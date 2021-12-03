In the video, the Carlisle player appears to hit the Nevada player at least two more times before he’s pulled away.
The Nevada player suffered a concussion and required stitches for a cut to his mouth. The 17-year-old Carlisle player faces a felony charge of willful injury.
Carlisle Community Schools Superintendent Bryce Amos did not immediately return a phone message left Friday seeking comment on whether the arrested student had been disciplined and whether he remained a member of the Carlisle basketball team. A woman who answered the phone at Carlisle High School said school officials could not comment on the student’s status, citing student privacy regulations.