College Sports

Photos from the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball tournament

By Washington Post Staff | Mar 17, 2022

Craig Mitchelldyer/AP

WEST REGION

Craig Mitchelldyer/AP

Earl Timberlake of the Memphis Tigers strips the ball from Abu Kigab of the Boise State Broncos during their first round game.

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Landers Nolley II of the Memphis Tigers shoots the ball during a first round game.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Jalen Duren of the Memphis Tigers reacts as time expires in the Tigers' 64-53 win against the Boise State Broncos during the first round.

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Naje Smith and Burke Smithof the Boise State Broncos leave the court after the Memphis Tigers defeated the Boise State Broncos 64-53 in the first round.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Corey Allen of the Georgia State Panthers and Nolan Hickman of the Gonzaga Bulldogs collide during the first round.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Drew Timme of the Gonzaga Bulldogs dunks the ball as he is fouled by Jalen Thomas of the Georgia State Panthers during the first round.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Georgia State guard Collin Moore goes down next to Gonzaga forward Anton Watson during the first round.

Craig Mitchelldyer/AP

Craig Mitchelldyer/AP

Gonzaga guard Nolan Hickman reacts after a shot against Georgia State during the first round.

Craig Mitchelldyer/AP

Craig Mitchelldyer/AP

Connecticut guard Tyrese Martin looks to pass against New Mexico State guard Clayton Henry during the first round.

Frank Franklin II/AP

Frank Franklin II/AP

New Mexico State guard Mario McKinney Jr. shoots against Connecticut guard R.J. Cole during the first round.

Frank Franklin II/AP

Frank Franklin II/AP

Connecticut coach Dan Hurley motions to players during the first round.

Frank Franklin II/AP

Frank Franklin II/AP

New Mexico State guard Teddy Allen drives against Connecticut guard Andre Jackson during the first round.

Frank Franklin II/AP

Frank Franklin II/AP

New Mexico State guard Teddy Allen reacts to fans after scoring against Connecticut during the first round.

Frank Franklin II/AP

Frank Franklin II/AP

Arkansas guard JD Notae shoots against Vermont guard Aaron Deloney during the first round.

Frank Franklin II/AP

Frank Franklin II/AP

Davonte Davis and Jaylin Williams of the Arkansas Razorbacks fight for a loose ball against Aaron Deloney of the Vermont Catamounts during the first round.

Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

Robin Duncan of the Vermont Catamounts reacts against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the first round.

Elsa/Getty Images

Elsa/Getty Images

The sneakers of head coach Eric Musselman of the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

Stanley Umude of the Arkansas Razorbacks blocks a shot by Finn Sullivan of the Vermont Catamounts during the first round.

Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

EAST REGION

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

St. Peter's guard Daryl Banks III dunks the ball during the first round.

Darron Cummings/AP

Darron Cummings/AP

Saint Peter's forward KC Ndefo fights for a rebound with Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe during the first round.

Darron Cummings/AP

Darron Cummings/AP

Head coach John Calipari of the Kentucky Wildcats reacts during the first round.

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

KC Ndefo of the Saint Peter's Peacocks shoots the ball against TyTy Washington Jr. and Oscar Tshiebwe of the Kentucky Wildcats during the first round.

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Kellan Grady of the Kentucky Wildcats controls the ball against Isiah Dasher of the Saint Peter's Peacocks during the first round.

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Kentucky players react on the bench at the end of the first round game against Saint Peter's.

Darron Cummings/AP

Darron Cummings/AP

Oumar Diahame and Fousseyni Drame of the Saint Peter's Peacocks celebrate an 85-79 overtime win over the Kentucky Wildcats in the first round.

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

North Carolina forward Brady Manek dunks against Marquette during the first round.

LM Otero/AP

LM Otero/AP

North Carolina guard Caleb Love and Marquette guard Darryl Morsell reach for the ball during the first round.

LM Otero/AP

LM Otero/AP

Caleb Love of the North Carolina Tar Heels reacts during the first round.

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Darryl Morsell of the Marquette Golden Eagles shoots the ball as Armando Bacot and Leaky Black of the North Carolina Tar Heels defend in the first round.

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

St. Mary's guard Logan Johnson is fouled by Indiana forward Race Thompson during the first round.

Craig Mitchelldyer/AP

Craig Mitchelldyer/AP

St. Mary's guard Tommy Kuhse shoots against Indiana guard Xavier Johnson during the first round.

Craig Mitchelldyer/AP

Craig Mitchelldyer/AP

Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis tries to get around St. Mary's forward Matthias Tass during the first round.

Craig Mitchelldyer/AP

Craig Mitchelldyer/AP

Nyzaiah Chambers of the Norfolk State Spartans shoots a layup as Kendall Brown and Matthew Mayer of the Baylor Bears jump to defend in a first round game.

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Flo Thamba of the Baylor Bears hangs from the basket after dunking the ball in the first round.

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Daryl Anderson and Terrance Jones of the Norfolk State Spartans help teammate Joe Bryant Jr. get to his feet during the first round.

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

The Baylor Bears react on the sidelines in the second half of the game against the Norfolk State Spartans during the first round.

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

SOUTH REGION

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Caleb Houstan of the Michigan Wolverines attempts to layup against the Colorado State Rams during the first round.

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Michigan forward Brandon Johns Jr., left, fights for a loose ball with Colorado State forward James Moors, right, during the first round.

Michael Conroy/AP

Michael Conroy/AP

Eli Brooks of the Michigan Wolverines reacts after a three pointer against the Colorado State Rams during the first round.

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

David Roddy of the Colorado State Rams reacts after being fouled against the Michigan Wolverines during the first round.

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Josiah-Jordan James of the Tennessee Volunteers steals the ball from Justin Hill of the Longwood Lancers during the first round.

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Zac Watson of the Longwood Lancers defends against John Fulkerson of the Tennessee Volunteers during the first round.

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Tennessee forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield dunks the ball during the first round.

Michael Conroy/AP

Michael Conroy/AP

Uros Plavsic of the Tennessee Volunteers celebrates with his teammates during the first round.

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

D'Avian Houston of the Longwood Lancers reacts after losing to the Tennessee Volunteers 88-56 during the first round.

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Frank Franklin II/AP

MIDWEST REGION

Frank Franklin II/AP

Kansas forward Mitch Lightfoot and guard Dajuan Harris Jr. defend as Texas Southern guard Bryson Etienne attempts a pass in the first round.

Tony Gutierrez/AP

Tony Gutierrez/AP

Kansas guard Dajuan Harris Jr. works against Texas Southern guard PJ Henry in the first round.

Tony Gutierrez/AP

Tony Gutierrez/AP

Kansas forward Mitch Lightfoot celebrates in the first round.

Tony Gutierrez/AP

Tony Gutierrez/AP

Providence's Noah Horchler fights for control of the ball with South Dakota State's Baylor Scheierman during the first round.

Frank Franklin II/AP

Frank Franklin II/AP

BUFFALO, NEW YORK - MARCH 17: Al Durham #1 of the Providence Friars is fouled by Charlie Easley #30 of the South Dakota State Jackrabbits on the way to the basket during the second half in the first round game of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at KeyBank Center on March 17, 2022 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

Justin Minaya of the Providence Friars and Baylor Scheierman of the South Dakota State Jackrabbits fight for possession of the ball during the first round.

Elsa/Getty Images

Elsa/Getty Images

Al Durham of the Providence Friars reacts after a three point basket during the first round.

Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

The South Dakota State Jackrabbits walk off the court after their loss against the Providence Friars in the first round.

Elsa/Getty Images

Elsa/Getty Images

Payton Sandfort of the Iowa Hawkeyes and Tyler Burton of the Richmond Spiders fight for the rebound during the first round.

Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

Jordan Bohannon of the Iowa Hawkeyes loses control of the ball against the Richmond Spiders during the first round.

Elsa/Getty Images

Elsa/Getty Images

Grant Golden of the Richmond Spiders blocks a shot by Patrick McCaffery of the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first round.

Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

The Richmond Spiders react after their win against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the first round.

Elsa/Getty Images

Elsa/Getty Images

Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner and San Diego State forward Keshad Johnson compete for control of a rebound in the first round.

Tony Gutierrez/AP

Tony Gutierrez/AP

San Diego State guard Chad Baker-Mazara pounds on the court floor after being fouled in the first round.

Tony Gutierrez/AP

Tony Gutierrez/AP

Creighton guard Trey Alexander, Creighton forward Ryan Hawkins , San Diego State's Keshad Johnson, and San Diego State's Lamont Butler scramble for the ball in the first round.

Tony Gutierrez/AP

Tony Gutierrez/AP

Creighton head coach Greg McDermott instructs his team in the first round against San Diego State.

Tony Gutierrez/AP

Tony Gutierrez/AP

More from the Post

NCAA Tournament 2022

The latest from The Washington Post

Credits

Photo editing by Toni L. Sandys