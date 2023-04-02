College Basketball

Photos from the 2023 NCAA men’s Final Four

By Washington Post Staff | Apr 2, 2023

The NCAA men’s basketball tournament has reached the Final Four in Houston. All the No. 1 seeds (and the 2 and 3 seeds) are gone. What’s left from the carnage of March Madness is No. 4 Connecticut, No. 5 Miami, No. 5 San Diego State and No. 9 Florida Atlantic.

Godofredo A. Vasquez/AP

Lamont Butler of the San Diego State Aztecs celebrates with teammates after making a game winning basket.

San Diego State’s Lamont Butler sank the game winning shot at the buzzer to defeat the Florida Atlantic Owls 72-71 sending the Aztecs to the national title game.

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Florida Atlantic center Vladislav Goldin pulls a rebound away from San Diego State forward Keshad Johnson.

San Diego State forward Keshad Johnson vies for the ball with Florida Atlantic guard Johnell Davis.

Brandon Weatherspoon of the Florida Atlantic Owls rebounds the ball.

Florida Atlantic center Vladislav Goldin fights for a loose ball with San Diego State guard Micah Parris.

San Diego State forward Aguek Arop shoots over Florida Atlantic center Vladislav Goldin.

Lamont Butler of the San Diego State Aztecs makes a basket as the clock expires to defeat the Florida Atlantic Owls 72-71.

Florida Atlantic guard Johnell Davis reacts to their loss.

Credits

Photo editing by Toni L. Sandys