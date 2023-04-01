College Basketball

Photos from the 2023 NCAA women’s Final Four

By Washington Post Staff | Apr 1, 2023

The NCAA women’s basketball tournament has reached the Final Four in Dallas. Still standing is defending champion and No. 1 seed South Carolina. Virginia Tech, the other No. 1 seed still alive, No. 2 Iowa and No. 3 LSU are all looking to dethrone the Gamecocks.

Darron Cummings/AP

The opening tip during the first half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game between LSU and Virginia Tech.

Darron Cummings/AP

Darron Cummings/AP

Taylor Soule of the Virginia Tech Hokies defends against LaDazhia Williams,of f the LSU Lady Tigers.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Virginia Tech's Elizabeth Kitley is trapped between LSU's LaDazhia Williams and Kateri Poole.

Darron Cummings/AP

Darron Cummings/AP

Angel Reese of the LSU Lady Tigers battles D'asia Gregg of the Virginia Tech Hokies.

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey reacts during the second half.

Darron Cummings/AP

Darron Cummings/AP

Kateri Poole and Angel Reesef the LSU Lady Tigers defends against Taylor Soule of the Virginia Tech Hokies.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Elizabeth Kitley of the Virginia Tech Hokies.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Angel Reese and Flau'jae Johnson of the LSU Lady Tigers celebrate after a 79-72 victory over the Virginia Tech Hokies .

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

South Carolina's Zia Cooke shoots between Iowa's Gabbie Marshall and Hannah Stuelke.

Tony Gutierrez/AP

Tony Gutierrez/AP

South Carolina's Ashlyn Watkins looses the ball between Iowa's Monika Czinano and Caitlin Clark.

Tony Gutierrez/AP

Tony Gutierrez/AP

Iowa's Caitlin Clark looks past South Carolina's Raven Johnson.

Tony Gutierrez/AP

Tony Gutierrez/AP

Head coach Dawn Staley of the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Caitlin Clark of the Iowa Hawkeyes drives to the basket against Aliyah Boston of the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Zia Cooke of the South Carolina Gamecocks dribbles the ball.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Aliyah Boston of the South Carolina Gamecocks battles McKenna Warnock of the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Caitlin Clark of the Iowa Hawkeyes reacts after a 77-73 victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Iowa Hawkeyes celebrate after a 77-73 victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

