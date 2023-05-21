Photos from the 148th running of the Preakness Stakes

National Treasure, trained by controversial Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert, took the lead from the start and never gave it back, racing to a first-place finish in the 148th running of the Preakness Stakes on Saturday. National Treasure finished first over runner-up Blazing Sevens and five other rivals in the smallest Preakness field in 37 years. The victory ruined the Triple Crown hopes of Kentucky Derby winner Mage, who finished third, and gave Baffert his record eighth Preakness title. The win for Baffert came on the same day one of his horses was euthanized on the track after an earlier race. Baffert was making his return to Triple Crown racing for the first time in two years after a suspension in 2021 for the death of Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit.