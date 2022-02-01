New name, new direction: 10 brands that reinvented themselves

Washington Football Team
Washington’s professional football franchise this week will rename itself for the second time in two years, the final break from the racially fraught moniker it held for decades and the placeholder Washington Football Team it became in 2020.
Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post
Businesses typically rebrand to reflect a new corporate direction or shed problematic identities. Here are 10 — from sports teams to corporate giants to musical acts — that have done so in recent years:
Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post
John McDonnell/The Washington Post
The football team first known as the Boston Braves became the Boston Redskins in 1933, then Washington Redskins in 1937. The National Football League franchise took the name for its first coach, William Henry Dietz, who claimed to be of Native American heritage. But activists have long criticized it as derogatory against Indigenous people. The franchise dropped the name in 2020 amid a national wave of civil rights demonstrations and temporarily rebranded as the Washington Football Team.
John McDonnell/The Washington Post
Jason Miller
The professional baseball team has used some form of an Indian face as its logo, nicknamed Chief Wahoo, since 1947. Calls to change it largely focused on Wahoo, which many felt to be an offensive caricature of Native Americans. The franchise became the Guardians, alluding to famous statues in the city, in November.
Jason Miller
Elsa/Getty Images
Stanford football coach Pop Warner began using a depiction of an Indian as the team’s logo in 1930, and the tradition persisted until 1972. That year, the university president responded to a petition of Native American students to replace the nickname. The university became the Cardinal, referring to the color of athletes’ uniforms, in 1981.
Elsa/Getty Images
Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post
Washington NBA franchise owner Abe Pollin scrapped the Bullets moniker after a spate of shootings in D.C. and the assassination of Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin — Pollin’s close friend — in Tel Aviv in 1995. “My friend was shot in the back by bullets,” Pollin said, announcing his decision. “The name ‘Bullets’ is no longer appropriate for a sports team.” The team became the Wizards in 1997.
Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post
Kirby Lee/AP
The famous dairy company did not change its name but instead dropped the “butter maiden” mascot from its packaging in 2020. “Mia,” a kneeling Native American woman holding a butter container, began appearing on the company’s products in 1928. The packaging now features a tree-lined lake and a modern company word-mark.
Kirby Lee/AP
Nick Otto/Bloomberg News
The Internet giant changed its corporate name in October in a nod to its grand — if hazy — aspirations in the “metaverse,” an expansion of the Internet through virtual reality. But the name change also came on the heels of damaging revelations from whistleblower Frances Haugen that showed the social media company prioritized profit and engagement over user safety. The new name was panned by some critics as an attempt to deflect attention from Facebook’s troubles.
Nick Otto/Bloomberg News
Mars Inc. in 2020 announced it would drop the elderly Black man from the front of its packaging amid concerns that it perpetuated antebellum and Jim Crow-era stereotypes. The name “Ben’s Original” is meant to portray the brand’s namesake as its leader, rather than as a cook or server.
Nick Otto/Bloomberg News
Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images
The name “Aunt Jemima” grew out of a character from 19th-century minstrel shows that played on tropes portraying enslaved Black individuals. Jemima was a stereotypical portrayal of a house servant. Quaker Oats, the parent company of the breakfast brand, acknowledged in 2020 that the Aunt Jemima name was “based on a racial stereotype.” It became Pearl Milling Company in 2021.
Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
The trio chose the name “Dixie Chicks,” alluding to the South and geographic center of country music when the founding members were teenagers, and shortened it to “the Chicks” in 2020 during a national wave of civil rights protests. “Dixie,” the group said, was too intertwined with slavery and the Jim Crow era.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Gary Gershoff/Getty Images
The country group chose its name after a photo shoot at a pre-Civil War home — “antebellum” refers to the historical period immediately preceding the war. It changed the name to “Lady A” in response to the George Floyd protests in 2020, then sued Black blues and gospel singer Anita White — who also performs as “Lady A” — for the rights to the name. The legal battle is ongoing.
Gary Gershoff/Getty Images
More from the Post
The latest from The Washington Post