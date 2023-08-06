Sports

Photos of the USWNT in the 2023 Women’s World Cup

By Washington Post Staff | Aug 6, 2023

Andrew Cornaga/AP

The United States entered the World Cup looking for a three-peat, following triumphs in 2019 and 2015. Stars Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan returned for the U.S. squad, which is coached by Vlatko Andonovski.

Andrew Cornaga/AP

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

After narrowly advancing past the group following three underwhelming performances, the United States faced Group G winner Sweden in their first game in the round of 16.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

The United States was eliminated from the women’s World Cup after losing to Sweden, 5-4, in a dramatic penalty-kick shootout after a scoreless draw, its earliest exit from the tournament.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Abbie Parr/AP

The USWNT’s 0-0 draw with Portugal had been just enough to claim second place in Group E and advance to the round of 16.

Abbie Parr/AP

AFP Contributor#AFP/AFP/Getty Images

Abbie Parr/AP

Abbie Parr/AP

Amanda Perobelli/Reuters

In what was a rematch of the 2019 women’s World Cup final, the United States played Netherlands to a 1-1 draw in their second match of the tournament.

Amanda Perobelli/Reuters

Marty Melville/AFP/Getty Images

Marty Melville/AFP/Getty Images

Amanda Perobelli/Reuters

Alysa Rubin/AP

Andrew Cornaga/AP

Amanda Perobelli/Reuters

Abbie Parr/AP

The Americans, who started in Group E, opened their World Cup campaign with a 3-0 win over Vietnam.

Abbie Parr/AP

Xinhua News Agency/Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images

Abbie Parr/AP

Abbie Parr/AP

Andrew Cornaga/AP

Photo editing by Toni L. Sandys