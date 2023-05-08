Sports

In photos: The scene during the 147th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

By Washington Post Staff | May 8, 2023

Twenty-five hundred dogs from 210 different breeds and varieties signed up to vie for the best in show trophy that gets awarded Tuesday night, in New York City.

Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images

May 8

Basset Hounds in the benching area at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

May 8

A Bulldog in the judging area during judging of Hound, Toy, Non-Sporting and Herding breeds and Junior Showmanship at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

May 8

A Standard Poodle in the benching area during judging of Hound, Toy, Non-Sporting and Herding breeds and Junior Showmanship at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

May 8

A Bichon Frise in the benching area during the Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show judging of Hound, Toy, Non-Sporting and Herding breeds and Junior Showmanship at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

May 8

Coton de Tulear in the Benching Area during judging of Hound, Toy, Non-Sporting and Herding breeds and Junior Showmanship at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

May 8

A Pekingese in the benching area during the Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show judging of Hound, Toy, Non-Sporting and Herding breeds and Junior Showmanship at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

May 8

A Cardigan Welsh Corgi in the benching area during judging of Hound, Toy, Non-Sporting and Herding breeds and Junior Showmanship at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

May 8

Border Collies in the Benching Area during the Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show judging of Hound, Toy, Non-Sporting and Herding breeds and Junior Showmanship at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

May 8

A Standard Poodle in the benching area during judging of Hound, Toy, Non-Sporting and Herding breeds and Junior Showmanship at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

May 8

A Dachshund in the judging area during judging of Hound, Toy, Non-Sporting and Herding breeds and Junior Showmanship at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

May 8

Basset Hounds in the Judging Ring during judging of Hound, Toy, Non-Sporting and Herding breeds and Junior Showmanship at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

May 6

A Great Dane is seen in the Breeds Showcase area at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

May 6

A dog participates in the 10th Anniversary Masters Agility Championship during the Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

May 6

A dog participates in the 10th Anniversary Masters Agility Championship at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

May 6

A dog participates in Dock Diving during the Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

May 6

A dog participates in Dock Diving at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

May 6

A dog participates in Dock Diving during the Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Credits

Photo editing and production by Troy Witcher