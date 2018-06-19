FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2018, file photo, Iowa’s Sam Stoll, left, trips up Iowa State ‘s Marcus Harrington during a college wrestling meet in Ames, Iowa. Iowa All-American wrestler Sam Stoll has been hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries after he was accidentally shot in the knee early Tuesday, June 19, 2018. Iowa City police said that at 4:37 a.m. they responded to a report of a gunshot victim who showed up at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.(Scott Morgan/The Des Moines Register via AP, File) (Associated Press)

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa All-American wrestler Sam Stoll has been hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries after he was accidentally shot in the knee.

Iowa City police said say they responded to a report of a gunshot victim who showed up at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics shortly before 5 a.m. Tuesday. A preliminary investigation found he was shot by mistake in a residence and that several other people were present.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing. Iowa athletics officials were gathering information on the incident.

Stoll placed fifth as a heavyweight at the NCAA Championships in March. He has one more season of eligibility remaining.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.