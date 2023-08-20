Photos from the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup final

Sports
Spain won the women’s World Cup, beating England 1-0, in Sydney for its first world championship.
England overcame the absences of key players to reach the final, while Spain had made it despite an ongoing dispute between many of the nation’s star players and the national federation.
Spain’s lone goal came fromOlga Carmona who found the net on a counter attack in the 29th minute.
