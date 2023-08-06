Photos of the USWNT in the 2023 Women’s World Cup

Sports
The United States entered the World Cup looking for a three-peat, following triumphs in 2019 and 2015. Stars Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan returned for the U.S. squad, which is coached by Vlatko Andonovski.
After narrowly advancing past the group following three underwhelming performances, the United States faced Group G winner Sweden in their first game in the round of 16.
The United States was eliminated from the women’s World Cup after losing to Sweden, 5-4, in a dramatic penalty-kick shootout after a scoreless draw, its earliest exit from the tournament.
The USWNT’s 0-0 draw with Portugal had been just enough to claim second place in Group E and advance to the round of 16.
In what was a rematch of the 2019 women’s World Cup final, the United States played Netherlands to a 1-1 draw in their second match of the tournament.
The Americans, who started in Group E, opened their World Cup campaign with a 3-0 win over Vietnam.
