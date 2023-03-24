College Basketball

Photos from the NCAA men’s Sweet 16

By Washington Post Staff | Mar 24, 2023

March Madness resumed Thursday night with the start of the NCAA men’s Sweet Sixteen. The East Region and West Region semifinals were on the schedule, with the winners advancing to play Saturday for a chance to reach the Final Four.

Jordan Hawkins of the Connecticut Huskies drives to the basket.

West Region

Connecticut’s Jordan Hawkins had a game-high 24 points and teammate Adama Sanogo chipped in with 18, eight rebounds and two blocks. as the Huskies cruised to a 88-65 victory over Arkanas.

UConn's Andre Jackson Jr. and Tristen Newton reach for the ball against Arkansas' Kamani Johnson.

Joey Calcaterra of the Connecticut Huskies drives to the basket.

Donovan Clingan of the Connecticut Huskies battles Kamani Johnson of the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Andre Jackson Jr. of the Connecticut Huskies with head coach Dan Hurley.

Drew Timme of the Gonzaga Bulldogs shoots the ball.

In a battle to the finish, No. 3 Gonzaga sends the second ranked UCLA Bruins packing after a 79-76 victory.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. of the UCLA Bruins looks to pass the ball.

Malachi Smith of the Gonzaga Bulldogs drives to the basket.

Anton Watson of the Gonzaga Bulldogs grabs the rebound against Jaime Jaquez Jr. of the UCLA Bruins.

Drew Timme of the Gonzaga Bulldogs grabs the rebound against Amari Bailey of the UCLA Bruins.

Gonzaga's Anton Watson and Drew Timme.

Markquis Nowell of the Kansas State Wildcats shoots the ball.

East Region

Markquis Nowell racked up 20 points and 19 assists- an NCAA tournament record- as he helped Kansas State oust Michigan State, 98-93, in an overtime thriller.

Michigan State forward Malik Hall is fouled by Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell.

A.J. Hoggard of the Michigan State Spartans shoots the ball.

Kansas State forward David N'Guessan and Michigan State guard A.J. Hoggard reach for the loose ball.

Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell.

The Florida Atlantic Owls celebrate after defeating the Tennessee Volunteers.

The ninth-seeded Florida Atlantic Owls crashed the Elite Eight, thanks to a 62-55 win over No. 4 Tennessee. The Owls had never won an NCAA tournament game before starting this year’s run with a one-point win over Memphis in the first round.

Giancarlo Rosado of the Florida Atlantic Owls shoots the ball.

Tennessee forward Olivier Nkamhoua is guarded by Florida Atlantic guard Bryan Greenlee.

Florida Atlantic guard Jalen Gaffney reaches in on Tennessee guard Josiah-Jordan James.

Alijah Martin of the Florida Atlantic Owls shoots the ball against Josiah-Jordan James of the Tennessee Volunteers.

Tennessee forward Olivier Nkamhoua walks off the court after the team was defeated by Florida Atlantic.

