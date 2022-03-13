2022 NCAA women’s basketball tournament bracket

The 2022 NCAA women’s basketball tournament returns to its more familiar form for this edition of March Madness. Unlike last year, when all games were played in Texas with limited crowds due to the pandemic, college basketball’s premier event will be spread across the country at several sites. The mascots, bands and cheerleaders will be on hand and arenas can be filled to capacity.

For the first time, the women’s tournament will have 68 teams. The field was announced on Sunday night with 32 teams already in the field courtesy of automatic bids from winning conference tournaments. The other 36 at-large teams were chosen by the NCAA selection committee. The last four at-large teams chosen for the field will play in the First Four games Wednesday and Thursday. The winners of those games will advance to the first round of the tournament.

The schedule this year will be back to normal with the first round taking place Friday and Saturday and second-round games slated for Sunday and Monday. Those sets of games will be played at the campus sites of the top four seeds in each region.

The Sweet 16 (March 25-26) and regional finals (March 27-28) will be played in Bridgeport, Conn.; Greensboro, N.C.; Spokane, Wash.; and Wichita. The Final Four (April 1) and national championship game (April 3) will be played in Minneapolis at Target Center.

