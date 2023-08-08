Quiz: Which Premier League team should you root for?

The Premier League, the most important football — sorry, soccer — division in the world, kicks off Friday. Any sport is best enjoyed when you have a horse in the race, so if you don’t have a Premier League favorite (or if you can be persuaded to change horses), this quiz will help you find which team to root for based on a mix of personalized questions.

Note: Some answers are simplified to keep this quiz short. Squads as of Aug. 7.

Here we go:

QUESTION 1 OF 8

Which style of play do you like?

QUESTION 2 OF 8

What is your ideal club size?

QUESTION 3 OF 8

What nationality is your owner?

QUESTION 4 OF 8

Let's move on to the things that really matter. What's your favorite color?

QUESTION 5 OF 8

English teams have nicknames for their supporters. What do you prefer to be called?

Let's see how you're doing so far. Based on your selections, here are your four finalists: