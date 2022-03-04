Searching for the Commanders’ next quarterback

Ron Rivera has said “nothing is out of the question” when it comes to finding a new starting quarterback. After cycling through six starters since arriving in 2020, the Washington Commanders head coach seems poised to move on to No. 7 and hand the keys to another veteran or a rookie.

The goal has always been to find a long-term solution. But as Rivera discovered in his latter years with the Carolina Panthers and has found in Washington, the teams that win and win consistently are generally the ones with top-tier quarterbacks.

“I’ll point to the fact that our first season here when we moved some people around and Alex Smith came in and we really saw that development and growth,” Rivera said recently. “That to me is what a good quarterback can do for you, is he elevates the play of the people around him. He manages the games, he distributes the ball and, when needed, makes plays. That’s what you look for. That’s what you’ve got to have.”

The question is whether the Commanders can find that this offseason.

While their options appear simple — trade for a veteran, sign a free agent, draft a rookie or maintain the status quo with Taylor Heinicke — each one is complicated by uncertainties and, of course, cost.

Here’s a closer look at some of their potential options:

Your browser does not support the video element. Matt Corral, 23 College: Mississippi Year/experience: Redshirt junior, 27 starts Why him: He’s a good athlete with a strong arm and sharp mind, the type of quarterback capable of creating the off-script plays essential in the modern NFL. Draft analysts compliment his decision-making when extending the play, too, whether to take a shot or throw it away, and it showed. His interceptions dropped from 14 in 2020 to five in 2021 over more attempts. Why not: There are several criticisms of Corral, including that he didn’t play in a demanding offense, but perhaps the most pressing is his size. The 6-foot, 205-pound passer may be too slight for many coaches. Smaller quarterbacks can undoubtedly succeed in the NFL, but he sometimes takes unnecessary hits. Last season, many NFL passers his size who use a heavy dose of RPOs (run-pass options) — Kyler Murray, Baker Mayfield, Lamar Jackson, etc. — struggled to stay healthy. Key stat: 212 pounds — Corral’s official weight from the NFL scouting combine, a key stat for coaches and talent evaluators. Offensive fit: Corral played in an offense with heavy doses of RPOs, read-options and screens. No matter which offense he lands in, it’s likely Corral will go through some growing pains learning to diagnose and dissect NFL defenses. What they’re saying: “Everything is just fast with him. He processes things really fast, he has a fast release, there’s no hesitation or wasted movement with him. And if he has to run the football, he’s able to do that,” said Jordan Reid, an ESPN draft analyst. "...The biggest adjustment for him is going to be post-snap responsibility, just because he plays in a very college-centric type of offense.” Best guess: Corral seems to be a step below Willis and Pickett in talent. But if Washington believes Corral can hold up long term, and if other teams pick quarterbacks high this year, he could be in play when the Commanders pick at No. 11.

Your browser does not support the video element. Jimmy Garoppolo, 30 Experience: 8 seasons Status: Under contract. Garoppolo has one season left with the San Francisco 49ers, with a non-guaranteed salary of $24.2 million. Why him: Trey Lance is waiting to take over in San Francisco, and the 49ers would save $25.5 million in cap space by moving Garoppolo. For Washington, he’d serve as an upgrade over Heinicke with his experience (especially in the postseason) and numbers; his average EPA (expected points added) per dropback and passer rating both ranked ninth last season. Washington may not have to give up much to get him. Why not: He is set to have surgery on his throwing shoulder and isn’t expected to resume throwing again until early July. With so many teams in need of a quarterback, Washington might have to give up quite a bit to ward off other suitors. Key stat: 8.64 — Garoppolo’s average yards per attempt was the second-best in the league last year. Offensive fit: The veteran pocket passer is at his best when he’s firing off play-action passes, and he has enough mobility to extend plays when needed. The concern is the inconsistency, which is often a product of poor decision-making. What they’re saying: “A lot of people need or want quarterbacks right now, and he’s obviously a guy they’d look at,” 49ers General Manager John Lynch said at the combine. “So, yes, we have listened.” Best guess: He may not move the needle enough to get fans flooding back to FedEx Field, and his health is a concern. But he might be the best available option.

Your browser does not support the video element. Sam Howell, 21 College: North Carolina Year/experience: Junior, 37 starts Why him: He’s been compared to Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield. Draft experts often praise Howell’s mechanics and charisma, and after he broke out in 2020, he lost four key skill players to the NFL and adapted by using his legs more. During interviews with teams, Howell has said he’s often pointed to his leadership as one of his best traits. Why not: He’s been compared to Mayfield. Despite the charisma and talent, Mayfield may not develop into a top-12 quarterback. Scouts question whether Howell’s production will translate from the Tar Heels’ air-raid offense, and last season, Howell showed a worrisome tendency to scramble quickly instead of extending the play to throw. Key stat: 828 — the number of rushing yards Howell had in 2021, up from 181 combined across his first two seasons. Offensive fit: Howell’s air-raid offense at UNC was run almost exclusively from shotgun and featured heavy doses of RPOs. While offensive coordinator Scott Turner uses some RPOs in Washington, he’d likely have to lean on them more at first to make Howell comfortable. During pre-draft training, Howell said he’s been working on his dropbacks from under center. What they’re saying: “[Last year], he had to put so much on himself, and I think it was a big learning experience for him. As far as the leadership standpoint, you’re getting that from him, but also a player who operates really quickly, too,” said ESPN’s Reid. Best guess: Howell is a similar prospect to Corral. If Washington believes Howell can excel when surrounded by talent, as he did in 2020, it may make sense to take him with the 11th pick. But that seems like a reach for a guy many analysts peg as a late first-rounder.

Your browser does not support the video element. Kenny Pickett, 23 College: Pittsburgh Year/experience: Redshirt senior, 49 starts Why him: Experience and readiness. Draft experts believe he could start right away, and while there are questions about his ceiling, he may have the highest floor of any passer in the class. Washington may be willing to sacrifice potential for stability, which has eluded Rivera at quarterback. Why not: Experts compare Pickett to Kirk Cousins and Derek Carr, two passers who appear stuck between good and great. Neither has been able to push his team deep into the playoffs. What is the point of drafting a quarterback, especially in the pass-happy modern era, if he may not be able to one day lead you through the playoffs? Key stat: 1,674 pass attempts — the most of any quarterback prospect in this year’s draft, illustrating the large sample size teams have to be confident in their evaluations of him. Offensive fit: Pickett excels in the pocket but struggles to create big plays off-script like some of the other quarterbacks in this class. Analysts believe he improved his improvisational playmaking this season, and at the Senior Bowl, Pickett said one of his main goals was showing teams he could move. What they’re saying: “He’s just different with how quickly he operates, just getting through progressions, getting the ball where it needs to be,” says Daniel Jeremiah, draft analyst for NFL Network. “He doesn’t have wow arm strength. He doesn’t blow you away with that, but he’s got really good vision. He throws with anticipation and timing. I think he’d be ready to come in and play right away.” Best guess: If Washington drafts a quarterback and isn’t confident Malik Willis will reach his ceiling, Pickett makes the most sense. Washington may have to trade up for Pickett or Willis, the best two prospects in the class.

Your browser does not support the video element. Desmond Ridder, 22 College: Cincinnati Year/experience: Redshirt senior, 48 starts Why him: He’s one of the most polished quarterbacks in the class and helped Cincinnati become the first Group of Five team to make the College Football Playoff. Ridder throws and runs well, and though he doesn’t have the flashy potential of Willis, he’s also not as raw. Some experts, such as ESPN’s Mel Kiper, have Ridder ranked as high as the No. 2 quarterback in this class because of how he combines his athleticism, confidence and smarts. Why not: He may be close to maxing out his potential. There are flaws in his game — despite his refined mechanics, he struggles with ball placement — but because he grew each season at Cincinnati, the main argument against him would be the prospects of a lower ceiling. Teams prefer not to build around a limited quarterback. Key stat: 4 — the number of years Ridder totaled at least 281 passes, 2,164 yards, double-digit touchdown passes and single-digit interceptions, highlighting unmatched consistency among this draft class. Offensive fit: Ridder ran a pro-style offense at Cincinnati, which means he may have a smoother transition to the NFL than Howell, Corral and others. Ridder described his game as blending those of the Tennessee Titans’ Ryan Tannehill and the Houston Texans’ Deshaun Watson. What they’re saying: “If you’re looking at his body of work, he has 40-plus wins and, of the quarterbacks in this class, I think he’s probably the cleanest processor as far as reading the field and being able to attack coverages and layer the ball,” said ESPN’s Reid. “Everything is smooth about his game. But he, too, is going to have a lot of question marks entering the next level because he didn’t play against the best defenses in that conference.” Best guess: Unless he shoots up draft boards following the combine, or Washington has wildly different evaluations of him than former NFL scouts in the media, Ridder looks more like a consideration for Washington after the first round.

Your browser does not support the video element. Aaron Rodgers, 38 Experience: 17 seasons Status: Under contract. His deal with Green Bay runs through 2022, and Rodgers has yet to decide if he wants to stay, retire or request a trade. But the Packers are roughly $30 million over the projected cap — and that’s without factoring in wide receiver Davante Adams. Why him: He’s Aaron Rodgers — a four-time MVP, 10-time Pro Bowler and perennial leader in many major passing statistics. And in recent years, he’s played some of the best football of his career. Why not: Rodgers’s availability is unclear. If he does want to play in 2022 and the Packers are willing to entertain trade offers, it would undoubtedly take multiple first-round picks to even start a conversation, and possibly a marquee player thrown in as well. Key stat: 4.83 — Rodgers’s career touchdown-interception ratio, tops among NFL quarterbacks. Offensive fit: The Packers’ offense under Matt LaFleur has been a hybrid of sorts, mixing West Coast principles with big play-passes. Turner’s offense in Washington is founded on the Air Coryell system, but also has elements of play-action, some RPO and deep passing. With a quarterback of Rodgers’s stature and experience, talk of fit may be more about the roster around him. Washington would need to give him more receiving options and ensure the offensive line holds up if right guard Brandon Scherff is gone. What they’re saying: “I don’t want to be a part of a rebuild if I’m going to keep playing,” Rodgers said in January, after the Packers’ divisional round playoff loss to 49ers. “So, a lot of decisions in the next couple of months.” Best guess: Rivera indicated he plans to take a big swing this offseason, and Rodgers would be worth a significant haul. But the Commanders would face competition, and the Denver Broncos could edge them out because of their coaches’ ties to Rodgers.

Your browser does not support the video element. Mitchell Trubisky, 27 Experience: 5 seasons (4 as a starter) Status: Unrestricted free agent Why him: The No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 draft helped the Chicago Bears to two playoff appearances and played in a Pro Bowl, providing reason to believe that if put in the right situation, he could become a consistent and reliable starter. Why not: Trubisky has failed to live up to his draft status, and it’s fair to wonder if he lacks confidence as a result of his play and his experience in Chicago. He spent last season as Josh Allen’s backup in Buffalo. Although he’s five years in, he’s still a work in progress, and Washington needs consistency now. Key stat: 8 — Trubisky’s pass attempts in 2021, one of which was an interception. Offensive fit: Among the concerns are Trubisky’s struggles with the deep ball and his often poor decision-making. But he can make plays with his feet, and with a sound offensive line and productive run game, he could be a good fit in Washington. What they’re saying: “When given the opportunity to play, whether it was in preseason or the regular season, he did a phenomenal job,” Bills Coach Sean McDermott said at the combine. “...I think it’s unrealistic to think that we’re going to be able to have him back, but I want him to go on and do great things for him and his family, which I know he’s going to do.” Best guess: Trubisky makes sense, given the limited options this year. But it will be hard to convince fans and others that he’s a significant upgrade over Heinicke.

Your browser does not support the video element. Deshaun Watson, 26 Experience: 4 seasons (he did not play in 2021). Status: Under contract. Watson signed a four-year, $156 million contract before the start of the 2020 season. His availability for 2022 is unclear, and he already missed all of 2021 because of multiple sexual assault allegations. He has not been charged with a crime, but his civil cases are pending, and the NFL, which is also investigating the matter, could suspend him if it finds he was in violation of its personal conduct policy. Why him: If he’s available to play — and is still the player he was in 2020, when he led the league in passing yards — Washington would have a franchise quarterback in his prime and would instantly become a contender. Why not: There’s no certainty that he’ll even be allowed to play in 2022. Giving up a load of draft picks and possibly veteran talent, too, while absorbing his contract without any guarantee he’ll be available is a tremendous gamble. And an organization under fire for its workplace culture and facing a second NFL probe plus an ongoing congressional inquiry might be hesitant to swing open the doors for a player who’s facing 22 civil lawsuits related to misconduct and sexual assault. Key stat: 69 — Watson’s 20-plus yards plays in 2020, the second-most among quarterbacks behind Patrick Mahomes’s 70. Offensive fit: Watson’s abilities can fit in most any scheme. His ability to extend plays with his feet, play well under pressure and hit the deep ball would transform Washington’s offense in production. What they’re saying: “To look at certain situations, certain circumstances, you’d like to hope that your culture inside is strong enough to put their arm around people and help them get things going in the right direction too,” Rivera said Jan. 11. “So we’ll see.” Best guess: There’s too much uncertainty to take this risk. Watson could still face criminal charges, and it would be tough for any team to wait for a resolution here before making a move.

Your browser does not support the video element. Malik Willis, 22 College: Liberty Year/experience: Redshirt senior, 23 starts Why him: Willis is the only quarterback in the draft with elite potential. Draft experts believe he could be a top-tier thrower and runner if given time and a good support system. The gamble is necessary because in the past two decades only a few quarterbacks have won a Super Bowl without elite traits. Why not: He could be seen as too much of a risk. Draft experts believe he may be rawer than Buffalo’s Allen was in 2018, and while Willis’s ceiling is high, he’ll probably have to sit for his entire rookie season to fix mechanical flaws and prepare for NFL defenses. There are questions about his work ethic, which Willis admitted cost him the starting job at Auburn in 2019 (and said he has since fixed). Key stat: 75.7 mph — the velocity of Willis’s hardest throw at the Senior Bowl, which was the fastest of any pass there since Zebra Technologies began tracking full data in 2019. Offensive fit: Willis is talented enough that, if he lands in Washington, Turner may have to tweak his system for the quarterback. The Commanders coordinator would probably add more designed quarterback runs or run-pass options to capitalize on Willis’s athleticism. What they’re saying: “That 'P' word can get you in trouble as an evaluator if you’re chasing that potential,” said Reid, the ESPN analyst. “But if he’s able to get with a team that has some patience to unlock that potential and provide some weapons and proper coaching, I think he has the most upside of any quarterback in this draft.” Best guess: If Washington misses on a big-time veteran, Willis seems like the next best option. He has to tools to become a quarterback a team can win because of, not just with. Washington should take a shot if it believes Willis has even a decent chance of reaching his ceiling.

Your browser does not support the video element. Russell Wilson, 33 Experience: 10 seasons Status: Under contract. Wilson has two seasons left on his contract with non-guaranteed salaries of $19 million and $22 million. Why him: Tensions between Wilson and the Seahawks came to the forefront last season, and the quarterback has reportedly shared with the team a list of acceptable trade destinations (Dallas, New Orleans, Las Vegas and Chicago) that he’d consider if Seattle wanted to move him. Why not: Wilson has a no-trade clause, and even if he’s willing to waive it, the Seahawks would have to be willing to eat $26 million in dead money — money that would count against their salary cap this year. Coach Pete Carroll also doesn’t have a clear successor ready to fill Wilson’s shoes. For Washington, acquiring a player of Wilson’s caliber would probably cost it multiple first-round picks and maybe a veteran as well. Key stat: 9.89 — Wilson’s average air yards per attempt last season, the highest in the league. Offensive fit: Wilson is coming off a down year, by his standards, but has four traits that bode well for any scheme: experience, decision-making, mobility and one of the best deep balls in football. What they’re saying: “We have no intention of making any move there,” Carroll at the combine. Best guess: Washington did make an offer to the Seahawks for Wilson, according to two people with knowledge of the matter. The offer was declined, supporting the Seahawks’ claim that they don’t plan to trade him.