreliable health keeps overshadowing his prodigious two-way talents. 11 = Jimmy Butler SF , Miami Heat Age 33 PPG 21.4 RPG 5.9 APG 5.5 It's fair to wonder whether Butler can maintain his rock-solid consistency once he enters his mid-30s, given the heavy minutes load he carried early in his career. 10 ↓ 1 Damian Lillard PG , Portland Trail Blazers Age 32 PPG 24 RPG 4.1 APG 7.3 Lillard must lift the retooling Blazers back to respectability after missing 50-plus games with an abdominen injury and signing a nine-figure extension in July. 9 ↑ 4 Jayson Tatum SF , Boston Celtics Age 24 PPG 26.9 RPG 8 APG 4.4 Despite channeling Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant with his fashion choices, Tatum came unglued during the latter stages of his Finals debut. 8 ↑ 2 Joel Embiid C , Philadelphia 76ers Age 28 PPG 30.6 RPG 11.7 APG 4.2 Winning his first scoring title hardly dampened the disappointment of another early playoff exit marred by injury. 7 ↓ 4 LeBron James SF , Los Angeles Lakers Age 37 PPG 30.3 RPG 8.2 APG 6.2 Father Time finally scored some points on James during a disappointing 2021-22 season that saw him excel on offense, coast on defense and miss 26 games. 6 ↓ 21 Kawhi Leonard SF , Los Angeles Clippers Age 31 PPG 24.8 RPG 6.5 APG 5.2 Set to return from a 16-month absence because of knee surgery, Leonard has a powerful physique and an old-school jumper that remain unmatched among NBA wings. 5 ↑ 3 Luka Doncic PG , Dallas Mavericks Age 23 PPG 28.4 RPG 9.1 APG 8.7 With per-game stats matched by only Oscar Robertson and Russell Westbrook, the charistmatic Doncic is on track to be the face of the NBA by 2025. 4 ↓ 3 Kevin Durant SF , Brooklyn Nets Age 34 PPG 29.9 RPG 7.4 APG 6.4 Durant must restore order and reclaim some dignity after his worst playoff showing in a decade and a maddening trade request saga. 3 ↑ 3 Nikola Jokic C , Denver Nuggets Age 27 PPG 27.1 RPG 13.8 APG 7.9 The Joker claimed his second MVP award and a $270 million contract extension by leading the NBA in PER, RPM and Win Shares. 2 ↑ 2 Stephen Curry PG , Golden State Warriors Age 34 PPG 25.5 RPG 5.2 APG 6.3 The Greatest Shooter Ever™ reached new heights during a clutch title run, but injuries have sidelined him for 34 percent of the games over the past five seasons. 1 ↑ 1 Giannis Antetokounmpo PF , Milwaukee Bucks Age 27 PPG 29.9 RPG 11.6 APG 5.8 An all-world scorer, defensive anchor and leader, Antetokounmpo has ascended to the throne thanks to his physicality, productivity and durability.

