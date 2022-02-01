New name, new direction: 10 brands that reinvented themselves

Facebook to Meta

The Internet giant changed its corporate name in October in a nod to its grand — if hazy — aspirations in the “metaverse,” an expansion of the Internet through virtual reality. But the name change also came on the heels of damaging revelations from whistleblower Frances Haugen that showed the social media company prioritized profit and engagement over user safety. The new name was panned by some critics as an attempt to deflect attention from Facebook’s troubles.