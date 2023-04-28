2023 NFL draft top 10

Sports
In February, the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl, and now Kansas City, Mo., hosts the NFL draft for the first time. The draft was held in New York from 1964 through 2014. In 2015 and 2016, it moved west to Chicago, and since then, it’s been in a different city every spring.
The draft will continue Friday at 7 p.m. Eastern time with the second and third rounds. Rounds 4 through 7 begin Saturday at 12 p.m. Eastern time.
1. Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
JR • 5′10″ / 204 lbs
For much of the pre-draft process, Young was the presumed No. 1 pick, but in recent weeks there was some debate that Carolina might go with one of the other top quarterbacks. Young is the first Alabama player taken first in the NFL draft since quarterback Harry Gilmer in 1948.
2. Houston Texans
C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
JR • 6′3″ / 214 lbs
The Houston Texans chose a potential franchise quarterback in C.J. Stroud, one season removed from their trade of Deshaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns.
3. Houston Texans
Will Anderson, Jr., Edge, Alabama
JR • 6′3″ / 253 lbs
Vasha Hunt/AP
The Texans dealt the 12th pick and more to move up to No. 3 and snagged Will Anderson. In a draft regarded to have a small handful of blue-chip players, the Texans got two of them.
4. Indianapolis Colts
Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
SO • 6′4″ / 244 lbs
Wade Payne/AP
The Indianapolis Colts used the No. 4 choice on Florida’s Anthony Richardson, making him the third quarterback to be selected in the first four picks.
Wade Payne/AP
5. Seattle Seahawks
Devon Witherspoon , CB, Illinois
JR • 5′11″ / 181 lbs
Witherspoon is one of the baddest dudes in the draft. He’s listed at 5-11 and 181 pounds but plays much bigger. He allowed an opponent passer rating of just 25.3 last year, according to Pro Football Focus.
6. Arizona Cardinals
Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State
JR • 6′6″ / 313 lbs
7. Las Vegas Raiders
Tyree Wilson, Edge, Texas Tech
SR • 6′6″ / 271 lbs
8.
Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas
JR • 5′11″ / 215 lbs
Robinson’s dual talents as a runner and pass-catcher have produced comparisons to Saquon Barkley, who was chosen No. 2 by the New York Giants in 2018.
9. Philadelphia Eagles
Jalen Carter, DL, Georgia
JR • 6′13″ / 314 lbs
Carter once was regarded as a contender to be the top choice in the draft. But he pleaded no contest last month to misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing in connection to a January vehicle crash in which Georgia football player Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy were killed.
10. Chicago Bears
Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee
SR • 6′5″ / 333 lbs
The Chicago Bears, after trading down one spot to No. 10, fortified their offensive line for quarterback Justin Fields. He was the second offensive lineman taken, after Ohio State’s Paris Johnson
