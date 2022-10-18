The top 100 NBA players of the 2022-23 season

The Washington Post’s Top 100 list projects the premier NBA talents for the 2022-23 season. The rankings, compiled by national NBA writer Ben Golliver, are meant to assess each player’s relative value without regard to his specific role or teammates.
Among the factors considered: last year’s performance (as judged by traditional per-game statistics and advanced metrics), current health, injury history, age, consistency, contributions to winning, ability to make teammates better, off-court concerns, postseason performance and offensive and defensive impact.
Salary, expected earning power and projected growth or decline beyond the 2022-23 season were not considered. All rookies were excluded, and players who are opening the season with significant injuries — such as Jaren Jackson Jr. and Robert Williams III — have had their rankings adjusted to account for their absences. Stats shown are from the 2021-22 season (or the most recent season played by Kawhi Leonard, Zion Williamson, Jamal Murray and Ben Simmons), and the smaller boxes indicate changes from last season’s rankings.
Rankings were set Oct. 17.
100↓57
Russell Westbrook
Westbrook's rapid fall from stardom has had destructive consequences for the Lakers, but he almost always finds a way to get his numbers.
99↓15
Collin Sexton
Supplanted by Darius Garland as Cleveland's lead guard, Sexton should embrace the opportunity of running his own show in Utah free from expectations.
98↓17
Bojan Bogdanovic
Detroit didn't give up much in its trade for Bogdanovic, a sign that proven stretch fours are decidedly less valuable if they can't defend multiple positions.
97NEW
P.J. Tucker
The Bucks badly missed Tucker's aggressive on-ball defense when Celtics forward Jayson Tatum caught fire in the second round.
96↓11
Jusuf Nurkic
C, Portland Trail Blazers
Nurkic has had some thrilling moments in the Rose City, but he has missed 56 percent of Portland's games over the past three seasons with injuries.
95↓32
Christian Wood
After years of posting inflated numbers on bad teams, Wood will finally have the chance to contribute to a playoff hopeful.
94NEW
Bobby Portis
Portis, a fan favorite in Milwaukee thanks to his fiery demeanor, stepped up to deliver a career year with Brook Lopez sidelined.
93NEW
Josh Giddey
PG, Oklahoma City Thunder
Impossibly young and fearless, Giddey dazzles with his pace and passing ability despite a lack of proven talent around him.
92NEW
Saddiq Bey
As Detroit's young guards settle into lead scoring roles, Bey's value as a durable and imposing shooter and defender will shine through.
91↑3
Dillon Brooks
Brooks, a quintessential gunner who posted career highs in points and PER last season, became a playoff villain with his flagrant foul on Gary Payton II.
90NEW
Lu Dort
SG, Oklahoma City Thunder
A rock-solid perimeter defender with a nonstop motor, Dort will be a valuable playoff piece once the Thunder's core grows up.
89↓50
Mike Conley
Conley has gotten more careful choosing his spots as he has aged, but he could still help a contender if his overly generous contract wasn't such an obstacle.
88NEW
Kyle Kuzma
If only Kuzma's malleability on offense and improved technique on defense got as much attention as his goofy sweaters.
87NEW
Herb Jones
The unheralded 2021 second-round pick instantly became a coach's pet and fan favorite thanks to his lockdown defense and knack for making hustle plays.
86NEW
Anfernee Simons
SG, Portland Trail Blazers
Portland cleared out several veterans to make room for Simons, betting big on his off-the-dribble scoring and catch-and-shoot marksmanship.
85NEW
Wendell Carter Jr.
The 2018 lottery pick from Duke has established himself as a quality starting center in Orlando, even if it took him a few years to get his feet wet.
84↓8
Myles Turner
Despite elite shot-blocking numbers, Turner lacks the interior presence needed to carry a top-flight defense.
83NEW
Dorian Finney-Smith
The rangy Finney-Smith defends at an all-league level and has slowly transformed himself into a dependable three-point option.
82NEW
Jalen Green
Green spent his rookie season looking completely lost on defense, so 2021's No. 2 pick must dramatically improve his scoring efficiency to live up to the pre-draft hype.
81NEW
Franz Wagner
Every conversation about the loaded 2021 draft class must include Wagner, an agile two-way wing with star potential who flew under the radar in Orlando.
80↓5
Jonas Valanciunas
The double-double machine brings crafty offense and sturdy rebounding every night, but he'll need to work through an awkward defensive fit alongside Zion Williamson.
79↓11
Terry Rozier
If LaMelo Ball is lightning on the ball, Rozier adds a thunderous presence by attacking the paint and delights in raining down threes.
78↓20
D'Angelo Russell
PG, Minnesota Timberwolves
Russell's most complete season in years was spoiled by a poor and passive showing on both ends during a first-round playoff exit.
77↓31
Michael Porter Jr.
Injuries have limited Porter to one good season in the four years since he was drafted, but his shot is so pure that it's hard to give up on him just yet.
76↓25
Kristaps Porzingis
Unqualified to be a No. 1 option for a winner and a tricky fit as a No. 2, Porzingis could hit the journeyman stage before he turns 30.
75↓1
Harrison Barnes
Lacking the takeover mentality and pure handle to be a star, Barnes has settled into life as a productive stretch four who draws interest from contenders at seemingly every trade deadline.
74↓18
Jerami Grant
PF, Portland Trail Blazers
Grant's poorly conceived run as Detroit's alpha scorer has mercifully come to an end, and he will get back to being a useful third option in Portland.
73↓31
Kyle Lowry
Miami's gamble on Lowry's experience and savvy backfired when he couldn't get his body right for the playoffs.
72↓2
RJ Barrett
The major advanced statistics do not view Barrett as a rising star, but his durability and commitment are real pluses.
71↑9
Aaron Gordon
While he is best known for his flashy dunk contest fare, Gordon's game has aged well because he plays within himself and savors tough defensive assignments.
70↓32
Malcolm Brogdon
Brogdon arrives in Boston as a major X-factor: Will he really be satisfied with his new life as a super-sub after four-plus years as a starter?
69↓17
John Collins
Collins is a regular in trade rumors because his scoring ability is being wasted, or at least not optimized, on the guard-dominated Hawks.
68NEW
Al Horford
Even longtime appreciators of Horford's understated and well-rounded game had to be taken aback by his age-defying run to the Finals.
67NEW
Keldon Johnson
The last man standing in San Antonio's teardown, Johnson should delight his fantasy owners during what will probably be a lost season.
66↓19
Tobias Harris
Philadelphia's backcourt upgrades have squeezed Harris's shot-creation opportunities and turned him into more of a spacing option.
65NEW
Robert Williams III
Williams contests shots with a middle linebacker's ferocity, but he could be out until the new year after undergoing two knee surgeries since March.
64NEW
Tyler Herro
Miami inked the reigning sixth man of the year to a $130 million extension, rewarding his natural scoring ability while still hoping for more assertive defense.
63NEW
Jalen Brunson
The former second-round pick became one of the summer's top free agents thanks to a subtle and smooth offensive game that often leaves defenders grasping at air.
62↑21
Jaren Jackson Jr.
Named to the all-defensive first team last year, Jackson will miss the start of the season after offseason foot surgery.
61↑39
Jordan Poole
SG, Golden State Warriors
Poole found ways to get buckets while playing with the Splash Brothers and when they were off the court last year, making him an early favorite for the Sixth Man of the Year award.
60↓11
Clint Capela
Last season, only Rudy Gobert outscored Capela in Defensive Real Plus-Minus, a metric that gauges defensive impact.
59↓14
Ben Simmons
Though his ugly holdout in Philadelphia did permanent damage to his reputation, Simmons's drive-and-kick skills are a much cleaner fit with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn.
58↓29
Julius Randle
Randle's surliness did him no favors last season, but his strained relationship with fans can be repaired if he can rediscover his shooting stroke, especially in clutch situations.
57NEW
Tyrese Maxey
Maxey's breakthrough as a reliable scorer at the rim and from three-point range was the best thing to happen to the 76ers in years.
56↑3
OG Anunoby
The type of trusty shooter and defender sought by contenders, Anunoby hasn't blossomed into a star because of his narrow abilities as a playmaker.
55↓19
Nikola Vucevic
The two-time all-star became a tertiary option in a perimeter-dominated attack, raising the question of whether the Bulls' playoff chances would improve with a defensive-minded center.
54↓20
CJ McCollum
While a midseason trade for McCollum brought much-needed veteran savvy to New Orleans, his lack of size defensively is a big challenge come playoff time.
53↑40
Tyrese Haliburton
There are flashier young point guards than Haliburton but few who possess his size, poise and ability to score without marginalizing his teammates.
52↑21
Jarrett Allen
Allen's dirty work as a rebounder and rim protector was crucial last season: Cleveland went 35-21 (.625) with him healthy and just 9-17 (.346) when he was out.
51↓11
Deandre Ayton
Ayton appears to desire a larger offensive role, but his limited bag of moves and lack of perimeter shooting will prevent him from being an effective centerpiece.
50NEW
Desmond Bane
A stout defender and a knockdown perimeter shooter, Bane is the prototypical two guard to support a lead playmaker.
49NEW
Scottie Barnes
The reigning rookie of the year has emerged as one of the league's most tantalizing prospects because he's the total package, boasting a big and strong frame, comfort handling the ball and an infectious personality.
48↓16
Zach LaVine
Chicago swallowed hard and rewarded LaVine, a proven high-volume scorer, with a $215 million extension this summer despite his weak defense and balky knee.
47↑7
Marcus Smart
Long a master of hustle plays, the tenacious Smart became the first guard since 1996 to be named defensive player of the year.
46↑2
Klay Thompson
SG, Golden State Warriors
Thompson put two lost seasons behind him in spectacular fashion by hitting 20 three-pointers in the Finals to win his fourth ring.
45NEW
Cade Cunningham
The 2021 top pick flashed all-defense potential as a rookie, and his scoring numbers improved dramatically after the all-star break.
44↑20
Andrew Wiggins
SF, Golden State Warriors
The polarizing 2014 No. 1 pick shocked the basketball world last season by starting in the All-Star Game and repeatedly rising to the occasion during Golden State's title run.
43↓15
Kyrie Irving
Irving's well-earned reputation as an exquisite ball-handler and finisher must be balanced with his disruptive personality, unreliable health and shaky postseason play of late.
42↓7
De'Aaron Fox
To reach his all-star potential, Fox must put last season's storm of inattentive defense and bricked jumpers behind him.
41↑14
DeMar DeRozan
The five-time all-star is a strong regression candidate after shooting a career-high 51 percent from the mid-range last season.
40↓9
Draymond Green
PF, Golden State Warriors
Green remains an elite defensive leader thanks to his sky-high hoops IQ and understanding of opponent tendencies, which compensate for his diminishing physical tools.
39↑14
LaMelo Ball
Selected as an all-star injury replacement in 2022, Ball should see his offensive role swell considerably with a weakened supporting cast and a new coach who has no choice but to trust him.
38↑19
Mikal Bridges
Bridges's key strengths — impeccable health, reliable outside shooting and all-league defensive versatility — are universally coveted in the modern NBA.
37NEW
Darius Garland
Garland's third-year breakthrough paid off with an all-star selection, and his knack for balancing his scoring and distributing will be key to Donovan Mitchell's acclimation.
36↑29
Dejounte Murray
The newly minted all-star guard welcomed a summer trade from San Antonio to Atlanta, where his dogged defensive presence will complement Trae Young's explosive scoring.
35↓5
Domantas Sabonis
Sabonis's superpower is his consistent energy, as evidenced by his virtually identical averages in points, rebounds and assists before and after his midseason trade from Indiana to Sacramento.
34↑10
Jamal Murray
Murray proceeded cautiously through an 18-month recovery from an ACL injury, so he should be ready to hit the ground running as Nikola Jokic's sidekick.
33NEW
Evan Mobley
While Mobley is arguably the NBA's best young defensive prospect, the 2022 rookie of the year runner-up must expand his scoring palette to live up to the Kevin Garnett comparisons.
32↑5
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
PG, Oklahoma City Thunder
Sympathy is rising for Gilgeous-Alexander as the long and athletic guard approaches his third straight rebuilding season without an injured Chet Holmgren to dull the pain.
31↑19
Fred VanVleet
Thanks to his fearless scoring and tone-setting effort, VanVleet has been an ideal bridge between Toronto's 2019 title team and its Scottie Barnes-centric future.
30↑36
Anthony Edwards
SG, Minnesota Timberwolves
Though Edwards's discipline and efficiency don't yet match his off-the-charts moxie, the 2020 top pick is a strong candidate to earn his first all-star nod in 2023.
29↓10
Bradley Beal
The Wizards so valued Beal's smooth scoring and stabilizing presence that they granted him an eye-popping $251 million contract this summer despite winning just three playoff games over the past five seasons.
28↑5
Brandon Ingram
A skilled scorer who butters his bread in the mid-range, Ingram finally got a taste of the playoffs in his sixth season.
27↓6
Donovan Mitchell
Cleveland's surprising trade for Mitchell made sense because its talented young core needs his scoring prowess and can cover for his absent-minded defense.
26↑1
Zion Williamson
The 2019 No. 1 pick, who hasn't played a regular season game since May 2021 because of a foot injury, has trimmed down considerably for his much-anticipated comeback tour.
25↓2
Jrue Holiday
Holiday thrives when he can pair his hounding on-ball defense with life as a third scoring option, but his efficiency faltered when his offensive responsibilities increased in the 2022 playoffs.
24↓8
Khris Middleton
The three-time all-star forward proved to be irreplaceable on both ends when he missed out on Milwaukee's title defense with a wrist injury.
23↑18
Pascal Siakam
After regressing during the first two pandemic seasons, Siakam rebounded with an all-NBA campaign in which he led the league in minutes per game.
22↓8
Chris Paul
Though Paul is aging better than virtually any small point guard in NBA history, he has abruptly run out of gas each of the past two postseasons.
21↑3
Karl-Anthony Towns
C, Minnesota Timberwolves
Towns cashed in on a strong season with a $224 million extension in July, but Minnesota conceded his serious defensive limitations by trading for Rudy Gobert.
20↑5
Jaylen Brown
Brown's turnover issues late in the Finals shouldn't overshadow his continual growth as a two-way wing who will break the bank during his next contract talks.
19↓1
Bam Adebayo
Best known as the versatile fulcrum powering Miami's top-five defense, Adebayo also finished fifth among centers in scoring last season.
18↑4
Devin Booker
Booker has remained calm and steady throughout the Suns' off-court turbulence, averaging at least 24 points, four rebounds and four assists in five straight seasons.
17↓10
James Harden
He's still a brilliant playmaker, but Harden's assertiveness, stamina and focus left a lot to be desired during his first postseason run in Philadelphia.
16↑1
Rudy Gobert
C, Minnesota Timberwolves
Gobert's nine-year run in Utah ended with a July blockbuster trade to Minnesota, where the three-time defensive player of the year will chase the franchise's first playoff series win since 2004.
15↑5
Trae Young
The next step for Young, a voluminous scorer, is to make his teammates' lives easier by becoming a more credible off-ball threat.
14↓2
Paul George
George is best cast as an elite secondary option; his scoring efficiency took a big hit with Kawhi Leonard out last season.
13↑13
Ja Morant
Morant became a household name thanks to a breakout season filled with jaw-dropping highlights, but he still must improve his outside shooting and defensive impact.
12↓7
Anthony Davis
LeBron James hasn't been able to pass the franchise-player baton because Davis's unreliable health keeps overshadowing his prodigious two-way talents.
11=
Jimmy Butler
It's fair to wonder whether Butler can maintain his rock-solid consistency once he enters his mid-30s, given the heavy minutes load he carried early in his career.
10↓1
Damian Lillard
PG, Portland Trail Blazers
Lillard must lift the retooling Blazers back to respectability after missing 50-plus games with an abdominen injury and signing a nine-figure extension in July.
9↑4
Jayson Tatum
Despite channeling Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant with his fashion choices, Tatum came unglued during the latter stages of his Finals debut.
8↑2
Joel Embiid
Winning his first scoring title hardly dampened the disappointment of another early playoff exit marred by injury.
7↓4
LeBron James
Father Time finally scored some points on James during a disappointing 2021-22 season that saw him excel on offense, coast on defense and miss 26 games.
6↓21
Kawhi Leonard
Set to return from a 16-month absence because of knee surgery, Leonard has a powerful physique and an old-school jumper that remain unmatched among NBA wings.
5↑3
Luka Doncic
With per-game stats matched by only Oscar Robertson and Russell Westbrook, the charistmatic Doncic is on track to be the face of the NBA by 2025.
4↓3
Kevin Durant
Durant must restore order and reclaim some dignity after his worst playoff showing in a decade and a maddening trade request saga.
3↑3
Nikola Jokic
The Joker claimed his second MVP award and a $270 million contract extension by leading the NBA in PER, RPM and Win Shares.
2↑2
Stephen Curry
PG, Golden State Warriors
The Greatest Shooter Ever™ reached new heights during a clutch title run, but injuries have sidelined him for 34 percent of the games over the past five seasons.
1↑1
Giannis Antetokounmpo
An all-world scorer, defensive anchor and leader, Antetokounmpo has ascended to the throne thanks to his physicality, productivity and durability.
