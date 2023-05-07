Horse Racing

Photos from the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby

By Washington Post Staff | May 7, 2023

Jockey Javier Castellano rode Mage to a first place finish in the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby. Mage, a 15-1 shot with only three starts and one win coming into the Derby, sprinted down the stretch for the jockey’s first Kentucky Derby win.

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The 149th running of the Kentucky Derby was reduced to a field of 18 horses when race favorite Forte scratched after his morning workout. The last minute withdraw made this the first running of the Derby with five scratches since 1936. The race ended the week long run-up to the derby in which four horses died at Churchill Downs, one in training and three in racing.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Fans attend the 149th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs.

Brynn Anderson/AP

Brynn Anderson/AP

Horses run during the first race.

Charlie Riedel/AP

Charlie Riedel/AP

People walk on the grounds of Churchill Downs.

Charlie Riedel/AP

Charlie Riedel/AP

Cups of Mint Julep are prepared for a vendor.

Brynn Anderson/AP

Brynn Anderson/AP

A man walks to his seat at the Kentucky Derby.

Julio Cortez/AP

Julio Cortez/AP

A woman walks to her seat.

Bryan Woolston/AP

Bryan Woolston/AP

People react as they watch a race before the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby.

Brynn Anderson/AP

Brynn Anderson/AP

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes shakes hands with Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear.

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Fans react as a race starts.

Amira Karaoud/Reuters

Amira Karaoud/Reuters

Mage ,with Javier Castellano aboard, wins the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby.

Jeff Roberson/AP

Jeff Roberson/AP

Jockey Javier Castellano celebrates atop of Mage.

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Jockey Javier Castellano celebrates in winners circle.

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Rob Carr/Getty Images

More from The Post

Mage wins the Kentucky Derby after run-up rife with scratches and tragedy

Forte, the morning-line favorite, scratched hours before Kentucky Derby

Everything you need to know about the 2023 Kentucky Derby

The latest from The Washington Post

Credits

Photo editing by Toni L. Sandys