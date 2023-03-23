College Sports

The teams that made the NCAA men’s Sweet 16

By Washington Post Staff | Mar 23, 2023

The NCAA men’s basketball tournament provided quite a bit of March Madness in its opening weekend. Gone are two No. 1 and No. 2 seeds, including the defending champions. Still dancing are the Ivy League underdogs from Princeton after the Tigers pulled off two upsets as a No. 15 seed.

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

John McDonnell/The Washington Post

South Region

Alabama (1) enters the weekend as the favorite to win the South Region, with three players averaging over 10 points per game.

John McDonnell/The Washington Post

Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP

San Diego State (5) advanced past a No. 12 and No. 13 seed to make it to the school’s third Sweet 16.

Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Creighton (6) has danced its way into two of the past three Sweet Sixteens.

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

José Luis Villegas/AP

Princeton (15) is this season’s Cinderella after defeating No. 2 Arizona and No. 7 Missouri.

José Luis Villegas/AP

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

East Region

Tennessee (4) will be playing in its first Sweet 16 since 2019.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Reed Hoffmann/AP

Kansas State (3) is led by star Markquis Nowell, who has scored 44 points in his two tournament games.

Reed Hoffmann/AP

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Michigan State (7) and Coach Tom Izzo are dancing into his 15th Sweet 16 amid 25 straight tournament berths.

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Florida Atlantic (9) has won 33 of its last 36 games, including a victory over Fairleigh Dickinson to advance to the Sweet 16.

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Midwest Region

Houston (1) earlier this season reached No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll for the first time in four decades.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Texas (2) defeated Kansas to win the Big 12 tournament and has been playing under interim coach Rodney Terry since December.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Chris Carlson/AP

Xavier (3) is last season’s NIT champion and making its 29th appearance in the NCAA tournament.

Chris Carlson/AP

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Miami (5) has four players who average more than 13 points per game.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

José Luis Villegas/AP

West Region

UCLA (2) takes on Gonzaga 17 years after their first NCAA tournament meeting in 2006.

José Luis Villegas/AP

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Gonzaga (3) and its No. 1 offense will face UCLA in the NCAA tournament for the second time in three years.

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Connecticut (4) is led by all-Big East forward Adama Sanogo, who has scored 52 points over the first two games.

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Charlie Neibergall/AP

Arkansas (8) lost four of its last five game headed into the tournament before knocking off Kansas to keep dancing.

Charlie Neibergall/AP

The latest from The Washington Post

Photo editing by Toni L. Sandys