How well do you remember the Daniel Snyder era? Take our quiz.

Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience.

NFL owners voted to approve the sale of the Washington Commanders from Daniel Snyder to a group led by Josh Harris. The $6.05 billion deal marks the end of Snyder’s 24-year reign as owner, which featured scant highs and endless lows. How well do you remember them?

Question 1 of 24 Which university did Snyder drop out of before founding the Bethesda marketing firm Snyder Communications Inc. with his older sister, Michele? Maryland Harvard Penn State George Washington Not quite. Snyder sold Snyder Communications Inc. for stock worth in excess of $2 billion in February 2000.

Question 2 of 24 How much did Snyder pay for Washington’s NFL franchise in May 1999? $600 million $700 million $800 million $900 million Not quite. Snyder’s purchase broke the record for an NFL franchise deal by more than $250 million. “I’m not focused on the money. I’m focused on the opportunity and the dream,” he said. “… Your most pressing issue is no different than mine. You want to win, we want to win, and we’re going to deliver that.”

Question 3 of 24 “In this league, you win from the top down. You win with ownership,” said this man, whom Snyder hired as Washington’s director of player personnel in July 1999. Charley Casserly Vinny Cerrato Marty Schottenheimer Bruce Allen Not quite. Cerrato, a former San Francisco 49ers executive and Snyder’s most frequent racquetball partner, was fired by Coach Marty Schottenheimer in 2001 and rehired by Snyder in 2002. He oversaw some terrible drafts before he resigned in 2009. Story continues below advertisement Advertisement Story continues below advertisement Advertisement

Question 4 of 24 Snyder once left a gallon of vanilla ice cream on this Washington coordinator’s desk as a not-so-subtle indication that he wasn’t pleased with the coach’s bland play-calling. Mike Nolan Al Saunders Gregg Williams Joe Barry Not quite. Snyder didn’t renew Nolan’s contract after Washington finished with the 30th-ranked defense in 1999.

Question 5 of 24 Washington defeated the Detroit Lions in the first round of the playoffs after the 1999 season. How many more playoff games would Washington win during Snyder’s tenure? 0 1 2 3 Not quite. Washington’s only other playoff win under Snyder was a 17-10 defeat of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in January 2006.

Question 6 of 24 Snyder handed out free agent contracts worth more than $100 million ahead of the 2000 season. Which of the following players was not part of that offseason spending spree? Dana Stubblefield Bruce Smith Deion Sanders Mark Carrier Not quite. Snyder made plenty of his own mistakes in free agency, but he inherited Stubblefield, who signed a six-year deal with Washington in 1998.

Question 7 of 24 Snyder charged fans $10 to attend practice and $10 for parking after moving Washington’s training camp to Ashburn, Va., from this city. Frostburg, Md. Carlisle, Pa. Richmond Landover, Md. Not quite. The move was supposed to give Washington a competitive edge because the facility in Ashburn featured twice as many football fields as Frostburg and gave coaches easier access to the team’s high-tech video library.

Question 8 of 24 How many winning seasons did Washington have in Snyder’s 24 years as owner? 2 6 9 11 Not quite. Washington never won more than 10 games in a season under Snyder.

Question 9 of 24 Snyder said this coach, hired to replace Marty Schottenheimer, would “bring a supercharged, exciting and dynamic brand of football to our great fans.” Jim Zorn Joe Gibbs Mike Shanahan Steve Spurrier Not quite. Spurrier went 12-20 in two seasons before he resigned.

Question 10 of 24 In 2004, Larry Michael replaced this longtime play-by-play voice on Washington’s radio broadcasts. Sam Huff Sonny Jurgensen Frank Herzog George Michael Not quite. Jurgensen, Huff and Herzog — better known to fans as Sonny, Sam and Frank — called games together for 23 years.

Question 11 of 24 According to Interior Department documents released in 2005, Snyder offered to pay the National Park Service $25,000 for permission to do what behind his environmentally protected Potomac estate? Build a golf course Cut down trees Install a river dock Build a helipad Not quite. Snyder wanted a better view of the Potomac River. A high-ranking NPS official improperly helped Snyder broker a deal to cut down more than 130 trees.

Question 12 of 24 In 2006, which snack food produced for a bankrupt airline did the team sell at concession stands at FedEx Field? Pretzels Potato chips Chocolate Peanuts Not quite. As documented by City Paper’s Dave McKenna, Independence Air’s last flight was in January 2006.

Question 13 of 24 Snyder hired Jim Zorn as offensive coordinator in January 2008 and promoted him to head coach two weeks later amid negative reaction from fans about reports that the team was preparing to hire this coach to replace Joe Gibbs. Ray Rhodes Jim Fassel Dennis Green Wade Phillips Not quite. In an interview years later, Fassel said Zorn, whose only NFL coaching experience was as a quarterbacks coach, was “no more ready for that job than the Man in the Moon.” Zorn went 12-20 in two seasons.

Question 14 of 24 Where did retired NFL assistant coach Sherman Lewis tell reporters he was getting ready to go when Washington called to offer him a job calling plays for Zorn in 2009? Piano lessons To call a bingo game at a senior center His granddaughter’s ballet recital A rec league softball game Not quite. “I’m just here to help. That’s all I’m here for — to see what I can do,” said Lewis, who last coached in 2004. Washington finished 4-12.

Question 15 of 24 How many attempts did it take Albert Haynesworth to pass Mike Shanahan’s conditioning test at training camp in 2010? 2 3 4 8 Not quite. Haynesworth, who signed a seven-year, $100 million contract with Washington in 2009, had 6.5 sacks in two seasons with the team before being traded for a fifth-round draft pick. Story continues below advertisement Advertisement Story continues below advertisement Advertisement

Question 16 of 24 In 2012, Washington traded three first-round picks and a second-round pick to St. Louis to move up in the draft to select Robert Griffin III after failing to court this free agent quarterback. Peyton Manning Matt Moore Matt Hasselbeck Michael Vick Not quite. Griffin led Washington to an NFC East title as a rookie but wasn’t the same after suffering a knee injury in a playoff loss to the Seattle Seahawks that season.

Question 17 of 24 How many quarterbacks did Washington draft during Snyder’s 24 years as owner? 6 9 12 15 Not quite. Give yourself a bonus point if you can name them all: Todd Husak, Sage Rosenfels, Patrick Ramsey, Gibran Hamdan, Jason Campbell, Jordan Palmer, Colt Brennan, Robert Griffin III, Kirk Cousins, Nate Sudfeld, Dwayne Haskins and Sam Howell.

Question 18 of 24 Twenty-seven quarterbacks started at least one game for Washington during Snyder’s tenure. Which of the following didn’t throw four interceptions in a game? Robert Griffin III Patrick Ramsey Brad Johnson Kirk Cousins Not quite. Cousins had a four-pick game against the Giants in 2014 but threw 99 touchdown passes for Washington, the most by any QB in the Snyder era.

Question 19 of 24 “We’ll never change the name. It’s that simple. NEVER — you can use caps,” Snyder told Erik Brady of this newspaper in 2013. The Washington Times The New York Times USA Today The Wall Street Journal Not quite. Snyder changed the team’s name in 2020.

Question 20 of 24 In 2018, Snyder hired this executive, who announced the end of the team’s mythical season ticket wait list, as the franchise’s president of business operations. Less than eight months later, Snyder fired him. Brian Lafemina Bruce Allen Scot McCloughan Eric Schaffer Not quite. Lafemina’s firing triggered an exodus of roughly one quarter of the franchise’s non-football employees in the months that followed. “We got our hopes up only to have them broken again,” one said.

Question 21 of 24 How did Snyder greet reporters when he introduced Ron Rivera as the team’s coach on Jan. 2, 2020? Happy New Year Merry Christmas Mazel tov Happy Thanksgiving Not quite. Maybe Snyder will explain the apparent joke one day.

Question 22 of 24 Of the seven non-interim head coaches Snyder hired after firing Norv Turner in 2000, which one posted the best winning percentage under Snyder? Jay Gruden Ron Rivera Marty Schottenheimer Joe Gibbs Not quite. Schottenheimer’s team rallied to finish 8-8 after an 0-5 start in 2001.

Question 23 of 24 What was Washington’s record in “Monday Night Football” games at home under Snyder? 0-20 2-18 4-16 6-14 Not quite. One of the worst losses of the Snyder era was a 59-28 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on “Monday Night Football” in 2010, which came hours after Washington signed quarterback Donovan McNabb to a five-year contract extension. Fans of the opposing team have far outnumbered Washington’s supporters at FedEx Field in recent years.

Question 24 of 24 “We’re winning off the field,” then-team president Bruce Allen, Snyder’s right-hand man, infamously told reporters after Washington went 4-12 in 2014. How many games under .500 did Washington finish during the Snyder era? 40 56 70 90 Not quite. Only the Browns, Lions, Jaguars and Raiders have lost more games since 1999.