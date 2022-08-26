20-plus years of Serena Williams at the U.S. Open

Tennis
CAROL NEWSOM/AFP via Getty Images
Aug. 31, 1998, first round: Serena Williams makes her singles debut.
CAROL NEWSOM/AFP via Getty Images
Gary M. Prior/Getty Images
With beads in her hair and braces, a 16-year-old Williams defeats Australia’s Nicole Pratt, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4. She loses in the third round.
Gary M. Prior/Getty Images
Simon M Bruty/Getty Images
Sept. 11, 1999, final: Williams wins her first major singles title.
Simon M Bruty/Getty Images
Simon M Bruty/Getty Images
Williams beats five-time major champion Martina Hingis in the final, 6-3, 7-6 (7-4), to become the first Black woman to win a major since Althea Gibson in 1958.
Simon M Bruty/Getty Images
Kathy Willens/AP
Williams, who ousted defending champion Lindsay Davenport in the semifinals, had never previously advanced past the fourth round at a major. She receives a congratulatory call from President Bill Clinton and his daughter, Chelsea, after the match.
Kathy Willens/AP
KATHY WILLENS/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sept. 8, 2001, final: Venus and Serena Williams meet in a major final for the first time. Venus wins, 6-2, 6-4, to claim her second straight U.S. Open title. It is the first time two Black players meet in a major final.
KATHY WILLENS/ASSOCIATED PRESS
MARK LENNIHAN/ASSOCIATED PRESS
The match is both intimate and grandiose. Venus and Serena sleep in the same hotel suite before the match and hit together to warm up in the morning, yet Diana Ross sings the national anthem and Billie Jean King does the coin toss. It’s also the first U.S. Open women’s final contested in prime time.
MARK LENNIHAN/ASSOCIATED PRESS
AMY SANCETTA/ASSOCIATED PRESS
With the win, Venus takes a 5-1 career edge over her little sister and secures her fourth major championship to Serena’s lone U.S. Open title. It is the beginning of an on-court rivalry that will span more than two decades —with Serena holding a 19-12 edge.
AMY SANCETTA/ASSOCIATED PRESS
BILL KOSTROUN/AP
Sept. 7, 2004, quarterfinal: Jennifer Capriati beats Williams, 2-6, 6-4, 6-4, in a match marred by controversial line calls, all of which went in Capriati’s favor.
BILL KOSTROUN/AP
Kathy Willens/AP
Four borderline calls go against Williams during the match. The most egregious is a backhand return from Williams that is clearly good but which chair umpire Mariana Alves overrules and calls out. A video replay — visible to television audiences at home but not used at the U.S. Open for two more years — shows Alves’s ruling to be incorrect.
Kathy Willens/AP
Kathy Willens /AP
Williams receives an apology from a U.S. Tennis Association official the day after the match.
Kathy Willens /AP
TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images
Sept. 12, 2009, semifinal: Belgian Kim Clijsters defeats Williams, 6-4, 7-5, in another match defined by controversy.
TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images
Charles Krupa/AP
The most fiercely contested match of the women’s tournament enters disarray when, two points from a Clijsters’ victory with Williams serving at 5-6, 15-30, Williams is called for a foot fault on her second serve. It is a penalty that is rarely called, especially at a critical juncture in an important match, and is immediately questioned by commentators on the broadcast.
Charles Krupa/AP
STAN HONDA/AFP/Getty Images
Williams launches into an expletive-laden rant, shouting at the lineswoman, “I’m … going to take this ball and shove it down your … throat.” She is assessed a point penalty, which gives Clijsters the victory. Williams, who is remorseless in her post-match news conference, later issues an apology. She receives a record $82,500 fine.
STAN HONDA/AFP/Getty Images
Al Bello/Getty Images
Sept. 9, 2012, final: Williams beats Victoria Azarenka to become the third woman in history to win the U.S. Open, the Olympics and Wimbledon in the same season.
Al Bello/Getty Images
Al Bello/Getty Images
It is the first three-set U.S. Open women’s final since 1995.
Al Bello/Getty Images
Darron Cummings/AP
Sept. 7, 2014, final: Williams defeats Caroline Wozniacki, 6-3, 6-3, tying Chris Evert’s Open Era-record of six U.S. Open championships. It is her third title in a row in New York.
Darron Cummings/AP
Chris Trotman
It is her 18th major championship overall, tying Evert’s and Martina Navratilova’s tallies.
Chris Trotman
Al Bello/Getty Images
Williams was undaunted by the history she was chasing, winning all seven matches in straight sets and never dropping more than three games in a set throughout the tournament.
Al Bello/Getty Images
TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images
Sept. 11, 2015, semifinal: Roberta Vinci, an unseeded veteran from Italy playing her first major semifinal, ends Williams’s quest for the Grand Slam with one of the biggest upsets in tennis history, winning 2-6, 6-4, 6-4.
TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images
Seth Wenig/AP
Williams was two wins away from the Grand Slam — a calendar-year sweep of the majors — before Vinci pulled off the surprise win.
Seth Wenig/AP
David Goldman
Only five players in history have achieved the feat, the most recent of which was Steffi Graf in 1988.
David Goldman
Adam Hunger/AP
Sept. 8, 2018, final: Naomi Osaka defeats Williams, 6-2, 6-4, to claim her first major championship in an emotional, again controversial match that leaves both players in tears and reignites a conversation about sexism and racism in sports.
Adam Hunger/AP
Elsa/Getty Images
After blowing away Williams — and a packed, pro-Williams crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium — with her power and shot-making in the first set, 20-year-old Osaka is serving at the start of the second when Williams receives a code violation for coaching. Carlos Ramos, a famously strict chair umpire, saw Williams’s coach making a hand gesture that he interpreted as instruction.
Elsa/Getty Images
TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images
From then on, Williams engages Ramos in discussion — at first civil, then increasingly heated as tensions rise and the crowd becomes engaged — over the penalty at various points. She receives a second code violation and a point penalty after destroying her racket later in the third set.
TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images
Sarah Stier/Getty Images
Ramos eventually issues a third code violation, resulting in a lost game for Williams, for “verbal abuse.” Williams calls the tournament referee on court to intervene, saying, “Do you know how many other men do things that are — that do much worse than that?”
Sarah Stier/Getty Images
Andres Kudacki/AP
When Osaka wins, defeating her idol and becoming the first Japanese player to capture a major title, she weeps as the crowd boos. Williams puts her arm around Osaka. In her post-match news conference, Williams reinforces her opinion that a man would not have been penalized so harshly.
Andres Kudacki/AP
Seth Wenig/AP
Sept. 10, 2020, semifinal: Williams loses, 6-1, 3-6, 3-6, to Azarenka in a tournament that is both a testament to her longevity and a powerful showcase for the few working mothers on the WTA tour.
Seth Wenig/AP
Seth Wenig/AP
With a win in the first round, Williams passes Chris Evert’s record of 101 match wins in U.S. Open history.
Seth Wenig/AP
Seth Wenig/AP
She is one of three mothers to advance to the quarterfinals — a first for a Grand Slam tournament — along with Azarenka, a Belarusian, and Tsvetana Pironkova, a Bulgarian. Her semifinal against Azarenka is the first semifinal between two mothers in major history.
Seth Wenig/AP
More from the Post
Perspective | Serena Williams became a champion again — for working moms
Perspective | Serena Williams, bigger than any label, is now something new: Relatable
Want to see Serena Williams pre-retirement? Good luck getting a ticket.
The latest from The Washington Post
Credits
Photo editing by Toni L. Sandys