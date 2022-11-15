50 players to watch at the 2022 World Cup

Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience.

More than 800 players, representing 32 countries and six continents, will assemble in Qatar for four weeks of World Cup competition. To distill the pool into the top 50 players is no simple task. Heck, with an A and B team, Brazil could create a world-class 50 of its own. Debates about who belongs would undoubtedly last into the next World Cup cycle.

With that in mind, The Post’s list is not necessarily a ranking of the best 50. Yes, it includes many of the most famous and decorated players (Messi, Mbappé and Neymar, oh my!) but also those promising a breakout tournament or holding the key to their team exceeding expectations.

50 Almoez Ali Qatar Plays for Al-Duhail ( Qatar ) Any hope of the hosts advancing to the knockout stage probably rests with the Sudanese-born Ali reprising his high-scoring exploits from the 2019 Asian Cup and 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup. Age 26 Caps 76 Goals 39 Almoez Ali Qatar - Al-Duhail 49 Dusan Vlahovic Serbia Plays for Juventus ( Italy ) After making his mark with Fiorentina, the 6-foot-3 striker has continued his scoring exploits for Italy's most decorated club while also becoming a lethal threat for the national team. Age 22 Caps 16 Goals 8 Dusan Vlahovic Serbia - Juventus 48 João Cancelo Portugal Plays for Manchester City ( England ) One of the world’s premier right backs, Cancelo has won trophies with Benfica, with Juventus and in the past three seasons with City while twice earning a place on the Premier League team of the year. Age 28 Caps 37 Goals 7 João Cancelo Portugal - Manchester City 47 Christopher Nkunku France Plays for RB Leipzig ( Germany ) The Bundesliga player of the season in 2021-22 is off to a torrid start this campaign and primed to make a global splash while adding to France's immense firepower. Age 25 Caps 8 Goals 0 Christopher Nkunku France - RB Leipzig 46 Achraf Hakimi Morocco Plays for PSG ( France ) Spanish-born right back came through Real Madrid’s youth system; starred in Germany, Italy and France; and started for the Atlas Lions at the 2018 World Cup. Age 24 Caps 53 Goals 8 Achraf Hakimi Morocco - PSG 45 Kalidou Koulibaly Senegal Plays for Chelsea ( England ) Powerful center back represented France, his birth nation, at the youth level and made his mark on the club scene in eight seasons at Napoli before moving to London this summer. Age 31 Caps 64 Goals 0 Kalidou Koulibaly Senegal - Chelsea 44 Hirving Lozano Mexico Plays for Napoli ( Italy ) “Chucky,” as he’s known, scored against Germany at the 2018 World Cup and has thrived in Europe since 2017, first with PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands), then in Italy for three years. Age 27 Caps 59 Goals 16 Hirving Lozano Mexico - Napoli 43 Mehdi Taremi Iran Plays for Porto ( Portugal ) Taremi has been a sensation for club and country, posting 36 goals and 23 assists the previous two Portuguese seasons and eight goals in World Cup qualifying. Age 30 Caps 60 Goals 28 Mehdi Taremi Iran - Porto 42 Cody Gakpo Netherlands Plays for PSV Eindhoven ( Netherlands ) The winger has taken his game to new levels this season in the Dutch Eredivisie, mixing goals and assists in league and continental action. Age 23 Caps 9 Goals 3 Cody Gakpo Netherlands - PSV Eindhoven 41 Ilkay Gundogan Germany Plays for Manchester City ( England ) A central player known for his versatility and polish, Gundogan is in his seventh season with City and, as a fixture in the national team, scored five goals in the qualifiers. Age 32 Caps 62 Goals 16 Ilkay Gundogan Germany - Manchester City 40 Darwin Núñez Uruguay Plays for Liverpool ( England ) After scoring 26 goals in 28 matches for Benfica, he made the leap to Liverpool this summer in a $75 million transfer and will enter the first major tournament of a blossoming career. Age 23 Caps 13 Goals 3 Darwin Núñez Uruguay - Liverpool 39 Aurélien Tchouaméni France Plays for Real Madrid ( Spain ) With Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kanté unavailable because of injuries, Tchouaméni must be rushed into the central-midfield spotlight. Age 22 Caps 14 Goals 1 Aurélien Tchouaméni France - Real Madrid 38 Marquinhos Brazil Plays for PSG ( France ) The center back, who has anchored the French club’s defense since 2013, is aiming to add a World Cup title to a portfolio that includes an Olympic gold medal and a Copa América trophy. Age 28 Caps 71 Goals 5 Marquinhos Brazil - PSG 37 Casemiro Brazil Plays for Manchester Utd. ( England ) After winning five Champions League titles with Real Madrid, the defensive midfielder in August brought to the Premier League the grit and leadership every team covets. Age 30 Caps 65 Goals 5 Casemiro Brazil - Manchester Utd. 36 Aleksandar Mitrovic Serbia Plays for Fulham ( England ) His scoring rate for club and country is absurd; he set a league record with 43 goals in 46 matches last season as the Cottagers earned promotion back to the Premier League. Age 28 Caps 76 Goals 50 Aleksandar Mitrovic Serbia - Fulham 35 Jamal Musiala Germany Plays for Bayern Munich ( Germany ) He represented England and Germany at the youth level before committing to his birth nation and, at Euro 2021, became the youngest German to feature in a major tournament. Age 19 Caps 17 Goals 1 Jamal Musiala Germany - Bayern Munich 34 Christian Eriksen Denmark Plays for Manchester Utd. ( England ) Eriksen steps onto the sport’s biggest stage 17 months after suffering cardiac arrest during a European Championship match and less than a year after restarting his career. Age 30 Caps 117 Goals 39 Christian Eriksen Denmark - Manchester Utd. 33 Joshua Kimmich Germany Plays for Bayern Munich ( Germany ) A steadying figure in Bayern’s defensive midfield for more than seven years (and occasionally at the back), Kimmich has made more than 200 Bundesliga appearances. Age 27 Caps 70 Goals 5 Joshua Kimmich Germany - Bayern Munich 32 Matthijs de Ligt Netherlands Plays for Bayern Munich ( Germany ) Since being voted Europe’s best young player in 2018 while at Ajax, the center back played three seasons for Juventus before moving this summer on a $70 million transfer. Age 23 Caps 38 Goals 2 Matthijs de Ligt Netherlands - Bayern Munich 31 Bruno Fernandes Portugal Plays for Manchester Utd. ( England ) A playmaker with a knack for both creating and scoring — 18 goals for United in 2020-21 — Fernandes has served a key role in Portugal’s attack since the 2018 World Cup. Age 28 Caps 48 Goals 9 Bruno Fernandes Portugal - Manchester Utd. 30 Romelu Lukaku Belgium Plays for Inter MIlan ( Italy ) Physically imposing and clinical, the greatest scorer in national team history (by a wide margin) has recorded goals at a prolific pace in Serie A and the Premier League for 10 years. Age 29 Caps 102 Goals 68 Romelu Lukaku Belgium - Inter MIlan 29 Gareth Bale Wales Plays for Los Angeles FC ( USA ) A bit player at Real Madrid in recent years, Bale made a surprising turn to MLS this summer to prepare for his country’s first World Cup appearance in 64 years. Age 33 Caps 108 Goals 40 Gareth Bale Wales - Los Angeles FC 28 Richarlison Brazil Plays for Tottenham ( England ) After scoring five goals in a gold medal-winning Olympic campaign, he pocketed six goals in World Cup qualifying and secured a $63 million transfer to Spurs from Everton this summer. Age 25 Caps 38 Goals 17 Richarlison Brazil - Tottenham 27 Jude Bellingham England Plays for Borussia Dortmund ( Germany ) In sensational form for his Bundesliga club and gaining prominence with England, Bellingham is destined for a lucrative move in the next year to a European heavyweight. Age 19 Caps 17 Goals 0 Jude Bellingham England - Borussia Dortmund 26 Alphonso Davies Canada Plays for Bayern Munich ( Germany ) From refugee camp in West Africa to MLS stardom and then Bundesliga elite, Davies is perhaps the best left back in the world and a key to Canada qualifying for the first time since 1986. Age 22 Caps 34 Goals 12 Alphonso Davies Canada - Bayern Munich 25 Christian Pulisic United States Plays for Chelsea ( England ) The pride of Hershey, Pa., has made splashes in the Bundesliga and Premier League, and after missing the previous World Cup, he brings his clever and ruthless skills to the biggest stage. Age 24 Caps 52 Goals 21 Christian Pulisic United States - Chelsea 24 Serge Gnabry Germany Plays for Bayern Munich ( Germany ) From the flanks, Gnabry knocks opponents off-balance with piercing acceleration and panoramic vision. He creates but also finishes, posting 10-plus goals in four straight Bundesliga seasons. Age 27 Caps 36 Goals 20 Serge Gnabry Germany - Bayern Munich 23 Bernardo Silva Portugal Plays for Manchester City ( England ) Small in size and large in stature, the playmaker has set the pace for club and country for five years and enters his second World Cup after starting three times in Russia. Age 28 Caps 72 Goals 8 Bernardo Silva Portugal - Manchester City 22 Alisson Brazil Plays for Liverpool ( England ) When you think of Brazil, you think of attackers, but in Alisson and Manchester City’s Ederson, Seleçao boasts two of the best in net in the world. Alisson, though, is the front-runner to start. Age 30 Caps 57 Goals 0 Alisson Brazil - Liverpool 21 Gavi Spain Plays for Barcelona ( Spain ) Known by his nickname, Pablo Gavira is the youngest player in Spanish national team history and winner of the 2022 Kopa Trophy as Europe's best player under 21. Age 18 Caps 12 Goals 1 Gavi Spain - Barcelona 20 Phil Foden England Plays for Manchester City ( England ) One of the most prodigious talents to come out of England in recent years, Foden debuted with City at 17, broke into the national team in 2020 and started six qualifiers. Age 22 Caps 18 Goals 2 Phil Foden England - Manchester City 19 Luka Modric Croatia Plays for Real Madrid ( Spain ) Four years after guiding his small country to the World Cup final and winning the Golden Ball as MVP (as well as FIFA player of the year), the immaculate playmaker remains a joy to watch. Age 37 Caps 154 Goals 23 Luka Modric Croatia - Real Madrid 18 Rúben Dias Portugal Plays for Manchester City ( England ) In just over two Premier League seasons, the center back has established himself as a vital cog in the City machine through leadership belying his age and an innate ability to read the game. Age 25 Caps 39 Goals 2 Rúben Dias Portugal - Manchester City 17 Federico Valverde Uruguay Plays for Real Madrid ( Spain ) Valverde has evolved into a complete player on Europe's most complete club, balancing strength and skill while also gaining a scoring touch. Age 24 Caps 44 Goals 4 Federico Valverde Uruguay - Real Madrid 16 Lautaro Martínez Argentina Plays for Inter MIlan ( Italy ) Demonstrating Argentina's attack is more than just Lionel Messi, Martinez totaled 65 goals over the past five club seasons in Serie A play. Age 25 Caps 40 Goals 21 Lautaro Martínez Argentina - Inter MIlan 15 Thomas Müller Germany Plays for Bayern Munich ( Germany ) After winning the 2010 Golden Boot with five goals and taking second in 2014 with five, Müller is aiming to redeem himself — and Germany — after a quick and fruitless 2018 effort. Age 33 Caps 118 Goals 44 Thomas Müller Germany - Bayern Munich 14 Pedri Spain Plays for Barcelona ( Spain ) Voted the best young player in Europe last year, Pedro González López continues the tradition of technically gifted Spanish playmakers with both Barcelona and the national team. Age 19 Caps 14 Goals 0 Pedri Spain - Barcelona 13 Son Heung-Min S. Korea Plays for Tottenham ( England ) Regarded as one of the finest Asian players in history, Son shared the Premier League’s Golden Boot award last season with Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah after scoring 23 goals. Age 30 Caps 104 Goals 35 Son Heung-Min S. Korea - Tottenham 12 Vinícius Júnior Brazil Plays for Real Madrid ( Spain ) Flashy left wing debuted with the Spanish titans at 18 and rocketed to stardom last season with 22 goals across all competitions while building his portfolio with the national team. Age 22 Caps 16 Goals 1 Vinícius Júnior Brazil - Real Madrid 11 Thibaut Courtois Belgium Plays for Real Madrid ( Spain ) The 2018 Golden Glove winner returns to the spotlight with an opportunity to secure his place as the best shot-stopper in the game and anchor the Red Devils’ bid for their first title. Age 30 Caps 96 Goals 0 Thibaut Courtois Belgium - Real Madrid 10 Virgil van Dijk Netherlands Plays for Liverpool ( England ) Mixing strength and agility, the 6-foot-4 center back will make his long-awaited debut in a major tournament after the Dutch failed to qualify in 2018 and he missed Euro 2020 with an injury. Age 31 Caps 49 Goals 6 Virgil van Dijk Netherlands - Liverpool 9 Sadio Mané Senegal Plays for Bayern Munich ( Germany ) The Lions of Teranga’s hopes of becoming the first African semifinalist rest in large part with Mané, who was sensational over six seasons at Liverpool before leaving this summer. Age 30 Caps 93 Goals 34 Sadio Mané Senegal - Bayern Munich 8 Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal Plays for Manchester Utd. ( England ) He has scored in four World Cups and is the oldest to record a tournament hat trick, and with a deep run this year, he would strengthen his standing among the finest ever. Age 37 Caps 191 Goals 117 Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal - Manchester Utd. 7 Harry Kane England Plays for Tottenham ( England ) The London-born striker hasn’t padded his stats in friendlies, scoring almost all his goals in high-level international tournaments, including six at the 2018 World Cup to win the Golden Boot. Age 29 Caps 75 Goals 51 Harry Kane England - Tottenham 6 Karim Benzema France Plays for Real Madrid ( Spain ) Absent from Les Bleus from 2016 through 2020, the Lyon native roared back last year with nine goals in 13 matches and was also voted UEFA player of the year with 44 goals for Madrid. Age 34 Caps 97 Goals 37 Karim Benzema France - Real Madrid 5 Robert Lewandowski Poland Plays for Barcelona ( Spain ) There is no purer striker in the game than Lewandowski, the national team’s career leader who had more than 300 goals in 12 Bundesliga seasons before moving to Spain this summer. Age 34 Caps 132 Goals 76 Robert Lewandowski Poland - Barcelona 4 Kevin De Bruyne Belgium Plays for Manchester City ( England ) De Bruyne can make a case for being the finest player in the world, a versatile attacker who posted 57 goals and 84 assists and won four Premier League titles in the previous seven seasons. Age 31 Caps 93 Goals 25 Kevin De Bruyne Belgium - Manchester City 3 Neymar Brazil Plays for PSG ( France ) After fracturing a vertebra in 2014 and getting mocked for embellishment in 2018, Neymar needs to show his immense talent and lead Seleçao to its first title in 20 years and sixth overall. Age 30 Caps 121 Goals 75 Neymar Brazil - PSG 2 Kylian Mbappé France Plays for PSG ( France ) Mbappé introduced himself to the global audience by scoring four goals at the 2018 World Cup, including one in the final, then proceeded to score 150 over four seasons with PSG. Age 23 Caps 59 Goals 28 Kylian Mbappé France - PSG 1 Lionel Messi Argentina Plays for PSG ( France ) One last chance (we think!) for one of the greatest, if not the greatest, to cap an international career defined by outrageous stats and trophies at FC Barcelona. Age 35 Caps 164 Goals 90 Lionel Messi Argentina - PSG

