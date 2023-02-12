Photos: Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium

Sports
Matt Slocum/AP
The Kansas City Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. The Eagles last played — and won — the title after the 2017 season. The Chiefs are in the Super Bowl for the third time in four seasons, looking for their second victory with Patrick Mahomes as their quarterback.
Matt Slocum/AP
Abbie Parr/AP
Both Pro Bowl quarterbacks enter the game as two of the league’s top passers.
Abbie Parr/AP
Brynn Anderson/AP
This season, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for a career-high 5,250 passing yards and 41 touchdowns.
Brynn Anderson/AP
Brian Snyder/Reuters
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts also had a season of career highs, passing for 3,701 yards and 22 touchdowns. Hurts was the leading quarterback in rushing touchdowns with 15 for the regular season and playoffs.
Brian Snyder/Reuters
Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images
For the first time in the league’s history, both starting quarterbacks are Black.
Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images
Nathan Frandino/Reuters
Ross D. Franklin/AP
Super Bowl LVII is also the first time two brothers — Eagles center Jason Kelce and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce — will play against each other in the championship game. The brothers are both Pro Bowlers and likely future Hall of Fame inductees.
Ross D. Franklin/AP
Brian Snyder/Reuters
Over 72,000 fans are expected to crowd the stadium to watch Super Bowl LVII in person. The stadium officially seats just under 64,000 but can be expanded for big events. This is the third time the Super Bowl has been played at State Farm Stadium.
Brian Snyder/Reuters
Charlie Riedel/AP
Ross D. Franklin/AP
Charlie Riedel/AP
Brynn Anderson/AP
Matt Slocum/AP
Matt Slocum/AP
Charlie Riedel/AP
