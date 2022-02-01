Tom Brady through the years

With the 199th pick …

Brady was hardly a can’t-miss NFL prospect entering the 2000 draft, especially after posting a 5.28 time in the 40-yard dash and 7.20 in the three-cone drill. The Patriots took him in the sixth round, 199th overall. Brady wasn’t lacking for confidence, however. “When he introduced himself to me and said, ‘Hi, Mr. Kraft,’ he was about to say who he was, but I said, ‘I know who you are. You’re Tom Brady. You’re our sixth-round draft choice,’” Kraft said about their first introduction. “And he looked me in the eye and said, ‘I’m the best decision this organization has ever made.’”