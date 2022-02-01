Tom Brady through the years

NFL
The GOAT is finally, after 22 seasons of reigning over the NFL, striding into the sunset. Tom Brady, inarguably the most accomplished player the league has ever known — seven Super Bowl rings, five Super Bowl MVPs, three NFL MVPs — is retiring. His path to stardom was hardly direct.
Shaun Best/Reuters
Tom Brady played his high school football at Serra High in San Mateo, Calif., and received interest from such college programs as California-Berkeley, Southern California, UCLA, Illinois and Michigan. A talented baseball player as well, he was also an 18th-round draft choice in 1995 by MLB’s Montreal Expos. He stuck with football and opted for Michigan.
Shaun Best/Reuters
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
Brady enrolled at Michigan in 1996, but he didn’t play much during his first two years of college. He served as a backup to Brian Griese, who led Michigan to an undefeated season culminating in a 1998 Rose Bowl victory over Washington State and a national championship. In his first two seasons, Brady completed 15 of 20 passes for 129 yards and an interception.
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
Daniel Mears/AP
Brady split time with highly touted prospect Drew Henson over the next two seasons at Michigan but helped the Wolverines go 20-5 over his final two seasons in Ann Arbor. Brady threw 30 touchdowns and 16 interceptions combined in 1998 and 1999 and closed with a bang — throwing for 369 yards and leading Michigan to a 35-34 Orange Bowl victory over Alabama.
Daniel Mears/AP
CARLOS OSORIO/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Brady was hardly a can’t-miss NFL prospect entering the 2000 draft, especially after posting a 5.28 time in the 40-yard dash and 7.20 in the three-cone drill. The Patriots took him in the sixth round, 199th overall. Brady wasn’t lacking for confidence, however. “When he introduced himself to me and said, ‘Hi, Mr. Kraft,’ he was about to say who he was, but I said, ‘I know who you are. You’re Tom Brady. You’re our sixth-round draft choice,’” Kraft said about their first introduction. “And he looked me in the eye and said, ‘I’m the best decision this organization has ever made.’”
CARLOS OSORIO/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Boston Globe/Boston Globe via Getty Images
Brady played sparingly his first season, but when Patriots starter Drew Bledsoe — fresh off signing a 10-year, $103 million contract — was injured in Week 2, Brady got his chance. Bledsoe eventually recovered but Patriots Coach Bill Belichick stuck with No. 12, who led New England to an 11-5 record and a playoff berth.
Boston Globe/Boston Globe via Getty Images
Jim Davis/Boston Globe via Getty Images
The Patriots opened the playoffs after the 2001 season on a snowy night at home against the Oakland Raiders. The Patriots entered the fourth quarter trailing 13-3 before Brady led them back. But with the Patriots trailing 13-10 and driving with less than two minutes remaining, Charles Woodson, Brady’s former college teammate, sacked Brady and forced an apparent fumble. A lengthy replay review followed. Finally, officials ruled that Brady’s arm was coming forward even as it appeared he was attempting to “tuck” the ball back before fumbling. The Patriots would go on to win in overtime, and “The Tuck Rule” was eventually abolished. It was the first of Brady’s 35 playoff wins, an NFL record.
Jim Davis/Boston Globe via Getty Images
Focus On Sport/Getty Images
The Patriots advanced to the Super Bowl against Kurt Warner and the high-powered St. Louis Rams, knows as the “The Greatest Show on Turf.” The Rams entered as 14-point favorites. Brady completed 16 of 27 passes for 145 yards and a touchdown and led the Patriots on a 53-yard drive to set up Adam Vinatieri’s 48-yard field goal to win it, 20-17.
Focus On Sport/Getty Images
Dave Martin/AP
Two years later, Brady had the Patriots back in the Super Bowl following a 14-2 regular season. Against the Carolina Panthers, Brady led another game-winning drive, sealed with another field goal from Vinatieri. Brady was named Super Bowl MVP after passing for 354 yards and three touchdowns in a 32-29 win.
Dave Martin/AP
Boston Globe/Boston Globe via Getty Images
Another 14-2 season ended with a trip to Super Bowl XXXIX in February 2005, this time against the Philadelphia Eagles. Brady threw for two touchdowns in a 24-21 win, joining Troy Aikman as the only quarterbacks to win three Super Bowls over a four-year span.
Boston Globe/Boston Globe via Getty Images
Mike Segar/Reuters
Brady’s best individual season was in 2007, when he won his first league MVP and threw for an NFL-record 50 touchdown passes as the Patriots tore through a 16-0 regular season and advanced to Super Bowl XLII, where they were undone by the Giants and the famed “Helmet Catch.” “I still think that was the best team I’ve ever played on, even though we didn’t win the Super Bowl,” Brady said in his ESPN documentary “Man in the Arena.” “Wasn’t the most accomplished team, but it was probably the best team. … It was probably the best team in NFL history.”
Mike Segar/Reuters
Boston Globe/Boston Globe via Getty Images
The next fall, Brady tore his ACL and medial collateral ligament in the season opener, ending his season after just 11 pass attempts. The Patriots still managed to finish 11-5 without Brady, starting backup Matt Cassel, but the team missed the playoffs for the first time since the 2002 season.
Boston Globe/Boston Globe via Getty Images
Brian Snyder/Reuters
Following two Super Bowl losses to the Giants and almost a decade of early playoff exits, Brady and the Patriots finally returned to the mountaintop in one of the most dramatic finishes in Super Bowl history. Malcolm Butler’s interception at the New England 1-yard line sealed a 28-24 victory, with Brady collecting MVP honors after setting a Super Bowl record for most completions (37) — a mark he would eclipse two years later.
Brian Snyder/Reuters
Jim Rogash
Brady came under heavy scrutiny before Super Bowl XLIX for his involvement in what eventually become known as “Deflategate” — allegations of improperly manipulating the air pressure in footballs that stemmed from the Patriots’ 45-7 win over the Colts in the AFC championship game in January 2015. He eventually was suspended four games.
Jim Rogash
Jamie Squire
The biggest Super Bowl comeback of all time? Yeah, that would be Brady. With Atlanta up 28-3 and Falcons owner Arthur Blank doing a jig on the sideline, Brady — and the Patriots’ defense — forged a shocking comeback, eventually winning in overtime, 34-28. Brady set Super Bowl records for passing yards (466), attempts (62) and completions (43).
Jamie Squire
Mark J. Rebilas/Usa Today Sports
Brady has been on both sides of some of the NFL’s most magical moments, and the win over the Falcons was met with heartbreak a year later in Super Bowl LII, when Nick Foles and the Eagles upset Brady in a shootout. Brady finished with a Super Bowl record for passing yards (505) and three touchdowns.
Mark J. Rebilas/Usa Today Sports
Morry Gash/AP
Brady’s 2018 season marked his last championship with New England, which he earned with a 13-3 victory over the Rams in Super Bowl LIII, his sixth ring. The win made Brady the oldest quarterback to win a Super Bowl at 41, another of his own records he would soon break.
Morry Gash/AP
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
After two decades in New England, Brady entered free agency and signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a franchise that hadn’t reached the playoffs since 2007 when he arrived, in 2020. By the end of his first year in Tampa, the Bucs were celebrating a Super Bowl victory and Brady had earned his fifth Super Bowl MVP.
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
Brady returned to New England for a Week 4 Sunday night matchup and broke another hallowed NFL record — most career passing yards — while leading the Bucs to a 19-17 victory. “It was a very emotional week,” Brady said about returning to Foxborough. “These guys are like my brothers.”
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
Alex Menendez/AP
Brady’s final NFL game was classic Brady — stoking memories of the Super Bowl rally to beat the Falcons. In an NFC divisional playoff against the Rams, he led the Bucs back from a 27-3 deficit midway through the third quarter to forge a tie in the final minute. Tampa Bay’s defense was unable to hold, however, and the Rams kicked a field goal as time expired for a 30-27 win. Brady retires as the NFL’s all-time leader in many passing categories, including passing yards, regular season and playoffs (91,653), pass attempts (11,317), completions (7,263) and passing touchdowns (624).
Alex Menendez/AP
