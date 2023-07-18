Meet the U.S. women’s national team’s 2023 World Cup roster

Aubrey Kingsbury GK , Washington Spirit Hometown: Cincinnati Age 31 Caps 1 Goals The NWSL goalkeeper of the year in 2019 and ’21 received regular call-ups throughout 2022 and debuted vs. Uzbekistan. Early this year, she fell behind Adrianna Franch for No. 3 on the depth chart and seemingly dropped out of World Cup contention. But with Kingsbury in good form for the Spirit and Franch not playing for Kansas City, they swapped places again.

Casey Murphy GK , North Carolina Courage Hometown: Bridgewater Township, N.J. Age 27 Caps 14 Goals The Rutgers graduate began her pro career with Montpellier in France before returning stateside to play for OL Reign in 2019 and 2020. She was traded to North Carolina for U.S. teammate Crystal Dunn. Murphy earned her first U.S. match assignment in late 2021 and has strengthened her roster spot with several spectacular performances.

Alyssa Naeher GK , Chicago Red Stars Hometown: Stratford, Conn. Age 35 Caps 91 Goals A back-up to Hope Solo at the 2015 World Cup and 2016 Olympics, Naeher won the starting job at the previous two major tournaments. Four years ago in France, she conceded three goals and recorded four shutouts in seven World Cup matches. In the semifinal against England, the former Penn State all-American stopped a potential tying penalty kick in the 84th minute of the 2-1 victory.

Alana Cook DF , OL Reign Hometown: Far Hills, N.J. Age 26 Caps 25 Goals 1 The center back, via Stanford, began her pro career with Paris Saint-Germain before transferring to the NWSL in 2021. She has been named to the league’s Best XI twice. While Cook was a fixture in the U.S. youth national team program, she was eligible to represent England because of family ties. She accepted a 2019 invitation for training purposes only, but she debuted for the U.S. senior squad later that year.

Crystal Dunn DF , Portland Thorns Hometown: Rockville Centre, N.Y. Age 31 Caps 132 Goals 24 Few players in the world are as good as Dunn defending one-on-one and, with her innate offensive skills, sparking the attack with a run down the left flank. She has prospered in the NWSL as an attacker — 2015 scoring champion and MVP with the Washington Spirit — but to her frustration, she has been the U.S. left back for years. Her playing time has been gradually ramped up since she returned from maternity leave last fall.

Emily Fox DF , North Carolina Courage Hometown: Ashburn, Va. Age 25 Caps 29 Goals 1 The graduate of Stone Bridge High School and North Carolina overcame ACL injuries to both knees in college and an inauspicious start to her international career as a teenager to become the squad’s most versatile outside back. She is comfortable starting on the left or right side, sometimes switching during games. Drafted No. 1 overall in 2021, Fox starred for Louisville for two years before being traded this past winter.

Naomi Girma DF , San Diego Wave Hometown: San Jose Age 23 Caps 16 Goals 0 After winning an NCAA title at Stanford and being the top overall pick in the 2022 NWSL draft, the center back parlayed her youth national team experience into a leading role with the senior squad. She broke into the national team last year and earned starting assignments. In the NWSL, she was voted rookie of the year and named to the Best XI all-star team.

Sofia Huerta DF , OL Reign Hometown: Boise Age 30 Caps 30 Goals 0 The dual national began her career with Mexico in 2012-13 and even played in a match against the United States. In 2017, FIFA approved her request to represent the U.S. program. She was among the team leaders in matches played in 2022, appearing in 16 of 18. A natural attacker, Huerta was converted into a defender by former U.S. coach Jill Ellis and became a regular figure at right back.

Kelley O’Hara DF , Gotham FC Hometown: Fayetteville, Ga. Age 34 Caps 157 Goals 3 O’Hara was part of two World Cup championship squads and evolved into one of the sport’s top right backs. Injuries, however, sidelined her for the second half of 2022. She also missed the first two camps of 2023 before returning for the April friendlies. O’Hara’s extra-time goal won the 2021 NWSL title for the Washington Spirit, and this past winter, she signed a free agent contract with Gotham FC.

Emily Sonnett DF , OL Reign Hometown: Marietta, Ga. Age 29 Caps 75 Goals 1 With the ability to play outside back, center back and midfield, Sonnett remains a valuable and versatile option. Since joining the national team in 2016, the Virginia graduate has made about the same number of appearances as a sub as a starter. Her first goal came last summer in the Concacaf W Championship semifinals. A member of the Washington Spirit’s 2021 championship team, she was traded this past winter.

Savannah DeMelo MF , Racing Louisville Hometown: Bellflower, Calif. Age 25 Caps 1 Goals 0 Receiving a World Cup roster slot with no senior experience — and few call-ups to training camp — is uncommon. But DeMelo’s breakout season in the NWSL this year thrust her into the mix. She was voted the league’s player of the month in May and displayed the type of attacking prowess that could translate internationally. She was a member of the 2016 and ’18 U-20 World Cup squads.

Julie Ertz MF , Angel City FC Hometown: Mesa, Ariz. Age 31 Caps 118 Goals 20 Until her surprising call-up for the April friendlies, Ertz seemed off the national team radar after taking maternity leave in 2022 and remaining an NWSL free agent into the spring. The resumption of her career was welcomed by the U.S. staff, which covets her tenacity, physical presence and experience. She started all seven matches, at center back, at the 2015 World Cup and six of seven, in defensive midfield, in 2019.

Lindsey Horan MF , Olympique Lyonnais (France) Hometown: Golden, Colo. Age 29 Caps 129 Goals 27 A starter for most of seven years, Horan uses her technical skills and vision in a central role to set the tone and keep opponents off-balance. She was, however, not part of then-coach Jill Ellis’s plans in the 2019 World Cup final, despite starting the semifinal against England. Between stints in France with Paris Saint-Germain and now European champion Olympique Lyonnais, Horan logged six years in Portland.

Rose Lavelle MF , OL Reign Hometown: Cincinnati Age 28 Caps 88 Goals 24 Technical, clever and unpredictable, Lavelle is one of the world’s premier midfielders. An emerging figure on the 2019 World Cup squad, she rose to the forefront in the final against Netherlands with a late goal that clinched the title. FIFA awarded her the Bronze Ball as the tournament’s third-best player. The key is keeping her healthy; she has had periodic setbacks throughout her career.

Kristie Mewis MF , Gotham FC Hometown: Hanson, Mass. Age 32 Caps 51 Goals 7 It has been a long World Cup wait for the older sister of injured U.S. star Sam Mewis. Kristie Mewis debuted with the national team in 2013 but did not become a regular until Coach Vlatko Andonovski reintegrated her two years ago. She has provided central midfield depth and made two appearances at the 2021 Olympics. Her club career has taken her to six NWSL teams, plus stops in Australia, Japan and Germany.

Ashley Sanchez MF , Washington Spirit Hometown: Monrovia, Calif. Age 24 Caps 25 Goals 3 A youth national team star, Sanchez took the next step amid an impressive start to her NWSL career. She left UCLA early, became the No. 4 overall pick in the 2020 draft and helped the Spirit win the 2021 title. Her creative skills, deceptive footwork and speed have made her one of the league’s most exciting players.

Andi Sullivan MF , Washington Spirit Hometown: Lorton, Va. Age 27 Caps 45 Goals 3 The Spirit captain has helped fill the void in defensive midfield left by two-time World Cup veteran Julie Ertz, who paused her career to start a family. Last year, Sullivan started 15 of 18 U.S. matches and displayed the vision and leadership required in that position. The Stanford graduate was the top overall pick by Washington in the 2018 draft and started almost every match her first four seasons.

Alex Morgan FW , San Diego Wave Hometown: Diamond Bar, Calif. Age 34 Caps 207 Goals 121 After 13 years with the national team, two world titles and an Olympic gold medal, Morgan continues to perform at a high level and produce goals. She is up to No. 5 on the U.S. all-time list, and her goals per game is among the highest in history. Last year, she won the Golden Boot as the NWSL’s scoring champion and finished second to FC Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas for FIFA player of the year.

Megan Rapinoe FW , OL Reign Hometown: Redding, Calif. Age 38 Caps 199 Goals 63 Her accomplishments off the field have matched those on it, and as she enters her final World Cup, Rapinoe promises not to go quietly on either front. With her best playing days well behind her, she has settled into the role of prime sub at left wing. Expectations four years ago were tempered as well, yet she ended up winning the Golden Ball as World Cup MVP.

Trinity Rodman FW , Washington Spirit Hometown: Laguna Niguel, Calif. Age 21 Caps 18 Goals 4 Rodman’s raw abilities have been on display for two-plus NWSL seasons, earning her regular U.S. call-ups. Ruthless on the right flank, she has begun refining her game to become more than just a great athlete. The challenge has been to become more technical and polished in and around the penalty area. She was the 2021 NWSL rookie of the year after helping Washington win its first trophy.

Sophia Smith FW , Portland Thorns Hometown: Windsor, Colo. Age 22 Caps 30 Goals 12 The former Stanford star will have a hard time topping her 2022 campaign: 11 goals in 17 U.S. matches and MVP of both the NWSL’s regular season and championship game. Smith recorded 18 goals in 25 Portland matches overall, including the opening goal in the final against Kansas City. She was voted the youngest U.S. Soccer player of the year since Mia Hamm, also 22, in 1994.

Alyssa Thompson FW , Angel City FC Hometown: Studio City, Calif. Age 18 Caps 4 Goals 0 The first player to join the NWSL directly from high school, Thompson was the No. 1 overall draft pick last winter. She scored 11 minutes into her first league match. Already well-established in the U.S. youth system, including a role at the 2022 U-20 World Cup, the flashy winger made her senior debut last fall. In April, she replaced injured Mallory Swanson on the roster and started against Ireland.