The perfect NCAA women’s basketball tournament bracket

The 2022 NCAA women’s tournament will look a bit different than in years past. The field has expanded to 68 teams, up from 64, and now features the same First Four play-in format the men’s tournament implemented in 2011. That means you have to fill out 9,223,372,036,854,775,808 brackets to insure you have at least one entry that is 100 percent correct. Or, you could simply follow our game plan.

This year, we’ve incorporated the same strategies that have powered our Perfect Bracket for the men’s tournament to craft a similarly perfect bracket for the women’s tournament — one that is guaranteed* to win you your pool.

(* And as we note with the men’s breakdown, this is more of a Patrick Ewing guarantee than a Joe Namath guarantee.)

This bracket will differ from many others you see in that it strives to be the last bracket standing in your pool, and to do so it has to take some calculated risks. Some choices may seem bonkers or fly in the face of conventional wisdom, but that’s often what it takes to win a decent-sized pool. Remember, you don’t want the same bracket as everyone else; you want a clever set of teams that could conceivably earn the most points.

Estimated win probabilities are derived by adjusted offensive and defensive metrics calculated by Her Hoops Stats for each matchup, giving us the most likely winner for every game. That can then be compared to how many public brackets are advancing a particular team, giving us an indication as to which squads are undervalued or overvalued relative to the market. For example, Connecticut is picked to win it all on 13 percent of brackets, but Her Hoop Stats only gives the Huskies a seven percent chance. That means there is value in fading them and instead backing a team that isn’t as popular.

However, the typical lack of upsets on the women’s side means you’ll advance a big number of favorites to the later rounds. The women’s tournament has seen an average of 8.2 upsets per year since 1994, the year it expanded to 64 teams. That’s about four fewer upsets per year than in the men’s tournament. Additionally, any upset candidate should be a No. 12 seed or better. Teams seeded No. 13 or worse have combined for just 11 wins in 432 women’s tournament games since 1994. Also, no team seeded worse than No. 3 has won the women’s tournament in almost three decades. The smart play is to play the favorites — to a degree.

Neil's Picks Round View Full View First Four

Below is a region-by-region breakdown of this year’s perfect bracket, sprinkled with occasional upsets and a tournament champion that should provide value on your bracket.

Wichita

Louisville is a so-so top seed. The Cardinals are consistently last among No. 1 seeds in terms of how many public brackets are taking them and in each round their selection rate is higher than their probability of advancing, per Her Hoop Stats. No. 2 Baylor is also outpacing its likelihood of advancing, especially in the Sweet 16, where the Bears are selected on 61 percent of brackets with just a 31 percent chance of advancing to the Elite Eight.

This is instructive from a strategic standpoint. While history shows that top seeds are usually the safe bet, it also means most people in your pool will be riding the 1- and 2-seeds to the Final Four. Taking some calculated bets against the favorites can thus differentiate your bracket from the rest of the pool and provide you with a critical edge. And that is a core principle that fuels the Perfect Bracket.

No. 4 seed Tennessee could be a value pick. (Mark Humphrey/AP)

The popularity of Louisville and Baylor relative to their projected performance signals such an opportunity. No. 4 Tennessee is the logical choice to pull an upset over Louisville. The Vols rank 22nd in adjusted net points per 100 possessions, with a Top 10 defense that limits opponents around the rim to the tune of 38 percent shooting, the fourth-best mark in women’s college hoops.

No. 6 BYU is another value play in the bottom half of the bracket. The Cougars have the ninth-best net rating this season yet only six percent of brackets have them moving on to the Elite Eight. Meanwhile, the tournament simulation gives them a 20 percent chance to reach that regional final. Tennessee, by comparison, has a 15 percent chance to advance to the Elite Eight and is on 14 percent of the brackets at that stage, clearly illustrating the value BYU brings to the table.

If you’re feeling particularly daring, you could also gain some traction with No. 10 South Dakota. The Coyotes have the 26th highest net rating, per Her Hoop Stats, almost 23 net points per possessions better than an average team, and could even threaten Baylor in the second round. Even if they don’t, the gambit is worth the risk with BYU and Tennessee already occupying the latter stages of this region. Depending on your pool’s scoring format, you are surrendering two points (or a proportional amount for a second round game) for a chance to get a big edge on 83 percent of the brackets. This risk, like many described here, is more valuable the bigger your pool.

Greensboro

Don’t expect many surprises here. No. 1 South Carolina and No. 2 Iowa or No. 3 Iowa State should meet in the Elite Eight with the rest of the chalk advancing where appropriate.

[Big Ten has a good chance to end the conference’s NCAA women’s title drought]

The Gamecocks have dominated throughout the regular season and there is no reason to expect them to slow down now. Their biggest strength is on the offensive boards. According to Her Hoop Stats, South Carolina grabbed 45 percent of its misses for second-chance opportunities and 75 percent of available defensive rebounds, an astounding feat that only two other teams since 2009-10 have accomplished: the Baylor teams of 2016-17 and 2020-21. Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, meanwhile, was named to the Wooden Award national ballot after averaging 27.2 points, 8.2 assists and 8.1 rebounds per game.

Caitlin Clark (22) and Iowa could make a run to the Elite Eight. (Michael Conroy/AP))

If you want a bolder pick in this region, look at No. 10 Creighton to make a run to the Sweet 16. The Bluejays feature one of the best offenses in the nation, scoring in the 90th percentile or better in transition, off cuts to the basket, off screens and in the post. There is also potential value in taking No. 12 Stephen F. Austin to upset No. 5 North Carolina. The Ladyjacks are great around the rim (53 percent shooting, 90th percentile) and use their physicality to draw a healthy rate of fouls (20 percent, 17th), giving them two forms of efficient shots to pad their offense. They will also generate extra possessions on steals, averaging almost 12 per game, the sixth best rate in the country.

Spokane

If you pick No. 1 Stanford to meet No. 2 Texas in the Elite Eight, no one would fault you, but there is a worthwhile alternative for larger pools. Specifically, consider taking No. 4 Maryland to upset Stanford in the Sweet 16. The Terps, led by sophomore forward Angel Reese, will get to host two rounds of the tournament at Xfinity Center before shifting to a neutral site. That’s a significant perk for Maryland, which was 23.4 points per game better at home than an average team this season after adjusting for strength of schedule (compared to 18.5 points per game better than an average team on the road).

The Maryland women are a dangerous No. 4 seed. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

Another upset candidate to watch is No. 10 Arkansas. The Razorbacks have a lineup full of scorers, including Samara Spencer and Amber Ramirez, two of the best spot-up shooters in the country. Ramirez and Makayla Daniels also are strong on the pick-and-roll.

Bridgeport

This is the region everyone is talking about. On Selection Sunday, No. 1 North Carolina State learned it was headlining the Bridgeport Region … along with No. 2 Connecticut, which will get to play in its home state. The combo makes the top of this region the strongest in the field. The Huskies — already one of the most dominant teams in women’s hoops per Her Hoop Stats — should enjoy a home-court advantage even once the tournament transitions to so-called “neutral” sites beginning in the Sweet 16.

Fade Paige Bueckers and the second-seeded Connecticut Huskies. (Jessica Hill/AP)

The oddsmakers have Connecticut as the second choice to win the national title, too, further illustrating the potency of this region. Pencil the Huskies in to the Sweet 16 but hold off pushing them through any further. This is where their perceived chances to reach the next round start to diverge from their projected chances.

Pencil in No. 3 Indiana to advance from the bottom of the bracket and face N.C. State in the Elite Eight. The Hoosiers have an efficient half-court offense that can score with spot-up shooters like Nicole Cardano-Hillary, Ali Patberg and Aleksa Gulbe, or with Grace Berger running the show during the pick-and-roll.

[The U-Conn. women playing near home makes the Bridgeport Region a nightmare for everyone else]

While early upsets are rare, don’t discount No. 11 Princeton. Abby Meyers is averaging 17.8 points per game and scored double-digits in every game this season. According to Her Hoop Stats, Meyers has been worth nine win shares this season, putting her among the 20 most valuable players in the nation.

For the truly intrepid, No. 7 Central Florida upsetting Connecticut in the second round isn’t completely far-fetched. The Knights earned the program’s first Top 25 ranking in a major poll after holding opponents to 48.5 points per game, the second-best mark in the country. After adjusting that for strength of schedule, only South Carolina and Stanford have a better defense. Whether it was locking down spot-up shooters, limiting results in transition or stifling opponents around the basket, UCF smothered opponents. Upsets of this sort are extremely rare in the women’s tournament but if you agree Indiana is the better play for the Elite Eight, it could be worth gambling on an even earlier upset.

Final Four

Our Final Four isn’t going to have many of the favorites but it still has a good mix of top seeds. Though it may not be the four teams fans expect, No. 1 South Carolina and No. 1 North Carolina State fit the historical profile of most women’s Final Four fields. South Carolina is the best team in the nation, per Her Hoop Stats, and the Gamecocks’ only shortcoming is a below-average free throw rate (67 percent).

Raina Perez and North Carolina State could add a national title to their ACC championship. (Gerry Broome/AP)

North Carolina State is second-best, per Her Hoop Stats, and doesn’t rely on a high volume of three-point shots to power its offense. Maryland — a Final Four surprise but one with a great pedigree — has the third-highest adjusted offensive rating in the country, while BYU — the true long shot — is well balanced on both sides of the court. Any one of these teams could make a deep run in this year’s tournament, and if you hit on Maryland and BYU, you’re more than likely to be leading your pool.

This bracket is banking on South Carolina and North Carolina State to meet in the final, with the Wolfpack winning its first title. That’s a chalk-filled final, but the odds support this and we’ve already done more than enough to differentiate our bracket from others. Balancing popular picks with smart risks? That’s the hallmark of the Perfect Bracket.