50 players to watch at the 2022 World Cup
More than 800 players, representing 32 countries and six continents, will assemble in Qatar for four weeks of World Cup competition. To distill the pool into the top 50 players is no simple task. Heck, with an A and B team, Brazil could create a world-class 50 of its own. Debates about who belongs would undoubtedly last into the next World Cup cycle.
With that in mind, The Post’s list is not necessarily a ranking of the best 50. Yes, it includes many of the most famous and decorated players (Messi, Mbappé and Neymar, oh my!) but also those promising a breakout tournament or holding the key to their team exceeding expectations.
50
Almoez Ali
Qatar
Plays for Al-Duhail (Qatar)
Any hope of the hosts advancing to the knockout stage probably rests with the Sudanese-born Ali reprising his high-scoring exploits from the 2019 Asian Cup and 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup.
Age
26
Caps
76
Goals
39
49
Dusan Vlahovic
Serbia
Plays for Juventus (Italy)
After making his mark with Fiorentina, the 6-foot-3 striker has continued his scoring exploits for Italy's most decorated club while also becoming a lethal threat for the national team.
Age
22
Caps
16
Goals
8
48
João Cancelo
Portugal
Plays for Manchester City (England)
One of the world’s premier right backs, Cancelo has won trophies with Benfica, with Juventus and in the past three seasons with City while twice earning a place on the Premier League team of the year.
Age
28
Caps
37
Goals
7
47
Christopher Nkunku
France
Plays for RB Leipzig (Germany)
The Bundesliga player of the season in 2021-22 is off to a torrid start this campaign and primed to make a global splash while adding to France's immense firepower.
Age
25
Caps
8
Goals
0
46
Achraf Hakimi
Morocco
Plays for PSG (France)
Spanish-born right back came through Real Madrid’s youth system; starred in Germany, Italy and France; and started for the Atlas Lions at the 2018 World Cup.
Age
24
Caps
53
Goals
8
45
Kalidou Koulibaly
Senegal
Plays for Chelsea (England)
Powerful center back represented France, his birth nation, at the youth level and made his mark on the club scene in eight seasons at Napoli before moving to London this summer.
Age
31
Caps
64
Goals
0
44
Hirving Lozano
Mexico
Plays for Napoli (Italy)
“Chucky,” as he’s known, scored against Germany at the 2018 World Cup and has thrived in Europe since 2017, first with PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands), then in Italy for three years.
Age
27
Caps
59
Goals
16
43
Mehdi Taremi
Iran
Plays for Porto (Portugal)
Taremi has been a sensation for club and country, posting 36 goals and 23 assists the previous two Portuguese seasons and eight goals in World Cup qualifying.
Age
30
Caps
60
Goals
28
42
Cody Gakpo
Netherlands
Plays for PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands)
The winger has taken his game to new levels this season in the Dutch Eredivisie, mixing goals and assists in league and continental action.
Age
23
Caps
9
Goals
3
41
Ilkay Gundogan
Germany
Plays for Manchester City (England)
A central player known for his versatility and polish, Gundogan is in his seventh season with City and, as a fixture in the national team, scored five goals in the qualifiers.
Age
32
Caps
62
Goals
16
40
Darwin Núñez
Uruguay
Plays for Liverpool (England)
After scoring 26 goals in 28 matches for Benfica, he made the leap to Liverpool this summer in a $75 million transfer and will enter the first major tournament of a blossoming career.
Age
23
Caps
13
Goals
3
39
Aurélien Tchouaméni
France
Plays for Real Madrid (Spain)
With Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kanté unavailable because of injuries, Tchouaméni must be rushed into the central-midfield spotlight.
Age
22
Caps
14
Goals
1
38
Marquinhos
Brazil
Plays for PSG (France)
The center back, who has anchored the French club’s defense since 2013, is aiming to add a World Cup title to a portfolio that includes an Olympic gold medal and a Copa América trophy.
Age
28
Caps
71
Goals
5
37
Casemiro
Brazil
Plays for Manchester Utd. (England)
After winning five Champions League titles with Real Madrid, the defensive midfielder in August brought to the Premier League the grit and leadership every team covets.
Age
30
Caps
65
Goals
5
36
Aleksandar Mitrovic
Serbia
Plays for Fulham (England)
His scoring rate for club and country is absurd; he set a league record with 43 goals in 46 matches last season as the Cottagers earned promotion back to the Premier League.
Age
28
Caps
76
Goals
50
35
Jamal Musiala
Germany
Plays for Bayern Munich (Germany)
He represented England and Germany at the youth level before committing to his birth nation and, at Euro 2021, became the youngest German to feature in a major tournament.
Age
19
Caps
17
Goals
1
34
Christian Eriksen
Denmark
Plays for Manchester Utd. (England)
Eriksen steps onto the sport’s biggest stage 17 months after suffering cardiac arrest during a European Championship match and less than a year after restarting his career.
Age
30
Caps
117
Goals
39
33
Joshua Kimmich
Germany
Plays for Bayern Munich (Germany)
A steadying figure in Bayern’s defensive midfield for more than seven years (and occasionally at the back), Kimmich has made more than 200 Bundesliga appearances.
Age
27
Caps
70
Goals
5
32
Matthijs de Ligt
Netherlands
Plays for Bayern Munich (Germany)
Since being voted Europe’s best young player in 2018 while at Ajax, the center back played three seasons for Juventus before moving this summer on a $70 million transfer.
Age
23
Caps
38
Goals
2
31
Bruno Fernandes
Portugal
Plays for Manchester Utd. (England)
A playmaker with a knack for both creating and scoring — 18 goals for United in 2020-21 — Fernandes has served a key role in Portugal’s attack since the 2018 World Cup.
Age
28
Caps
48
Goals
9
30
Romelu Lukaku
Belgium
Plays for Inter MIlan (Italy)
Physically imposing and clinical, the greatest scorer in national team history (by a wide margin) has recorded goals at a prolific pace in Serie A and the Premier League for 10 years.
Age
29
Caps
102
Goals
68
29
Gareth Bale
Wales
Plays for Los Angeles FC (USA)
A bit player at Real Madrid in recent years, Bale made a surprising turn to MLS this summer to prepare for his country’s first World Cup appearance in 64 years.
Age
33
Caps
108
Goals
40
28
Richarlison
Brazil
Plays for Tottenham (England)
After scoring five goals in a gold medal-winning Olympic campaign, he pocketed six goals in World Cup qualifying and secured a $63 million transfer to Spurs from Everton this summer.
Age
25
Caps
38
Goals
17
27
Jude Bellingham
England
Plays for Borussia Dortmund (Germany)
In sensational form for his Bundesliga club and gaining prominence with England, Bellingham is destined for a lucrative move in the next year to a European heavyweight.
Age
19
Caps
17
Goals
0
26
Alphonso Davies
Canada
Plays for Bayern Munich (Germany)
From refugee camp in West Africa to MLS stardom and then Bundesliga elite, Davies is perhaps the best left back in the world and a key to Canada qualifying for the first time since 1986.
Age
22
Caps
34
Goals
12
25
Christian Pulisic
United States
Plays for Chelsea (England)
The pride of Hershey, Pa., has made splashes in the Bundesliga and Premier League, and after missing the previous World Cup, he brings his clever and ruthless skills to the biggest stage.
Age
24
Caps
52
Goals
21
24
Serge Gnabry
Germany
Plays for Bayern Munich (Germany)
From the flanks, Gnabry knocks opponents off-balance with piercing acceleration and panoramic vision. He creates but also finishes, posting 10-plus goals in four straight Bundesliga seasons.
Age
27
Caps
36
Goals
20
23
Bernardo Silva
Portugal
Plays for Manchester City (England)
Small in size and large in stature, the playmaker has set the pace for club and country for five years and enters his second World Cup after starting three times in Russia.
Age
28
Caps
72
Goals
8
22
Alisson
Brazil
Plays for Liverpool (England)
When you think of Brazil, you think of attackers, but in Alisson and Manchester City’s Ederson, Seleçao boasts two of the best in net in the world. Alisson, though, is the front-runner to start.
Age
30
Caps
57
Goals
0
21
Gavi
Spain
Plays for Barcelona (Spain)
Known by his nickname, Pablo Gavira is the youngest player in Spanish national team history and winner of the 2022 Kopa Trophy as Europe's best player under 21.
Age
18
Caps
12
Goals
1
20
Phil Foden
England
Plays for Manchester City (England)
One of the most prodigious talents to come out of England in recent years, Foden debuted with City at 17, broke into the national team in 2020 and started six qualifiers.
Age
22
Caps
18
Goals
2
19
Luka Modric
Croatia
Plays for Real Madrid (Spain)
Four years after guiding his small country to the World Cup final and winning the Golden Ball as MVP (as well as FIFA player of the year), the immaculate playmaker remains a joy to watch.
Age
37
Caps
154
Goals
23
18
Rúben Dias
Portugal
Plays for Manchester City (England)
In just over two Premier League seasons, the center back has established himself as a vital cog in the City machine through leadership belying his age and an innate ability to read the game.
Age
25
Caps
39
Goals
2
17
Federico Valverde
Uruguay
Plays for Real Madrid (Spain)
Valverde has evolved into a complete player on Europe's most complete club, balancing strength and skill while also gaining a scoring touch.
Age
24
Caps
44
Goals
4
16
Lautaro Martínez
Argentina
Plays for Inter MIlan (Italy)
Demonstrating Argentina's attack is more than just Lionel Messi, Martinez totaled 65 goals over the past five club seasons in Serie A play.
Age
25
Caps
40
Goals
21
15
Thomas Müller
Germany
Plays for Bayern Munich (Germany)
After winning the 2010 Golden Boot with five goals and taking second in 2014 with five, Müller is aiming to redeem himself — and Germany — after a quick and fruitless 2018 effort.
Age
33
Caps
118
Goals
44
14
Pedri
Spain
Plays for Barcelona (Spain)
Voted the best young player in Europe last year, Pedro González López continues the tradition of technically gifted Spanish playmakers with both Barcelona and the national team.
Age
19
Caps
14
Goals
0
13
Son Heung-Min
S. Korea
Plays for Tottenham (England)
Regarded as one of the finest Asian players in history, Son shared the Premier League’s Golden Boot award last season with Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah after scoring 23 goals.
Age
30
Caps
104
Goals
35
12
Vinícius Júnior
Brazil
Plays for Real Madrid (Spain)
Flashy left wing debuted with the Spanish titans at 18 and rocketed to stardom last season with 22 goals across all competitions while building his portfolio with the national team.
Age
22
Caps
16
Goals
1
11
Thibaut Courtois
Belgium
Plays for Real Madrid (Spain)
The 2018 Golden Glove winner returns to the spotlight with an opportunity to secure his place as the best shot-stopper in the game and anchor the Red Devils’ bid for their first title.
Age
30
Caps
96
Goals
0
10
Virgil van Dijk
Netherlands
Plays for Liverpool (England)
Mixing strength and agility, the 6-foot-4 center back will make his long-awaited debut in a major tournament after the Dutch failed to qualify in 2018 and he missed Euro 2020 with an injury.
Age
31
Caps
49
Goals
6
9
Sadio Mané
Senegal
Plays for Bayern Munich (Germany)
The Lions of Teranga’s hopes of becoming the first African semifinalist rest in large part with Mané, who was sensational over six seasons at Liverpool before leaving this summer.
Age
30
Caps
93
Goals
34
8
Cristiano Ronaldo
Portugal
Plays for Manchester Utd. (England)
He has scored in four World Cups and is the oldest to record a tournament hat trick, and with a deep run this year, he would strengthen his standing among the finest ever.
Age
37
Caps
191
Goals
117
7
Harry Kane
England
Plays for Tottenham (England)
The London-born striker hasn’t padded his stats in friendlies, scoring almost all his goals in high-level international tournaments, including six at the 2018 World Cup to win the Golden Boot.
Age
29
Caps
75
Goals
51
6
Karim Benzema
France
Plays for Real Madrid (Spain)
Absent from Les Bleus from 2016 through 2020, the Lyon native roared back last year with nine goals in 13 matches and was also voted UEFA player of the year with 44 goals for Madrid.
Age
34
Caps
97
Goals
37
5
Robert Lewandowski
Poland
Plays for Barcelona (Spain)
There is no purer striker in the game than Lewandowski, the national team’s career leader who had more than 300 goals in 12 Bundesliga seasons before moving to Spain this summer.
Age
34
Caps
132
Goals
76
4
Kevin De Bruyne
Belgium
Plays for Manchester City (England)
De Bruyne can make a case for being the finest player in the world, a versatile attacker who posted 57 goals and 84 assists and won four Premier League titles in the previous seven seasons.
Age
31
Caps
93
Goals
25
3
Neymar
Brazil
Plays for PSG (France)
After fracturing a vertebra in 2014 and getting mocked for embellishment in 2018, Neymar needs to show his immense talent and lead Seleçao to its first title in 20 years and sixth overall.
Age
30
Caps
121
Goals
75
2
Kylian Mbappé
France
Plays for PSG (France)
Mbappé introduced himself to the global audience by scoring four goals at the 2018 World Cup, including one in the final, then proceeded to score 150 over four seasons with PSG.
Age
23
Caps
59
Goals
28
1
Lionel Messi
Argentina
Plays for PSG (France)
One last chance (we think!) for one of the greatest, if not the greatest, to cap an international career defined by outrageous stats and trophies at FC Barcelona.
Age
35
Caps
164
Goals
90
