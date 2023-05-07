Photos from the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby

Horse Racing
Jockey Javier Castellano rode Mage to a first place finish in the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby. Mage, a 15-1 shot with only three starts and one win coming into the Derby, sprinted down the stretch for the jockey’s first Kentucky Derby win.
Rob Carr/Getty Images
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
The 149th running of the Kentucky Derby was reduced to a field of 18 horses when race favorite Forte scratched after his morning workout. The last minute withdraw made this the first running of the Derby with five scratches since 1936. The race ended the week long run-up to the derby in which four horses died at Churchill Downs, one in training and three in racing.
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Brynn Anderson/AP
Charlie Riedel/AP
Charlie Riedel/AP
Brynn Anderson/AP
Julio Cortez/AP
Bryan Woolston/AP
Brynn Anderson/AP
Rob Carr/Getty Images
Amira Karaoud/Reuters
Jeff Roberson/AP
Rob Carr/Getty Images
Rob Carr/Getty Images
