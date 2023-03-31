Photos from the Washington Nationals’ 2023 Opening Day

The slight chill in the air didn’t keep the Opening Day crowd away, as 35,756 filed into Nationals Park to help the Washington Nationals kick off the 2023 season against the Atlanta Braves. With the team up for sale, the hopeful will set their sights on the roster’s youth as the Nationals rebuild after last season’s major league-worst 55-107 record. The Nationals’ afternoon ended with a 7-2 loss and 161 games to go.