Photos from the NCAA men’s Sweet 16

College Basketball
March Madness resumed Thursday night with the start of the NCAA men’s Sweet Sixteen. The East Region and West Region semifinals were on the schedule, with the winners advancing to play Saturday for a chance to reach the Final Four.
Connecticut’s Jordan Hawkins had a game-high 24 points and teammate Adama Sanogo chipped in with 18, eight rebounds and two blocks. as the Huskies cruised to a 88-65 victory over Arkanas.
In a battle to the finish, No. 3 Gonzaga sends the second ranked UCLA Bruins packing after a 79-76 victory.
Markquis Nowell racked up 20 points and 19 assists- an NCAA tournament record- as he helped Kansas State oust Michigan State, 98-93, in an overtime thriller.
The ninth-seeded Florida Atlantic Owls crashed the Elite Eight, thanks to a 62-55 win over No. 4 Tennessee. The Owls had never won an NCAA tournament game before starting this year’s run with a one-point win over Memphis in the first round.
