The teams that made the NCAA women’s Sweet 16

March Madness settled in last weekend with the women’s NCAA Tournament. A No. 8 and No. 9 both sent home top-seeded teams, and one region only has one top-four seed left. But there are plenty of elite contenders left, including 34-0 South Carolina.
Steph Chambers/Getty Images
Mic Smith/AP
South Carolina (1), the defending champion and favorite to win the tournament, is playing just down the road from its campus.
Mic Smith/AP
Jess Rapfogel/For The Washington Post
Maryland (2) is led by all-Big Ten guard Diamond Miller, who averages more than 19 points per game.
Jess Rapfogel/For The Washington Post
Michael Caterina/AP
Notre Dame (3) is headed to the Sweet 16 for the second year in a row.
Michael Caterina/AP
Kyusung Gong/AP
UCLA (4) enters the Sweet 16 for the first time in four years.
Kyusung Gong/AP
Rick Bowmer/AP
Utah (2) entered this year’s tournament with its highest seed ever.
Rick Bowmer/AP
Matthew Hinton/AP
LSU (3) has a possible Naismith player of the year in Angel Reese, a transfer from Maryland.
Matthew Hinton/AP
Matt Rourke/AP
Villanova (4) will head to the Elite Eight for the first time in 20 years if it defeats Miami on Friday.
Matt Rourke/AP
Darron Cummings/AP
Miami (9) upset No. 1 Indiana in a thrilling 70-68 fight to the buzzer to make it to the Sweet 16.
Darron Cummings/AP
Ryan Hunt/Getty Images
Virginia Tech (1) advanced to its second Sweet 16 — and first since 1999.
Ryan Hunt/Getty Images
Jessica Hill/AP
Connecticut (2) is playing in the Sweet 16 for the 29th straight season, and hoping to make its 15th Final Four in a row.
Jessica Hill/AP
Paul Sancya/AP
Ohio State (3) defeated No. 6 North Carolina when Jacy Sheldon made the game-winning basket with one second left.
Paul Sancya/AP
Wade Payne/AP
Tennessee (4) beat Toledo by 47 to advance to the Sweet 16.
Wade Payne/AP
Charlie Neibergall/AP
Iowa (2) is led by all-American guard Caitlin Clark, who has scored in double figures in 84 straight games.
Charlie Neibergall/AP
Eric Gay/AP
Louisville (5) advanced to the Sweet 16 for the sixth tournament in a row — largely propelled by its highly regarded defense.
Eric Gay/AP
Karl B. DeBlaker/AP
Colorado (6) beat Duke in overtime to make it to the program’s first Sweet 16 in 21 years.
Karl B. DeBlaker/AP
Josie Lepe/AP
Mississippi (8) danced into the Sweet 16 after knocking out Stanford, a No. 1 seed, with the tournament’s biggest upset last weekend.
Josie Lepe/AP
Credits
Photo editing by Toni L. Sandys