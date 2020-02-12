Tom Brands, in his 14th season as head coach, has led the Hawkeyes to three national championships, four Big Ten titles and a dual record of 229-23-1.
Terry Brands is in his 22nd season on Iowa’s staff. He was an assistant from 1992-2000 and returned in 2009. He’s been associate head coach since 2011. Morningstar has served as an assistant coach since 2012.
The Hawkeyes are 11-0 this season and ranked No. 1 in the country. The lineup includes 10 wrestlers ranked in the top 10 nationally, including No. 1s Spencer Lee at 125 pounds and Michael Kemerer at 174.
