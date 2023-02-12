Sports

Photos: Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium

By Washington Post Staff | Feb 12, 2023

Matt Slocum/AP

The Kansas City Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. The Eagles last played — and won — the title after the 2017 season. The Chiefs are in the Super Bowl for the third time in four seasons, looking for their second victory with Patrick Mahomes as their quarterback.

Matt Slocum/AP

Abbie Parr/AP

Both Pro Bowl quarterbacks enter the game as two of the league’s top passers.

Abbie Parr/AP

Brynn Anderson/AP

This season, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for a career-high 5,250 passing yards and 41 touchdowns.

Brynn Anderson/AP

Brian Snyder/Reuters

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts also had a season of career highs, passing for 3,701 yards and 22 touchdowns. Hurts was the leading quarterback in rushing touchdowns with 15 for the regular season and playoffs.

Brian Snyder/Reuters

Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

For the first time in the league’s history, both starting quarterbacks are Black.

Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce.

Nathan Frandino/Reuters

Nathan Frandino/Reuters

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Ross D. Franklin/AP

Ross D. Franklin/AP

Super Bowl LVII is also the first time two brothers — Eagles center Jason Kelce and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce — will play against each other in the championship game. The brothers are both Pro Bowlers and likely future Hall of Fame inductees.

Ross D. Franklin/AP

Brian Snyder/Reuters

Over 72,000 fans are expected to crowd the stadium to watch Super Bowl LVII in person. The stadium officially seats just under 64,000 but can be expanded for big events. This is the third time the Super Bowl has been played at State Farm Stadium.

Brian Snyder/Reuters

Fans arrive at State Farm Stadium prior to Super Bowl LVII.

Charlie Riedel/AP

Charlie Riedel/AP

Philadelphia Eagles fans cheer as the team arrives.

Ross D. Franklin/AP

Ross D. Franklin/AP

Chiefs fans cheer as the team enters the stadium for the game.

Charlie Riedel/AP

Charlie Riedel/AP

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Jody Fortson walks the field before the game.

Brynn Anderson/AP

Brynn Anderson/AP

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders walks the field before the game.

Matt Slocum/AP

Matt Slocum/AP

Philadelphia Eagles running back Boston Scott warms up.

Matt Slocum/AP

Matt Slocum/AP

A fan arrives outside State Farm Stadium prior to the game.

Charlie Riedel/AP

Charlie Riedel/AP

More from the Post

Super Bowl live updates: Kansas City Chiefs face Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII

Perspective | Long maligned, the Black quarterback emerges as an NFL standard

The Kelce brothers’ road to Super Bowl LVII began at Cincinnati

The latest from The Washington Post

Credits

Photo editing by Toni L. Sandys