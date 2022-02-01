New name, new direction: 10 brands that reinvented themselves

Washington Redskins to Washington Football Team to Washington Commanders

The football team first known as the Boston Braves became the Boston Redskins in 1933, then Washington Redskins in 1937. The National Football League franchise took the name for its first coach, William Henry Dietz, who claimed to be of Native American heritage. But activists have long criticized it as derogatory against Indigenous people. The franchise dropped the name in 2020 amid a national wave of civil rights demonstrations and temporarily rebranded as the Washington Football Team. On Wednesday, it took on the name Washington Commanders.