Photos from the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup final

By Washington Post Staff | Aug 20, 2023

Spain celebrates winning the FIFA Women's World Cup.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Spain won the women’s World Cup, beating England 1-0, in Sydney for its first world championship.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Players and match officials before the game.

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

England overcame the absences of key players to reach the final, while Spain had made it despite an ongoing dispute between many of the nation’s star players and the national federation.

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Spain midfielder Teresa Abelleira and England forward Alessia Russo.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

England forward Lauren James.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

England goalkeeper Mary Earps makes a save.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

England head coach Sarina Wiegman reacts.

Carl Recine/Reuters

Carl Recine/Reuters

England defender Alex Greenwood and Spain midfielder Aitana Bonmatí.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Spain defender Olga Carmona shoots and scores.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Spain’s lone goal came fromOlga Carmona who found the net on a counter attack in the 29th minute.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Spain defender Olga Carmona (19) celebrates after scoring.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

England fans react.

Jason Cairnduff/Action Images via Reuters

Jason Cairnduff/Action Images via Reuters

Spain forward Salma Paralluelo and England defender Jess Carter.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

England's forward Lauren Hemp is tackled.

David Gray/AFP/Getty Images

David Gray/AFP/Getty Images

England goalkeeper Mary Earps celebrates fair stopping a penalty kick by Spain midfielder Jennifer Hermoso.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

England defender Lucy Bronze and Spain defender Olga Carmona.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

England defender Jess Carter and Spain goalkeeper Cata Coll.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Spain goalkeeper Cata Coll makes the final save of the game.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Spain celebrates winning the FIFA Women's World Cup.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

England players and staff after their loss.

Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Spain celebrates winning.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Spain midfielder Teresa Abelleira (3) celebrates.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Spain defender Olga Carmona (19) celebrates.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Photo editing by Toni L. Sandys