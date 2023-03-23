College Basketball

The teams that made the NCAA women’s Sweet 16

By Washington Post Staff | Mar 23, 2023

March Madness settled in last weekend with the women’s NCAA Tournament. A No. 8 and No. 9 both sent home top-seeded teams, and one region only has one top-four seed left. But there are plenty of elite contenders left, including 34-0 South Carolina.

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Greenville 1

South Carolina (1), the defending champion and favorite to win the tournament, is playing just down the road from its campus.

Maryland (2) is led by all-Big Ten guard Diamond Miller, who averages more than 19 points per game.

Notre Dame (3) is headed to the Sweet 16 for the second year in a row.

UCLA (4) enters the Sweet 16 for the first time in four years.

Greenville 2

Utah (2) entered this year’s tournament with its highest seed ever.

LSU (3) has a possible Naismith player of the year in Angel Reese, a transfer from Maryland.

Villanova (4) will head to the Elite Eight for the first time in 20 years if it defeats Miami on Friday.

Miami (9) upset No. 1 Indiana in a thrilling 70-68 fight to the buzzer to make it to the Sweet 16.

Seattle 3

Virginia Tech (1) advanced to its second Sweet 16 — and first since 1999.

Connecticut (2) is playing in the Sweet 16 for the 29th straight season, and hoping to make its 15th Final Four in a row.

Ohio State (3) defeated No. 6 North Carolina when Jacy Sheldon made the game-winning basket with one second left.

Tennessee (4) beat Toledo by 47 to advance to the Sweet 16.

Seattle 4

Iowa (2) is led by all-American guard Caitlin Clark, who has scored in double figures in 84 straight games.

Louisville (5) advanced to the Sweet 16 for the sixth tournament in a row — largely propelled by its highly regarded defense.

Colorado (6) beat Duke in overtime to make it to the program’s first Sweet 16 in 21 years.

Mississippi (8) danced into the Sweet 16 after knocking out Stanford, a No. 1 seed, with the tournament’s biggest upset last weekend.

