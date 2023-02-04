How the NBA scoring record evolved from Wilt to Kareem to LeBron

Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience.

Wilt Chamberlain knew there was no shortcut to becoming the NBA’s all-time scoring leader.

When Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was on the cusp of passing Chamberlain’s career scoring record in 1984, Chamberlain saluted Abdul-Jabbar’s longevity and consistency. After all, Abdul-Jabbar had needed 15 consecutive seasons of averaging at least 21 points per game to pass Chamberlain’s 31,419 points. Now, after averaging at least 20 points per game for 20 straight seasons, LeBron James is about to break Abdul-Jabbar’s record.

40K points 35K 30K Bob Pettit 20,880 1965 25K 20K 15K 10K 5K 0 ’60-’61 ’70-’71 ’80-’81 ’90-’91 ’00-’01 ’10-’11 ’22-’23 Season 40K points 35K 30K Bob Pettit 20,880 1965 25K 20K 15K 10K 5K 0 ’60-’61 ’70-’71 ’80-’81 ’90-’91 ’00-’01 ’10-’11 ’22-’23 Season 40,000 points 35,000 30,000 Bob Pettit 20,880 1965 25,000 20,000 15,000 10,000 5,000 0 1960-61 1970-71 1980-81 1990-91 2000-01 2010-11 2022-23 Season 40,000 points 35,000 30,000 25,000 Bob Pettit 20,880 1965 20,000 15,000 10,000 5,000 0 1954-55 1960-61 1970-71 1980-81 1990-91 2000-01 2010-11 2022-23 Season 40K points Wilt Chamberlain 31,419 1973 35K 30K Bob Pettit 20,880 1965 25K 1966 20K 15K 10K 5K 0 ’60-’61 ’70-’71 ’80-’81 ’90-’91 ’00-’01 ’10-’11 ’22-’23 Season 40K points Wilt Chamberlain 31,419 1973 35K 30K Bob Pettit 20,880 1965 25K 1966 20K 15K 10K 5K 0 ’60-’61 ’70-’71 ’80-’81 ’90-’91 ’00-’01 ’10-’11 ’22-’23 Season 40,000 points Wilt Chamberlain 31,419 1973 35,000 30,000 Bob Pettit 20,880 1965 25,000 1966 20,000 15,000 10,000 5,000 0 1960-61 1970-71 1980-81 1990-91 2000-01 2010-11 2022-23 Season 40,000 points 35,000 Wilt Chamberlain 31,419 1973 30,000 25,000 Bob Pettit 20,880 1965 1966 20,000 15,000 10,000 5,000 0 1954-55 1960-61 1970-71 1980-81 1990-91 2000-01 2010-11 2022-23 Season 40K points Wilt Chamberlain 31,419 1973 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 31,420 Apr. 5, 1984 35K 30K 25K 1966 20K 15K 10K 5K 0 ’60-’61 ’70-’71 ’80-’81 ’90-’91 ’00-’01 ’10-’11 ’22-’23 Season 40K points Wilt Chamberlain 31,419 1973 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 31,420 Apr. 5, 1984 35K 30K 25K 1966 20K 15K 10K 5K 0 ’60-’61 ’70-’71 ’80-’81 ’90-’91 ’00-’01 ’10-’11 ’22-’23 Season 40,000 points Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 31,420 Apr. 5, 1984 Wilt Chamberlain 31,419 1973 35,000 30,000 25,000 1966 20,000 15,000 10,000 5,000 0 1960-61 1970-71 1980-81 1990-91 2000-01 2010-11 2022-23 Season 40,000 points 35,000 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 31,420 Apr. 5, 1984 Wilt Chamberlain 31,419 1973 30,000 25,000 1966 20,000 15,000 10,000 5,000 0 1954-55 1960-61 1970-71 1980-81 1990-91 2000-01 2010-11 2022-23 Season Hall of Fame forward Bob Pettit became the first NBA player to reach 20,000 points in 1964. He retired in 1965 with a career average of 26.4 points across an 11-year career, opening the door for Chamberlain to rewrite the history books. Chamberlain surpassed Pettit’s career tally of 20,880 points in 1966. The Hall of Fame center then became the first NBA player to reach 30,000 points in 1972 before retiring in 1973 with 31,419. Though Chamberlain now ranks seventh on the all-time scoring list, he held the record for more than 18 years, until Abdul-Jabbar broke it in 1984. Thirty-three years nine months after Abdul-Jabbar’s last regular season game and almost 39 years after Abdul-Jabbar surpassed Chamberlain’s mark, James will set the record. Karl Malone is the only player besides Abdul-Jabbar and James to pass the 35,000-point barrier, but he, like Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan, fell short of Abdul-Jabbar’s mark.

Wilt Chamberlain is seventh on the all-time scoring list with 31,149 points. (Charles Knoblock/AP)

“If someone’s going to take your record, I think you’ve got to feel good about who it is,” Chamberlain said of Abdul-Jabbar. “He definitely deserves it. It’s no fluke of a record. It’s something that took a lot of years, a lot of time, a lot of two and three guys hanging on him, and he has done it.”

Abdul-Jabbar moved past Chamberlain by drilling a signature sky hook against the Utah Jazz on April 5, 1984. Less than nine months later, LeBron James was born in Akron, Ohio.

James’s journey to unseat Abdul-Jabbar has been even longer and more grueling, given that the Hall of Fame center played for an additional five seasons after passing Chamberlain, retiring in 1989 at 42 with 38,387 points. When James passes Abdul-Jabbar, he will own arguably the NBA’s most hallowed individual statistical achievement, one that reflects his own reliability, endurance and scoring prowess.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is first, for now, on the all-time NBA scoring list with 38,387 points. (Fred Jewell/AP)

“I’m all for him doing it,” Abdul-Jabbar said last year. “There’s no envy there.”

Claiming this crown has taken James 20 sterling seasons, though he will reach the mark in fewer games and with a higher career scoring average than Abdul-Jabbar had. Still, Abdul-Jabbar’s record has stood for more than 38 years, surviving challenges from Malone, Jordan and Bryant.

“I’m kind of in awe of it,” James said in September. “Wow. To sit here and know I’m on the verge of breaking probably the most sought-after record in the NBA, things that people said would never be done, it’s super humbling for myself. It’s super cool.”

Unmatched staying power

James has been able to avoid the type of career-altering injuries that limited Malone and Bryant, and he never took a midcareer sabbatical like Jordan. Instead, the four-time champion entered the NBA out of high school in 2003, made his debut at 18 and topped 20 points per game in his rookie season. James enjoyed a head start compared with Abdul-Jabbar, who spent four seasons at UCLA. Abdul-Jabbar made his NBA debut at 22 in 1969.

60 points per game 50 40 LeBron James 31.4 30.1 30.3 30 20.9 20 10 0 Age 18 20 25 30 35 40 43 60 points per game 50 40 LeBron James 31.4 30.1 30.3 30 20.9 20 10 0 Age 18 20 25 30 35 40 43 60 points per game 50 40 LeBron James 31.4 30.1 30.3 30 20.9 20 10 0 Age 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 41 42 43 60 points per game 50 40 LeBron James 31.4 30.3 30.1 30 20.9 20 10 0 Age 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 41 42 43 60 points per game 50 40 LeBron James 31.4 30.1 30.3 30 20.9 20 Average of points per game for players with more than 20,000 career points 10 0 Age 18 20 25 30 35 40 43 60 points per game 50 40 LeBron James 31.4 30.1 30.3 30 20.9 Average of points per game for players with more than 20,000 career points 20 10 0 Age 18 20 25 30 35 40 43 60 points per game 50 40 LeBron James 31.4 30.1 30.3 30 20.9 20 Average of points per game for players with more than 20,000 career points 10 0 Age 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 41 42 43 60 points per game 50 40 LeBron James 31.4 30.3 30.1 30 20.9 20 Average of points per game for players with more than 20,000 career points 10 0 Age 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 41 42 43 60 points per game 50 40 LeBron James 34.8 31.4 30.1 30.3 30 23.4 20.9 20 10 10.1 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 0 Age 18 20 25 30 35 40 43 60 points per game 50 40 LeBron James 34.8 31.4 30.1 30.3 30 23.4 20.9 20 10.1 10 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 0 Age 18 20 25 30 35 40 43 60 points per game 50 40 LeBron James 34.8 31.4 30.1 30.3 30 23.4 20.9 20 10.1 10 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 0 Age 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 41 42 43 60 points per game 50 40 LeBron James 34.8 31.4 30.3 30.1 30 23.4 20.9 20 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 10.1 10 0 Age 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 41 42 43 James, 38, keeps scoring as if he is still in his 20s. This season is his third-best mark (30.1 points per game), trailing only the 30.3 points he averaged last season and his 31.4 in 2005-06. NBA players typically decline as scorers when they enter their mid-30s, but James’s numbers have largely held steady. Abdul-Jabbar averaged 23.4 points at James’s current age of 38 and 10.1 points in his final season at 42. Even Chamberlain, who scored an NBA-record 50.4 points per game in his third season, saw his scoring drop noticeably as he approached retirement. He averaged 13.2 points in his final season.

While Abdul-Jabbar held the crown for more than twice as long as Chamberlain, he had to withstand a strong challenge from Malone, who scored more than 20 points per game for 17 straight seasons with Utah. Malone, who is third all-time with 36,928 points, finally ran out of steam when he turned 40 and suffered a knee injury, averaging a career-low 13.2 points in the 2003-04 campaign, his first and only season with the Lakers.

Malone weighed a possible comeback after knee surgery but retired without playing another game, falling 1,459 points shy of Abdul-Jabbar. His real regret, he said in 2005, was never winning a title.

Michael Jordan is fifth on the NBA's all-time scoring list with 32,292 points. (Ed Bailey/AP)

“I wanted a championship,” Malone said. “I’m not going to lie to you. That was my ultimate goal, but that was a team goal. That wasn’t an individual goal. I will say that the two years we made it to the Finals with the Jazz, that was the funnest years I had playing ball.”

Jordan enjoyed a higher peak as a scorer than Abdul-Jabbar, averaging more than 30 points per game for a season eight times. But the Chicago Bulls legend couldn’t match Abdul-Jabbar’s health and longevity; he suffered a foot injury that cost him most of his second season, missed nearly two seasons when he abruptly retired in 1993 and then missed three more seasons when he retired for the second time in 1998. After two forgettable seasons with the Washington Wizards, Jordan retired for the third and final time in 2003 with 32,292 points.

Kobe Bryant is fourth on the NBA's all-time scoring list with 33,643 points. (Mark J. Terrill/AP)

Bryant fell short for similar reasons. Although he entered the NBA as a teenager in 1996, the Lakers icon didn’t crack 20 points per game until his fourth season. He topped that benchmark for 14 straight seasons, but an Achilles’ tear cost him nearly the entire 2013-14 season and dramatically affected his scoring efficiency as he progressed through his mid-30s. Bryant succeeded in passing Jordan, his childhood hero, in 2014 before retiring in 2016 with 33,643 points. He sits in fourth place on the all-time list.

“It’s a huge honor. It’s been such a long journey,” Bryant said in a postgame interview after passing Jordan. “It’s going by really fast, though. It feels great to be at this point. I try to learn so much from him in particular. He’s been such a huge part of my success and my career, giving me advice and offering mentorship and things like that. That relationship has meant everything to me.”

Two decades of dominance

James has won just one scoring title and played alongside stars on the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Lakers, but he has managed to average better than 25 points per game for the past 19 seasons.

James has scored 23,119 points in his 11 seasons in Cleveland, 7,919 points in his four-year stint with Miami and 7,200-plus points and counting during his five campaigns in Los Angeles.

Every NBA regular season game LeBron James has played James's single-game career-high was 61 points in Miami's win over Charlotte on March 3, 2014 In his second season, James scored 56 points against Toronto on March 20, 2005 James has five games this season with more than 40 points 60 50 40 30 20 10 0 2003-04 2009-10 2013-14 2017-18 2022-23 2003 2010 Cavaliers 2014 2018 Cavaliers 2010 2014 Heat 2018 2023 Lakers Points per team James scored 60.3 percent of his points during his two stints in Cleveland. Cavaliers Heat lakers 23,119 points 60.3% 7,919 20.7% 7,287 19.0% Every NBA regular season game LeBron James has played James's single-game career-high was 61 points in Miami's win over Charlotte on March 3, 2014 In his second season, James scored 56 points against Toronto on March 20, 2005 James has five games this season with more than 40 points 60 50 40 30 20 10 0 2003-04 2009-10 2013-14 2017-18 2022-23 2003 2010 Cleveland Cavaliers 2014 2018 Cleveland Cavaliers 2010 2014 Miami Heat 2018 2023 Los Angeles Lakers Points per team James scored 60.3 percent of his points during his two stints in Cleveland. Cleveland Cavaliers Miami Heat LA lakers 23,119 points 60.3% 7,919 20.7% 7,287 19.0% Every NBA regular season game LeBron James has played James's single-game career-high was 61 points in Miami's win over Charlotte on March 3, 2014 In his second season, James scored 56 points against Toronto on March 20, 2005 James has five games this season with more than 40 points 60 50 40 30 20 10 0 2003-04 2009-10 2013-14 2017-18 2022-23 2003 — 2010 Cleveland Cavaliers 2010 — 2014 Miami Heat 2014 — 2018 Cleveland Cavaliers 2018 — 2023 Los Angeles Lakers Points per team James scored 60.3 percent of his points during his two stints in Cleveland. Cleveland Cavaliers Miami Heat LA lakers 23,119 points 60.3% 7,919 20.7% 7,287 19.0% So now that we had compare James with the others we have to admit there will be no comparison with anybody but himself. In the 20 years Lebron James had being playing in the NBA Every NBA regular season game LeBron James has played James's single-game career-high was 61 points in Miami's win over Charlotte on March 3, 2014 In his second season, James scored 56 points against Toronto on March 20, 2005 James has five games this season with more than 40 points 60 50 40 30 20 10 0 2003-04 2009-10 2013-14 2017-18 2022-23 2003 — 2010 Cleveland Cavaliers 2010 — 2014 Miami Heat 2014 — 2018 Cleveland Cavaliers 2018 — 2023 Los Angeles Lakers Points per team James scored 60.3 percent of his points during his two stints in Cleveland. Cleveland Cavaliers Miami Heat Los Angeles lakers 23,119 points 60.3% 7,919 20.7% 7,287 19.0%

James has enjoyed another edge in his pursuit of the scoring title: the three-point shot. The NBA didn’t incorporate a three-point line until 1979-80 — Abdul-Jabbar’s 11th season — and the 7-foot-2 center made just one three-pointer in his career. The 6-9 James, by contrast, has connected on more than 2,200 three-pointers. Chamberlain, of course, retired well before the three-point era.

Twos, threes and free throws How the top five scorers in NBA history got their points. Three-pointers Two-pointers Free throws K. Abdul-Jabbar 1969-1989 L. James 2003-2023 K. Malone 1985-2004 K. Bryant 1996-2016 M. Jordan 1984-2003 Twos, threes and free throws How the top five scorers in NBA history got their points. Three-pointers Two-pointers Free throws K. Abdul-Jabbar 1969-1989 L. James 2003-2023 K. Malone 1985-2004 K. Bryant 1996-2016 M. Jordan 1984-2003 Twos, threes and free throws How the top five scorers in NBA history got their points. Three-pointers Two-pointers Free throws Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 1969-1989 LeBron James 2003-2023 Karl Malone 1985-2004 Kobe Bryant 1996-2016 Michael Jordan 1984-2003

To heights unknown

The possibilities for where James could take this record are mind-blowing. If, for example, James were to play 60 games per season for five more years while maintaining an average of 20 points per game, he could retire in the ballpark of 45,000 points. In that scenario, James would have nearly as big of a lead over Abdul-Jabbar as Abdul-Jabbar has over Chamberlain.

“I’m not going anywhere,” James said in January. “I’m going to be in this league at least a few more years.”

In a recent ESPN interview, James suggested that current players such as Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic might one day pass his record. However, Durant, Irving and Embiid are well behind James’s pace because of various injuries, and Antetokounmpo didn’t blossom into an elite scorer until his fourth season.

Seven active players, besides LeBron James, have scored more than 20,000 points in their careers, but they are far from James's record. LeBron James 40K points Kareem Abdul- Jabbar 35K 30K C. Anthony K. Durant J. Harden 25K R. Westbrook D. DeRozan C. Paul 20K S. Curry G. Antetokounmpo 15K K. Irving 10K L. Doncic J. Embiid 5K 0 Age 18 20 25 30 35 40 Among the players James mentioned as possible successors, Doncic, the youngest, has scored 27.4 points a game in his five seasons in the NBA. LeBron James Seven active players, besides LeBron James, have scored more than 20,000 in their careers, but they are far from James's record. 40K points Kareem Abdul- Jabbar 35K 30K C. Anthony K. Durant J. Harden 25K R. Westbrook D. DeRozan C. Paul 20K S. Curry G. Antetokounmpo 15K K. Irving 10K L. Doncic Among the players James mentioned as possible successors, Doncic, the youngest, has scored 27.4 points a game in his five seasons in the NBA. J. Embiid 5K 0 Age 18 20 25 30 35 40 LeBron James 38,325 Seven active players, besides LeBron James, have scored more than 20,000 in their careers, but they are far from James's record. 40,000 points Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 38,387 35,000 C. Anthony 28,289 30,000 K. Durant 26,684 J. Harden 24,221 25,000 R. Westbrook 24,083 C. Paul 24,102 S. Curry 21,162 D. DeRozan 21,118 20,000 G. Antetokounmpo 15,647 K. Irving 15,173 15,000 L. Doncic 8,531 10,000 J. Embiid 9,841 Among the players James mentioned as possible successors, Doncic, the youngest, has scored 27.4 points a game in his five seasons in the NBA. 5,000 0 Age 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 41 42 43 LeBron James 38,325 40,000 points Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 38,387 Seven active players, besides LeBron James, have scored more than 20,000 in their careers, but they are far from James's record. 35,000 C. Anthony 28,289 30,000 K. Durant 26,684 J. Harden 24,221 25,000 Among the players James mentioned as possible successors, Doncic, the youngest, has scored 27.4 points a game in his five seasons in the NBA. R. Westbrook 24,083 C. Paul 24,102 D. DeRozan 21,118 S. Curry 21,162 20,000 G. Antetokounmpo 15,647 K. Irving 15,173 15,000 L. Doncic 8,531 10,000 J. Embiid 9,841 5,000 0 Age 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 41 42 43

The closest recent player to James is Carmelo Anthony, a 38-year-old free agent who hasn’t played this season but has yet to announce his retirement. Anthony ranks ninth with 28,289 points and is not a serious threat to James. Durant, 34, is the only other active player among the NBA’s top 25 scorers, ranking 14th with 26,684 points, but his pace has slowed considerably since his 2019 Achilles’ tear.

Doncic, 23, has averaged better than 20 points in each of his first five seasons, but he has said there’s “no way” he will be the all-time scoring leader “because I’m not playing that much.”

If the player who will one day surpass James on the scoring list isn’t currently in the NBA, perhaps history is bound to repeat. Maybe, as with Abdul-Jabbar and James in 1984, the NBA’s next scoring king hasn’t even been born.

Data from basketball-reference.com and NBA.com

Animation by Michael Domine and Artur Galocha using photos from NBA and Getty Images. Photos by Getty Images and AP.