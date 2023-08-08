Quiz: Which Premier League team should you root for?

Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience.

The Premier League, the most important football — sorry, soccer — division in the world, kicks off Friday. Any sport is best enjoyed when you have a horse in the race, so if you don’t have a Premier League favorite (or if you can be persuaded to change horses), this quiz will help you find which team to root for based on a mix of personalized questions.

Note: Some answers are simplified to keep this quiz short. Squads as of Aug. 7.

Here we go: