The biggest moments of Ryan Zimmerman’s career with the Washington Nationals

Washington Nationals
L.Todd Spencer
Just a few months after their first game in Washington, the Nationals used the fourth pick in the Major League Baseball draft on a third baseman out of the University of Virginia. The kid, a 6-foot-3 power hitter, was from nearby Virginia Beach. And while he was obviously talented, no one could have known then what Ryan Zimmerman would mean for the franchise.
L.Todd Spencer
GREGORY SMITH/AP
Once the upstart Nationals faded from the standings, the team promoted Zimmerman, just 20 years old, on the first day of September. He made his debut that night at Turner Field in Atlanta, striking out in his only plate appearance. He would never go back to the minor leagues.
GREGORY SMITH/AP
Preston Keres/The Washington Post
The first of Zimmerman’s 11 career walk-off homers came on Father’s Day at RFK Stadium. “I knew it was gone as soon as he hit it,” his dad, Keith, told The Post’s Barry Svrluga of a game-winning shot that cleared the left field fence.
Preston Keres/The Washington Post
John McDonnell/The Washington Post
To end the first game at Nationals Park, Zimmerman crushed a solo homer to center that christened the new stadium. The blast went a long way toward earning him the nickname “Mr. Walk-Off.”
John McDonnell/The Washington Post
Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post
Zimmerman made his first of two all-star appearances at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Subbing in for David Wright for the National League, Zimmerman went 0 for 2 with two popouts. That season, Zimmerman earned a Gold Glove award at third base, Silver Slugger honors for that position and finished 25th in most valuable player voting.
Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post
John McDonnell/The Washington Post
Zimmerman agreed to a six-year, $100 million contract extension with the Nationals, further cementing his status as the face of the franchise. Later that year, the club won its first National League East title, kick-starting a near decade of on-field success.
John McDonnell/The Washington Post
Ricky Carioti
Plagued by recurring issues in his right shoulder, Zimmerman made a full-time move from third to first base for the 2015 season. Various injuries ultimately limited him to 61 regular season games in 2014, 95 in 2015, 85 in 2018 and 52 in 2019.
Ricky Carioti
G Fiume/Getty Images
Zimmerman contributed to the biggest ninth-inning comeback in Nationals history — in which they erased a six-run deficit against the New York Mets — with an RBI double off Edwin Díaz. The next batter, Kurt Suzuki, capped the 11-10 win with a three-run walk-off homer.
G Fiume/Getty Images
John McDonnell/The Washington Post
With the Nationals facing elimination in Game 4 of the National League Division Series, Zimmerman padded a slim lead against the Los Angeles Dodgers with a three-run homer in Washington. The Nationals eventually won the game and series, advancing past the NLDS for the first time.
John McDonnell/The Washington Post
Eric Gay/AP
In the first World Series game in club history, Zimmerman fittingly hit the first World Series home run in club history, a solo shot off Houston Astros ace Gerrit Cole at Minute Maid Park.
Eric Gay/AP
Jonathan Newton /The Washington Post
Zimmerman and the Nationals won the city’s first World Series title since 1924, beating the Astros in seven games.
Jonathan Newton /The Washington Post
John McDonnell/The Washington Post
At age 35, Zimmerman opted out of playing in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. In a statement, he said: “After a great deal of thought and given my family circumstances — three young children including a newborn, and a mother at high risk — I have decided not to participate.”
John McDonnell/The Washington Post
John McDonnell/The Washington Post
On the final day of what would be his final season, Zimmerman received an emotional send-off at Nationals Park. Manager Dave Martinez removed him before the eighth inning, leaving Zimmerman alone on the field, face wet with tears, while the crowd showered him with a standing ovation. Zimmerman just kept mouthing, “Thank you.”
John McDonnell/The Washington Post
