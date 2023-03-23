The teams that made the NCAA men’s Sweet 16

College Sports
The NCAA men’s basketball tournament provided quite a bit of March Madness in its opening weekend. Gone are two No. 1 and No. 2 seeds, including the defending champions. Still dancing are the Ivy League underdogs from Princeton after the Tigers pulled off two upsets as a No. 15 seed.
Justin Edmonds/Getty Images
John McDonnell/The Washington Post
Alabama (1) enters the weekend as the favorite to win the South Region, with three players averaging over 10 points per game.
John McDonnell/The Washington Post
Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP
San Diego State (5) advanced past a No. 12 and No. 13 seed to make it to the school’s third Sweet 16.
Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP
Justin Edmonds/Getty Images
Creighton (6) has danced its way into two of the past three Sweet Sixteens.
Justin Edmonds/Getty Images
José Luis Villegas/AP
Princeton (15) is this season’s Cinderella after defeating No. 2 Arizona and No. 7 Missouri.
José Luis Villegas/AP
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
Tennessee (4) will be playing in its first Sweet 16 since 2019.
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
Reed Hoffmann/AP
Kansas State (3) is led by star Markquis Nowell, who has scored 44 points in his two tournament games.
Reed Hoffmann/AP
Andy Lyons/Getty Images
Michigan State (7) and Coach Tom Izzo are dancing into his 15th Sweet 16 amid 25 straight tournament berths.
Andy Lyons/Getty Images
Andy Lyons/Getty Images
Florida Atlantic (9) has won 33 of its last 36 games, including a victory over Fairleigh Dickinson to advance to the Sweet 16.
Andy Lyons/Getty Images
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Houston (1) earlier this season reached No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll for the first time in four decades.
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Stacy Revere/Getty Images
Texas (2) defeated Kansas to win the Big 12 tournament and has been playing under interim coach Rodney Terry since December.
Stacy Revere/Getty Images
Chris Carlson/AP
Xavier (3) is last season’s NIT champion and making its 29th appearance in the NCAA tournament.
Chris Carlson/AP
Patrick Smith/Getty Images
Miami (5) has four players who average more than 13 points per game.
Patrick Smith/Getty Images
José Luis Villegas/AP
UCLA (2) takes on Gonzaga 17 years after their first NCAA tournament meeting in 2006.
José Luis Villegas/AP
Justin Edmonds/Getty Images
Gonzaga (3) and its No. 1 offense will face UCLA in the NCAA tournament for the second time in three years.
Justin Edmonds/Getty Images
Rob Carr/Getty Images
Connecticut (4) is led by all-Big East forward Adama Sanogo, who has scored 52 points over the first two games.
Rob Carr/Getty Images
Charlie Neibergall/AP
Arkansas (8) lost four of its last five game headed into the tournament before knocking off Kansas to keep dancing.
Charlie Neibergall/AP
Credits
Photo editing by Toni L. Sandys