Photos from the 148th running of the Preakness Stakes

By Washington Post Staff | May 21, 2023

National Treasure, trained by controversial Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert, took the lead from the start and never gave it back, racing to a first-place finish in the 148th running of the Preakness Stakes on Saturday. National Treasure finished first over runner-up Blazing Sevens and five other rivals in the smallest Preakness field in 37 years. The victory ruined the Triple Crown hopes of Kentucky Derby winner Mage, who finished third, and gave Baffert his record eighth Preakness title. The win for Baffert came on the same day one of his horses was euthanized on the track after an earlier race. Baffert was making his return to Triple Crown racing for the first time in two years after a suspension in 2021 for the death of Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Horses are led to the paddock to be saddled for the 11th race.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Friends (L-R) Katherine Olson, Olivia Carroll and Maron Ross take a photo together.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Race fans fill the grandstand.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Race fans check their racing forms.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Vennita Harris of Baltimore cheers the horses.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Buglers Adrienne Doctor and Jari Villanueva play a call to the post.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Jockey John Velazquez rides Arabian Lion (4) to victory in the fourth race.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Coffeewithchris has a stars shaved into his fur.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Race fans line up to place their bets.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

An outrider intercepts Havnameltdown after the horse lost its jockey and suffered a catastrophic leg injury during the sixth race.

Jerry Jackson/AP

Jerry Jackson/AP

Bob Baffert, trainer of Havnameltdown, near the stables.

Julio Cortez/AP

Julio Cortez/AP

A track worker carries the saddle blanket of Havnameltdown away as the horse is euthanized after suffering a catastrophic leg injury during the sixth race.

Jerry Jackson/AP

Jerry Jackson/AP

The betting windows during the 148th running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Race fans dance in the infield as DJ Chantel Jeffries performs.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Jockeys hang out on the balcony outside the jockey room in between races.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

The starting gate sits on the backside of the track.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

National Treasure with jockey John Velazquez on board looks behind him at the start .

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

National Treasure with jockey John Velazquez on board takes the lead on the first turn.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

National Treasure with jockey John Velazquez on board edges out Blazing Sevens with Brad Ortiz, Jr. for the win.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

National Treasure with jockey John Velazquez on board after winning the Preakness Stakes.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Race fans take snapshots as National Treasure enters the winners circle.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

National Treasure trainer Bob Baffert hoists the trophy after winning the 148th running of the Preakness Stakes.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Photo editing by Toni L. Sandys