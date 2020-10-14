That follows disputes among senior weightlifting officials about how to handle the sport’s longstanding doping problem and allegations of financial mismanagement and missing funds involving former longtime president Tamas Ajan, who resigned in April.
“The IOC is very worried to learn about the reported decision made by the Board of the International Weightlifting Federation to replace the Acting President, Ms. Ursula Garza Papandrea, the way the decision was taken and the chosen replacement,” the IOC said in a statement.
“The IOC enjoyed excellent cooperation with her during her time in office, and is fully supportive of the reforms she has initiated in the IWF. Currently the IOC has not received all the information to fully assess the situation in its entirety.”
The IWF has not commented on the situation and still lists Papandrea as interim president on its website.
The IOC board had previously warned the IWF that weightlifting’s place on the program for the 2024 Paris Olympics could be brought into question if it didn’t reform its management and crack down on doping.
