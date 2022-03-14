The NCAA men’s basketball tournament reaches a massive audience thanks in part to bracket pools. People who barely follow college basketball will still fill out an entry, often following their gut. The Perfect Bracket doesn’t want that.

The Perfect Bracket has one goal and one goal only: to help you win your pool by highlighting selections that have a high potential value relative to conventional wisdom. As a result, this bracket is not intended to have a great record in picking individual games, but instead to be the greatest bracket when the tournament is over, thanks to a clever selection of teams.

Of course, you can fill out 9,223,372,036,854,775,808 brackets and guarantee a win in your pool by accounting for every possible outcome, or trim that down to 128 billion combinations by factoring in ratings and seedings, but that’s time better spent reading our coverage on other issues of the day. Instead, just study up on this perfect NCAA tournament bracket that is guaranteed* to win you your pool.

(* As we note every year, this might be more like a Patrick Ewing guarantee than a Joe Namath guarantee.)

The Perfect Bracket intelligently selects upsets by projecting each individual matchup from the ground up, starting with an estimated number of possessions for each team and taking into account any additional possessions to be had via offensive rebounds and turnovers. Then, estimated scores are derived by adjusting each team’s points scored and allowed per 100 possessions for strength of schedule. Once we know the projected scoring margin, we can infer an implied win percentage. For instance, teams that are favored by two points would have an expected win probability of 57 percent. That rises to 77 percent if the predicted scoring margin is seven points. Finally, these win rates are compared to what we would expect by looking at seed matchups in a vacuum, with teams providing stronger upset potential given more weight in the bracket.

We also look at how similar teams performed in the tournament, using a weighted blend of the four factors — shooting, turnovers, rebounding and free throws — and comparing that to what’s expected of an average seed. For example, No. 1 Gonzaga is similar in performance to the other Gonzaga teams in the recent past, which indicates they are primed for another deep run in this year’s tournament. The similar teams won an average of 4.1 games in the tournament which is three-quarters of a win more than we would expect from an average No. 1 seed, giving Gonzaga more credibility as a title contender. However, as you will see, that value is negated by how many brackets will likely have Gonzaga as the final winner. Remember, we want to have the best chance at putting together a winning bracket, and Gonzaga’s popularity will limit that if we select them as champion.

So, what does perfection look like? Here you go.

Below is a region-by-region breakdown of this year’s Perfect Bracket, filled with first-round darlings, Sweet 16 party crashers, a Final Four surprise (or two) and a very worthy national champion.

East

The East boasts the reigning champion Baylor Bears, perhaps the shakiest No. 1 seed thanks to injuries to key players. Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua suffered a season-ending knee injury in early February and LJ Cryer has been sidelined for weeks with a foot injury. Those two players account for 8.1 and 8.3 points per 100 possessions above what an average player would produce on an average team. That opens the door for uncertainty, the exact opposite of what you want in a No. 1 seed.

No. 2 Kentucky should be the team to focus on here. Oscar Tshiebwe, a 6-foot-9, 255-pound center, averages a double-double (16.9 points and 15.3 rebounds per game) and also adds 1.8 steals per contest. His size and athleticism help the Wildcats dominate the offensive boards, too, giving them one of the highest offensive rebound rates in the country (38 percent).

The Wildcats should handle two teams, No. 6 Texas and No. 10 San Francisco, that might be bracket busters in another region. The Longhorns went 21-10 during the regular season with five of those losses against high seeds in this year’s tournament: Gonzaga, Baylor (twice) and Texas Tech (twice) and Kansas. Yet it isn’t time to give up on Coach Chris Beard’s team just yet. They are opportunistic on defense (a 24 percent forced turnover rate, 14th best in the country) and efficient in transition (1.1 points per possession, 85th percentile), a winning combination in the tournament. San Francisco, meantime, has a top 20 defense according to Ken Pomeroy’s ratings and does solid work preventing opponents from grabbing offensive rebounds. Either team could be a nice selection in pools that offer bonus points for choosing lower seeds.

Some will look at Big Ten runner-up No. 3 Purdue as a dark horse in the East, but fading some Big Ten teams this year makes sense, and this is a fine place to start. Since the bracket expanded to 68 teams in 2011, the conference, as a whole, has won just one more game than you would expect based on the teams’ Pomeroy ratings, putting them behind nine other conferences in performance above expectation. The Pac-12, by comparison, has won 11 more games than expected based on its teams’ Pomeroy rankings. Plus, Purdue’s performance this season is similar to that of teams that win 1.5 games, on average, in the Big Dance. If that holds true and the Boilermakers bow out before expected, picking against them could give your bracket a boost

West

Gonzaga is going to get most of the love in this region and for good reason: The Bulldogs have been the best team in the country all season. But they will also be the most popular team in many pools, as most forecasts — including my own — give them at least a 20 percent chance to win the national championship. (Some even go as high as 25 to 30 percent.) That means if they falter, a large portion of the brackets in your pool will be busted. So instead, let’s look for value in this region, starting with No. 3 seed Texas Tech.

Mark Adams, in his first year as head coach of the program, led the Red Raiders to the nation’s best defensive performance after adjusting for strength of schedule (85.1 points allowed per 100 possessions). The team’s interior defense allows a field goal rate of just 48 percent around the rim (97th percentile), forcing opponents to instead try their luck more often from beyond the three-point line, a less efficient shot choice. Plus, Texas Tech forces a turnover on 24 percent of possessions, one of the highest rates in the country. That’s a tough combination to overcome in a single-elimination tournament.

Other surprises in the region could include No. 7 Michigan State and No. 13 Vermont. The Spartans, who face Davidson in the first round, are a good three-point shooting team that doesn’t go for a high volume of shots beyond the arc, and they will be a major threat to take out No. 2 seed Duke and end Mike Krzyzewski’s coaching career. The Catamounts, who play Arkansas, are a very good shooting team, too, and one that relies heavily on plays around the rim, where they score over 1.3 points per possession (99th percentile). Leading scorer Ryan Davis does most of the heavy lifting here, scoring 1.2 points per possession in the post and 1.5 points per putback opportunity off offensive rebounds. Vermont, which plays Arkansas to start, is one of the best upset picks in the first round.

South

Arizona quietly rose up to the No. 2 team in the country, per Pomeroy’s ratings, and the Wildcats did it with high scoring efficiency combined with very solid defense. They should be expected to make a run — at least until they meet up with No. 3 Tennessee in the Elite Eight. Tennessee Coach Rick Barnes oversees one of the toughest defenses in the country (third-best per Pomeroy’s ratings), one that forces a turnover once out of every four possessions. That’s trouble for any opponent — and for anyone who thinks the Volunteers’ lackluster shooting around the rim or limited ability to get to the free throw line will make them easy targets for an upset.

No. 13 Chattanooga is a very live underdog: A threat to No. 4 seed Illinois and a good pick to upset No. 5 Houston in the second round, assuming both get that far. Houston couples an efficient offense (10th best) with an efficient defense (11th best) — yet was still installed as a No. 5 seed. Much of that apparent disrespect stems from playing in the American Athletic Conference, and it is possible the Houston offense goes cold from beyond the three-point line, something that happens in a good number of upsets. Houston will start with No. 12 UAB, but 12 seeds are often much more popular than 13 seeds in pools, so Chattanooga offers a chance to gain value while still shorting Houston’s chances.

Another team that could advance to the Sweet 16 and give you a boost is No. 10 Loyola Chicago. The Ramblers are the 34th best team in the country per a consensus of rankings, with an offense the ranks in the 92nd percentile for scoring efficiency in the half-court and the 97th percentile for scoring efficiency in transition. They will be a handful for No. 7 Ohio State and could give No. 2 Villanova trouble in the second. Villanova is likely to be penciled deep on a lot of brackets, but the Wildcats’ volume of three-point shots (45 percent of all field goal attempts) is worrisome. If they go cold from outside, they could be in trouble; that’s what happened during losses to Baylor (6 for 27 from behind the arc) and Marquette (16 for 58 in two losses).

Midwest

No. 1 seed Kansas has one of the most efficient offenses this season (sixth-best, per Pomeroy) and a defense that is also solid, allowing 94 points per 100 possessions (29th). Their Jayhawks’ effective shooting is also driven by attempts near the rim rather than high-variance shots behind the arc. And they’ll be comfortable in a region whose next two teams aren’t particularly imposing.

No. 2 Auburn’s resume simply does not instill the confidence you’d want or expect from a top seed. The Tigers’ performance at home vs. the road is worrisome — they were 23.8 points per game better than an average team at home after adjusting for strength of schedule but just 1.6 points per game better on the road. Teams with a similar showing in the four factors have a mixed bag of results, averaging 2.5 wins in the tournament.

No. 3 Wisconsin should also be avoided. The Badgers are a poor jump-shooting team (with a 42 percent effective field goal rate) — that doesn’t shy away from taking jumpers (54 percent of all half-court possessions). It’s so bad that they are converting unguarded catch-and-shoot attempts into less than a point per possession, putting them in the bottom 10 percent of the nation in that category. Wisconsin also doesn’t grab many offensive rebounds (26 percent, ranking 251st) nor does its defense force many turnovers.

Instead, look at No. 6 LSU, whose four factors profile is similar to South Carolina in 2017, a team that made a run to the Final Four as a No. 7 seed. The Tigers allowed just 88.6 points per 100 possessions this season after adjusting for strength of schedule, the fifth-best defense in the nation. And they are likely to be discounted after a coaching change last week amid allegations of NCAA violations. Also look closely at No. 13 South Dakota State. The best shooting team in the country hasn’t lost since Dec. 15. and is the first team to go through the regular season in the Summit League unbeaten. If the Jackrabbits’ three-point shooting remains hot, they could be a handful for opposing defenses.

Final Four

This is where we create a lot of value in our bracket by finding top-tier teams that are likely to be overlooked. Since the field expanded to 68 teams in 2011, every national champion except one — Connecticut, a No. 7 seed in 2014 — was a No. 1, 2 or 3 seed. Since 1985, when the field was expanded to 64 teams, all but four of the 36 winners were a No. 1, 2 or 3 seed and 23 of the 36 (64 percent) were No. 1 seeds.

Winners have also typically played in one of the five strongest conferences, per the Simple Rating System, a schedule-adjusted margin of victory rating that is expressed in points per game, with an SRS of zero indicating an average team. And all but three of the past 18 winners have had their individual SRS rank in the top four nationally.

The qualifying conferences this year include the Big 12, SEC, Big Ten, Big East and Pac-12, pointing to Arizona, Baylor, Kansas and Kentucky as the best value plays to become this year’s national champion. Gonzaga, playing in the West Coast Conference (the ninth-best conference, per SRS) could be discounted on this merit alone. Couple that with how popular the Bulldogs will be — more than a third of ESPN brackets have them winning it all — and it should be easy to cast them aside. Arizona will be another popular pick, perhaps the second choice, but as noted above, Tennessee is the value pick to emerge from the West. Baylor has injury issues. That leaves Kentucky and Kansas, and the Wildcats, with the superior resume, get a final boost from sharing a region with Baylor.

Kentucky is the fifth-best team in the country according to a composite of 66 ranking systems, with the fourth-most efficient offense. They are a great offensive rebounding team (38 percent, the fourth-best mark) that doesn’t rely on many three-point attempts to score points. In fact, its ratio of three-point attempts to field goals is among the lowest in the country. Instead, the Wildcats dominate opponents around the basket and in the post, which reduces the variance of their scoring, insulating them from the ups and downs of living by three-pointers. The Wildcats are no sure thing, but they offer the risk-reward proposition that could push your entry to the top, fulfilling the mission of the Perfect Bracket.