A year-by-year look at Daniel Snyder’s ownership of Washington’s NFL team

Twenty-four years after he became the youngest person to buy an NFL franchise, Daniel Snyder has sold the Washington Commanders to an ownership group led by Josh Harris.

“You want to win, we want to win, and we’re going to deliver that,” Snyder said in May 1999, addressing the team’s fans after NFL owners unanimously approved the franchise’s previous sale.

But Snyder and the people he surrounded himself with failed to deliver. Washington went 164-220-2 under his stewardship and managed only two playoff wins while cycling through head coaches and quarterbacks with alarming frequency. Amid poor performance on the field and scandals and investigations off it, the team’s popularity plummeted, and most fans pointed to the owner as the primary reason. As a new era for the franchise begins, here’s a look back at Snyder’s abysmal reign.