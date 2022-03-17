College Sports

Photos from 2022 the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament

By Washington Post Staff | Mar 17, 2022

Craig Mitchelldyer/AP

WEST REGION

Earl Timberlake of the Memphis Tigers strips the ball from Abu Kigab of the Boise State Broncos during their first round game.

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Landers Nolley II of the Memphis Tigers shoots the ball during a first round game.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Jalen Duren of the Memphis Tigers reacts as time expires in the Tigers' 64-53 win against the Boise State Broncos during the first round.

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Naje Smith and Burke Smithof the Boise State Broncos leave the court after the Memphis Tigers defeated the Boise State Broncos 64-53 in the first round.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Corey Allen of the Georgia State Panthers and Nolan Hickman of the Gonzaga Bulldogs collide during the first round.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Drew Timme of the Gonzaga Bulldogs dunks the ball as he is fouled by Jalen Thomas of the Georgia State Panthers during the first round.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

EAST REGION

Nyzaiah Chambers of the Norfolk State Spartans shoots a layup as Kendall Brown and Matthew Mayer of the Baylor Bears jump to defend in a first round game.

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Flo Thamba of the Baylor Bears hangs from the basket after dunking the ball in the first round.

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Daryl Anderson and Terrance Jones of the Norfolk State Spartans help teammate Joe Bryant Jr. get to his feet during the first round.

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

The Baylor Bears react on the sidelines in the second half of the game against the Norfolk State Spartans during the first round.

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

SOUTH REGION

Caleb Houstan of the Michigan Wolverines attempts to layup against the Colorado State Rams during the first round.

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Michigan forward Brandon Johns Jr., left, fights for a loose ball with Colorado State forward James Moors, right, during the first round.

Michael Conroy/AP

Eli Brooks of the Michigan Wolverines reacts after a three pointer against the Colorado State Rams during the first round.

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

David Roddy of the Colorado State Rams reacts after being fouled against the Michigan Wolverines during the first round.

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Josiah-Jordan James of the Tennessee Volunteers steals the ball from Justin Hill of the Longwood Lancers during the first round.

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Zac Watson of the Longwood Lancers defends against John Fulkerson of the Tennessee Volunteers during the first round.

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Tennessee forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield dunks the ball during the first round.

Michael Conroy/AP

Uros Plavsic of the Tennessee Volunteers celebrates with his teammates during the first round.

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

D'Avian Houston of the Longwood Lancers reacts after losing to the Tennessee Volunteers 88-56 during the first round.

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Frank Franklin II/AP

MIDWEST REGION

Providence's Noah Horchler fights for control of the ball with South Dakota State's Baylor Scheierman during the first round.

Frank Franklin II/AP

BUFFALO, NEW YORK - MARCH 17: Al Durham #1 of the Providence Friars is fouled by Charlie Easley #30 of the South Dakota State Jackrabbits on the way to the basket during the second half in the first round game of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at KeyBank Center on March 17, 2022 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

Justin Minaya of the Providence Friars and Baylor Scheierman of the South Dakota State Jackrabbits fight for possession of the ball during the first round.

Elsa/Getty Images

Al Durham of the Providence Friars reacts after a three point basket during the first round.

Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

The South Dakota State Jackrabbits walk off the court after their loss against the Providence Friars in the first round.

Elsa/Getty Images

Payton Sandfort of the Iowa Hawkeyes and Tyler Burton of the Richmond Spiders fight for the rebound during the first round.

Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

Jordan Bohannon of the Iowa Hawkeyes loses control of the ball against the Richmond Spiders during the first round.

Elsa/Getty Images

Grant Golden of the Richmond Spiders blocks a shot by Patrick McCaffery of the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first round.

Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

The Richmond Spiders react after their win against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the first round.

Elsa/Getty Images

