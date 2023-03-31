Washington Nationals

Photos from the Washington Nationals’ 2023 Opening Day

By Toni Sandys | Mar 31, 2023

The slight chill in the air didn’t keep the Opening Day crowd away, as 35,756 filed into Nationals Park to help the Washington Nationals kick off the 2023 season against the Atlanta Braves. With the team up for sale, the hopeful will set their sights on the roster’s youth as the Nationals rebuild after last season’s major league-worst 55-107 record. The Nationals’ afternoon ended with a 7-2 loss and 161 games to go.

John McDonnell/The Washington Post

Nationals Manager Dave Martinez greets center fielder Victor Robles.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Nationals second baseman Luis García hits the rosin bag on his bat.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Nationals starting pitcher Patrick Corbin delivers to Braves center fielder Michael Harris II.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Fans watch the game between the Nationals and the Braves.

John McDonnell/The Washington Post

John McDonnell/The Washington Post

Nationals third baseman Jeimer Candelario misses the throw as Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud slides in safe.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Nationals second baseman Luis García at the plate.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Nationals center fielder Victor Robles makes a catch against the wall.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams knocks his helmet after striking out.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Nationals second baseman Luis García leaves the dugout after the game.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

More from the Post

Nationals’ Opening Day loss underscores the pain of this rebuild

Perspective | Here’s the catch with these Nationals: They have to … catch

Clock violations and harried hot dog runs: The new, faster MLB is here

The latest from The Washington Post

Credits

Photo editing by Toni L. Sandys