Washington Nationals Homecoming Gala 2023

Washington Nationals
In a homecoming celebration, center fielder Victor Robles joined the Washington Nationals as they donned their cocktail chic and strutted down the red carpet on the way to the team’s annual fundraising gala at The Anthem at District Wharf. On Thursday, the team will be back in uniform to open the 2023 season against the Atlanta Braves at Nationals Park.
Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post
Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post
Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post
Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post
Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post
Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post
Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post
Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post
More from the Post
The cost of building a new MLB team? Sometimes, it’s the fans who loved the old one.
The Nats’ rebuild threw CJ Abrams and Luis García together. Now they’re ‘inseparable.’
The latest from The Washington Post
Credits
Photo editing by Toni L. Sandys