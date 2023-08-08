Quiz: Which Premier League team should you root for?

The Premier League, the most important football — sorry, soccer — division in the world, kicks off Friday. Any sport is best enjoyed when you have a horse in the race, so if you don’t have a Premier League favorite (or if you can be persuaded to change horses), this quiz will help you find which team to rootfor based on a mix of personalized questions.
Note: Some answers are simplified to keep this quiz short. Squads as of Aug. 7.
Here we go:
QUESTION 1 OF 8
Which style of play do you like?
QUESTION 2 OF 8
What is your ideal club size?
Story continues below advertisement
Advertisement
Story continues below advertisement
Advertisement
QUESTION 3 OF 8
What nationality is your owner?
QUESTION 4 OF 8
Let's move on to the things that really matter. What's your favorite color?
Story continues below advertisement
Advertisement
Story continues below advertisement
Advertisement
QUESTION 5 OF 8
English teams have nicknames for their supporters. What do you prefer to be called?
Let's see how you're doing so far. Based on your selections, here are your four finalists:
QUESTION 6 OF 8
You want to support people you identify with. Pick a player you identify with the most.
Story continues below advertisement
Advertisement
Story continues below advertisement
Advertisement
QUESTION 7 OF 8
Music and chants are very important for the identity of the club. What do you prefer to sing in the stadium?
QUESTION 8 OF 8
And the final tiebreaker: Pick your favorite hairstyle.
Congrats! You got ...
Not happy with what you got? Don't worry!
Just check any other Premier team and find the one that clicks.