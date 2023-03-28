Sketching out the 2023 MLB season

Arizona Diamondbacks Veteran Madison Bumgarner will be the only thing grizzled for the young Diamondbacks. If Arizona’s stockpile of top prospects can start turning into major league stars, the Diamondbacks could be ready to take steps forward in the National League West.

Atlanta Braves Seemingly everyone with Atlanta has signed to be a Brave forever. The Braves have a loaded lineup and will continue to have that lineup for the foreseeable future. Pencil them into October forevermore.

Baltimore Orioles Catcher Adley Rutschman and his fellow kids think they’re ready to challenge the big boys in the American League East. They might be right.

Boston Red Sox If Boston can bubble-wrap stars Chris Sale and Rafael Devers, then the Red Sox could climb out of last place in the AL East. But they can’t, so they may stay there.

Chicago Cubs The Cubs are spending again, and they have a shiny new shortstop with a history of winning. Can Dansby Swanson help Chicago to its first winning season since 2020?

Chicago White Sox Tim Anderson continues to demonstrate his ability to shine on the biggest stages. But despite having plenty of talent, the White Sox haven’t given him many chances on the biggest stage — October.

Cincinnati Reds Who will win more games this year: new chess obsessive Joey Votto in parks across America or the Reds? Time will tell.

Cleveland Guardians Guardians Manager Terry Francona steered one of the youngest teams in baseball to the playoffs last season. With an elite young staff, the Guardians are hoping to return — much like Francona’s prized scooter was returned to him after it was taken in a harrowing offseason heist.

Colorado Rockies Since Kris Bryant became the Rockies’ most high-profile free agent signing in years, little has changed. But they can dream.

Detroit Tigers The Tigers continue to hope they are near the end of a rebuild that has taken years and many iterations — led by a manager, AJ Hinch, who is hoping to rewrite his legacy in his first job since the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal.

Houston Astros During decades full of close calls, Dusty Baker always said if he won one World Series, he would win two. After he got the first one last year, his Astros look built to prove him right.

Kansas City Royals Salvador Perez, star of the last good Royals teams nearly a decade ago, must be wondering how many decades it will be until Kansas City makes a run at another.

Los Angeles Angels Shohei Ohtani has done it all for the Angels for years now. They haven’t been able to do the one thing Ohtani has wanted in return: Get him to October.

Los Angeles Dodgers After a wild trade deadline and a free-spending offseason, is this the year the Dodgers finally stop outrunning the San Diego Padres for the NL West title?

Miami Marlins The Marlins have one of the game’s most entertaining stars in second baseman-turned-center fielder Jazz Chisholm. But whether they will have anything else to be excited about remains to be seen.

Milwaukee Brewers The Brewers got Burnes-ed by a tough arbitration hearing that left their longtime ace frustrated. They always contend but never seem to spend enough to go beyond that, meaning Corbin Burnes and the rest could find themselves anchored to the outskirts of the playoffs again.

Minnesota Twins Carlos Correa’s leg wasn’t strong enough for the Mets or Giants, so he’s back with Minnesota, where he will be the biggest fish in a promising pond of talent that couldn’t quite contend in 2022.

New York Mets Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander will give the Mets one of the oldest, most decorated and most competitive one-two punches in baseball. Can the rest of Steve Cohen’s pricey roster make a World Series push?

New York Yankees Aaron Judge is back — but so are the same old questions. Will the Yankees have enough pitching? Will their crucial older stars stay healthy? Can Judge and Co. finally get them back to the World Series?

Oakland Athletics Can you name five players on the A’s? They probably can’t, either.

Philadelphia Phillies The vibes are good in Philadelphia, where a handful of former Nationals have found themselves reunited on a legitimate contender.

Pittsburgh Pirates Maybe someday, the Pirates’ expectations will be higher than their promising young shortstop, Oneil Cruz, is tall. (He’s 6-foot-7.) That day is not today.

San Diego Padres Are Manny Machado, Juan Soto, Xander Bogaerts, Fernando Tatis Jr. and the rest of the star-studded Padres on the verge of passing the Los Angeles Dodgers once and for all?

San Francisco Giants The Giants pursued Aaron Judge, Carlos Correa and other big names this offseason. But they will begin the year without a superstar — and without a clear sense of how competitive they can be in the bruising NL West.

Seattle Mariners The Mariners have one of the brightest young stars in baseball in Julio Rodríguez. They broke the longest playoff drought in U.S. pro sports last season. The only thing standing between them and ascension in the AL West? Those pesky Houston Astros.

St. Louis Cardinals Albert Pujols is gone. Yadier Molina is, too. Adam Wainwright is likely to join them in retirement after this season. A new era of Cardinals baseball is dawning. With MVP candidates Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt still around, it should be a bright one.

Tampa Bay Rays Risky bet: wagering on the Rays to play in Tampa long term. Safe bet: expecting the Rays to contend in the AL East on a budget again.

Texas Rangers Jacob deGrom is the Rangers’ latest high-priced acquisition as they pursue a revival. Will their spending finally pay off?

Toronto Blue Jays The Blue Jays have looked like a potential October powerhouse for years — and with a payroll of nearly $250 million this year, they have spent like it, too. But so far, the U.S. dollar has been worth more than the Canadian dollar in October.