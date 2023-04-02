Photos from the 2023 NCAA men’s Final Four

College Basketball
The NCAA men’s basketball tournament has reached the Final Four in Houston. All the No. 1 seeds (and the 2 and 3 seeds) are gone. What’s left from the carnage of March Madness is No. 4 Connecticut, No. 5 Miami, No. 5 San Diego State and No. 9 Florida Atlantic.
San Diego State’s Lamont Butler sank the game winning shot at the buzzer to defeat the Florida Atlantic Owls 72-71 sending the Aztecs to the national title game.
The latest from The Washington Post
